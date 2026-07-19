Your Love Horoscope For Monday, July 20: Today's Perfect For Going After What You Want

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for July 20, 2026. Jupiter in Leo trines Neptune in Aries on Monday, inspiring you to express yourself and go after what you want without worrying about having to fight for what or who is most important.

As Jupiter trines Neptune, it also opposes Pluto, an aspect that hasn’t occurred since April 1988 (and won’t again for some time). An astrological aspect as rare as this affects you and your romantic life more deeply. On Monday, everyone is reminded that change is a requirement of love. This transformative energy is meant to help you change the kind of love you’ve been accepting. You are being urged to be more creative and passionate in pursuing what you desire, without losing sight of the purpose of love. To have the love you always dreamed of, you often have to take a little risk.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 20, 2026:

Aries

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You're being pulled in multiple directions, but don’t give up on what you want. The energy is intense on Monday, and you are at the center of it all with Neptune in your zodiac sign.

This encourages you to focus not just on your dreams of love, but also your connection with spirit. In order to have the romantic relationship you’ve always desired, be willing to grow, Aries.

On July 20, try looking at life differently. It may just be time to break away from what you’ve always known.

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Taurus

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You tune into divine wisdom on Monday and realize that the answers you’re seeking aren’t outside of yourself, but within.

You may not have the perfect life yet, Taurus. But you won't find confirmation of your choices in physical or materialistic things.

Rather than putting pressure on those in your life or even yourself, try to connect with your inner self on July 20. The truth has always been there.

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Gemini

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Move at your own pace on Monday. You are beginning a new era of growth and transformation that won’t just bring a new level of spirituality to your romantic life but also clarity about your divine purpose.

However, this journey is about you, Gemini. Not what others may be pressuring you to do. Be sure that you’re giving yourself time and grace rather than letting yourself be told what you should be doing.

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Cancer

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This is an interesting phase of your life. On July 20, you have a strong feeling that you're about to get exactly what you’ve always deserved. Yet it may look a little different than how you’ve imagined it, which is kinda bittersweet.

Honoring what you deserve shouldn’t mean engaging in power plays or manipulation, Cancer. Let love and everything else arrive in the time that it’s meant to.

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Leo

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Jupiter in your zodiac sign makes it easy to feel like it's all about you. Sorry to say, but it isn't, Leo. Especially when it comes to love. Be sure that you’re involving your partner in any plans for the future.

Don’t make decisions for them on Monday. Instead, try to stretch yourself to take on a partnership mentality while also setting aside your ego. Just for a bit, Leo. This will help you create the true romance and abundance you desire.

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Virgo

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You have to take your time, Virgo. You don’t do well in the in-between phases of life, but that is precisely where you are on Monday.

You are moving through a great deal of healing. You're being guided to change your life in divine timing. However, you can’t control when that happens or rush it.

On July 20, try to practice finding your center even in the midst of change and the unknown. That is the purpose of this process.

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Libra

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No matter how you run or hide from it, the truth eventually comes out. Even if you try to deny it when it does, you can’t ever go back.

This is what you’re learning on July 20, Libra. It might like you’re failing. You’re not. You just need to come to terms with the truth of your romantic life.

But you aren’t alone. Lean on your friends or those who you know are there for you.

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Scorpio

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Don’t let yourself get distracted on July 20, Scorpio. While so much in the universe is trying to have you reclaim your power and choose yourself, you may be tempted to lose yourself in the distraction of work.

But your career can’t take the place of improving your personal life, no matter how hard you might try. Be sure that you’re showing up for the process of growing and instilling healthy boundaries in your life, as what you’re trying to ignore won’t actually go away on its own.

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Sagittarius

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You are poised to embark on an incredible new phase in your life with your forever love, Sagittarius. But it all hinges on how you are communicating.

This is where you are being directed to grow on Monday. Be sure you’re being transparent and honest when making plans with that special person in your life. It's better to say too much than leave room for doubt.

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Capricorn

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July 20 is just the beginning of a transformative and abundant era in your life. However, make sure that other people aren’t distracting you from your purpose.

While it may be difficult to work through challenges in your relationship or hold space for healing your inner child, it is essential for you to be able to manifest your dreams. Don’t give someone power over what you choose for yourself, but also don’t let yourself believe that you already have it all figured out.

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Aquarius

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You need to become your most authentic self in order to attract the kind of love that is truly meant for you. Otherwise, you would be copying and pasting aspects of your past or the ideals of others.

Now that you’re learning what you truly want in romance, you have to allow yourself to speak up. Be explicit in saying what you want on July 20, knowing that it’s the only way you’ll actually receive it.

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Pisces

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You have to believe that you are worth it, Pisces. But you also have to realize what actually defines the life and love that you are worthy of. This isn’t solely about financial abundance. Having the time to enjoy your life and the kind of love you want to receive is important too.

Hold space for healing and listening to your intuition on Monday. Be bold in any decision about opportunities that come along, and remember that knowing your worth makes all the difference.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.