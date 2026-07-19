3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On July 20, 2026

On July 20, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. Jupiter forms a trine with Neptune on Monday, and it's an awesome day to start again.

Not only do we believe in ourselves, but we actually want to put ourselves to the test. We've seen some hard times in the recent past, but we refuse to accept that this is all there is. We have hope that a better future is out there.

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These astrological signs have had enough with the suffering and the negativity. We're on a mission now to end the hard times and get on with our lives. Positivity for the win!

1. Pisces

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Lately, you haven't been able to let go of that annoyed feeling, and it's really starting to get on your nerves. It more than likely revolved around someone else's opinion. On Monday, it's time to stop letting other people's thoughts hold so much weight, Pisces.

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Strangely enough, when Jupiter forms a trine with Neptune, you are reminded of who you really are. You are not someone who sits around all day thinking about what someone else said in passing. No way!

It's time for your authentic self to rise back to the surface. You may have forgotten, but you are someone who dreams big and lives in the anticipation of making those dreams come true. Optimism is back on your setlist. Enjoy!

2. Leo

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When Jupiter forms a trine with Neptune on July 20, it's suddenly much easier for you to believe in yourself again, Leo. Over the last few weeks, you lost sight of who you are and forgot how much you are capable of. Now, it's time to get back on track.

Your self-worth needs a boost, and Monday's astrological energy is here to provide it. While you like other people to think you've always got it all together, the reality is that sometimes even you feel blue. You're only human, and like everyone else, you have moments of insecurity and low self-esteem.

Fortunately, you never stay down for too long. There's something in your nature that lets you walk away from hardships easily. You shine brightly, and nothing can dim your light for very long. With Jupiter currently in your sign, this is even more true.

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3. Sagittarius

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You've got a new idea in your head, don't you, Sagittarius? It's one that you believe is going to change your life, and the truth of the matter is that you're correct. So, don't give up on this thought.

Being an eternal optimist definitely has its perks, and when that trait meets this day's transit, it's a surefire thing. Jupiter forms a trine with Neptune on July 20, and you extract yourself from the hardships and rise to the top. Finally, your hope is back in full force.

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Self-belief is what ignites that internal engine of yours. On Monday, you look back at all you've been through and happily decide to move on. Yep, just like that. Smooth!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.