4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, July 20

Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck when the Moon is in Libra and the Sun is in Cancer on July 20, 2026. On Monday, you're motivated and driven to reach your goals.

Libra is the sign that rules partnerships, and Cancer is the one that rules home and family. So, imagine the impact of having these two energies in your horoscope all day. You can make your house feel more like home. You can create the type of relationship that's the envy of others. Four astrological signs are in this really nice position to build a foundation that is secure and strong. Abundance requires safety and security to stick, and it needs a place that it can call its own to grow solid roots.

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1. Libra

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The Moon in your sign reminds you of all the things you value most in your life. When those are locked in, you feel as rich as you can get. You value friends and human beings in general. Even if you're just one person with someone you care about doing nothing, you're top of the heap!

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On July 20, the Sun in Cancer reminds you that wherever you are, you are always a person of influence. In some way, you can give another person a helping hand. You attract abundance through collaboration, and you feel lucky by the partnerships you develop.

2. Aquarius

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Aquarius, things are working out nicely for you on Monday in the areas of education and health. It's incredible how much you can accomplish when you have gotten a really good night's sleep. You feel like a million bucks, and you can take on the world!

The Moon in Libra brings a lightness to your spirit, and it even impacts how others view you. They want to do business with you. People reach out to you, and they seem to see you in a way you don't view yourself.

The Sun in Cancer gives you this incredible sense of personal value. You don't feel a need to prove yourself, like before. Instead, you have inner validation, which continues to radiate more positivity and goodwill into your life.

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3. Gemini

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Gemini, you are such an incredibly curious zodiac sign, and when the Moon is in Libra, you are interested in what is happening in your home and the people you grew up with. You reach out and make connections. You don't need to worry if it's been a long time or if it's awkward at first. The point is to grow an enriched life, and you're eager to do that today.

The Sun in your sector of financial property reminds you that life is way too short for you to hold back on getting the things that you want. You want abundance because you're looking ahead at legacy. You want more out of life so you can pass the torch on to others. Luck for you is about what you can give. The more you have, the more you're able to, which is your desire for July 20.

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4. Cancer

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There's really nothing more than you can ask for in your life than a stable home and someone to share it with. Whenever the Moon is in Libra, that's the most important thing on your mind. You want to be with someone who can share your heart and be one in soul.

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The Moon brings you an inner sense of balance, which provides the right tone for building a foundation of trust. The Sun in your sign gives you the courage to tackle tough topics and complete your life. Monday becomes this building day for you, Cancer, with endless possibilities.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.