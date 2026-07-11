Daily Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 12: We're Halfway Through Mercury Retrograde

Your daily horoscope is here for July 12, 2026. On Sunday, the Sun aligns with Mercury in Cancer, marking the midpoint of this retrograde.

The last two weeks have felt like a series of inconveniences, but that changes on July 12. Well, temporarily at least. Mercury passes through the exact center of the Sun on Sunday, creating what's called a Cazimi and allowing us to cut through the nonsense and confusion. Finally, things are making some real sense. Take advantage of this moment and say what you want to say.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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You've been biting your tongue at home, Aries, but that changes on July 12. As Mercury retrograde reaches its midpoint, you have a conversation with your family about something that hasn't been working. Thankfully, your words come out as intended.

With the Cancer New Moon right around the corner, the answers you get on Sunday are just a small part of a much bigger story. You are starting to see the changes you must make for your home life to truly support you in the ways you need.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On July 12, you finally have that conversation that you've put off for a while. To your surprise, it goes much better than you expected. You were bracing for the worst, Taurus, especially since Mercury retrograde has been making it a little harder than usual to get your words out correctly.

You get a break from that confusion on Sunday. You can say what you need to say without it being misconstrued or taken the wrong way. Be honest about how you're feeling, and allow the other person to do the same.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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What does financial security look like to you, Gemini? Sunday is the perfect day to visualize your financial goals. Sit down and make a plan that you can stick to. Reflect on your priorities and how you want your money to work for you.

Are you saving for a dream vacation? Do you need to pay off student loans? Are you working on building your emergency savings? To make smart choices with your money, you need to know what you value most.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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With the Sun and Mercury both in your sign, July 12 is your day, Cancer. That annoying brain fog you've been dealing with goes away, at least for enough time that you're able to get a much-needed sense of direction.

This energy helps you get to know yourself on a deeper level. You've had an outdated image of yourself in your mind, but you've grown since then. On Sunday, it's time to figure out who you are now in the present moment.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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What are you afraid to say out loud, Leo? There is something you've avoided admitting, even to yourself. On July 12, as Mercury retrograde reaches its midpoint, you need to be honest.

Something in your life needs to change, and you can't ignore it any longer. Maybe you want to start looking for a new job, or you realize that your relationship is heading in a direction you don't like. You don't need to make any dramatic moves on Sunday, but trust what you feel in your gut.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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If you've been wondering where you stand with someone, things become clear on July 12, as Mercury retrograde reaches its midpoint. Whether they are a friend or a romantic partner, you haven't been able to get a good read on them. They've been sending mixed signals, but on Sunday, everything starts to make sense.

What you learn isn't a complete surprise. You may have sensed it before, but doubted your feelings. Trust your gut on Sunday, especially when it comes to the people in your life.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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For weeks now, Mercury retrograde has been making a work situation a lot harder than it has to be. You weren't sure where things stood or what was actually being communicated. Fortunately, everything gets cleared up on July 12.

You get the feedback you've been waiting for or finally catch on to what others have been hinting at. Maybe you just stop and see the situation for what it really is. Either way, you now understand what you must do to advance in your career. Nice work!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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A puzzle piece clicks into place on Sunday, Scorpio. You've been mulling over a creative idea, but haven't been able to figure out where to start. When Mercury retrograde aligns with the Sun, you get a much-needed burst of inspiration.

Now, you can create an actual plan and get to work. This idea was always great. It just needed a little structure, and that's exactly what the energy on July 12 provides.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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It's tempting to avoid things that make you feel uncomfortable. Yet, at some point, avoiding the issue becomes worse than dealing with it head-on. On July 12, you are ready to tackle a situation you've put off for far too long.

This may mean having a difficult conversation. You've been keeping something inside that has the potential to blow up your life or someone else's. However, this has only allowed it to fester. Be honest, and you'll find that the issue at hand is more manageable than you expected, especially when you stop trying to handle it alone.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Although Mercury retrograde messes with your communication, the cazimi is a great time to have important and even difficult conversations. On July 12, you talk to someone in your life and finally get a clear idea of where things stand.

Whether platonic or romantic, this relationship has seemed off lately. The energy on Sunday gives you the confidence you need to take the lead and say what's on your mind.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On July 12, take a look at your routine instead of ignoring what isn't working. Perhaps there's a bad habit that you need to ditch. Maybe you've been struggling to find a good work-life balance. Whatever the issue is, you have a chance to fix it on Sunday.

Yet, this can only happen if you are honest with yourself. Don't brush any issues under the rug. It doesn't serve you to pretend everything is working as is. Be open to making changes and improving your life.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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A romantic situation finally starts making sense on July 12. If you've been struggling to know where you stand with someone, the guessing game ends on Sunday.

If you are single, take this opportunity to think about what you're really looking for in a life partner. Do the people you've been spending time with align with your answer? This energy is preparing you for the romantic new beginning the Cancer New Moon will bring in two days.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.