The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, July 11 Has An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 11, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Gemini. The card reading for everyone is from the Five of Cups, reversed, which is a sign that things aren't exactly the way you want them to be.

The good thing is that because this card is reversed, it's a signal that your emotions are actually starting to settle. True, not everything may be perfect, but the way you feel about it has gotten a lot better. On Saturday, you reach the point where you can see the light and make much-needed changes. The Gemini Moon gives you some support because its curious nature helps you to ask lots of questions. It's the perfect time to create a strategy and make a plan.

Daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, July 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower, reversed

Aries, it's no secret that you know exactly what needs to be done and want to do it. So when you get the Tower card reversed, it's a signal to put your intelligence to good use.

On Saturday, you are all about avoiding problems. Before you see them, you may sense them. When that happens, it's what you know needs to be done. No questions asked.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Wands, reversed

The Eight of Wands, reversed, tells me things aren't moving as quickly as you would like on Saturday. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing, Taurus.

July 11 can be the ultimate opportunity to catch up on prior work or get some much-needed rest. Whatever it is you have going on, go with the flow and enjoy having a little less to do than you had planned.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Wands, reversed

No need for any drama, Gemini. The Five of Wands is about problems caused by other people's opinions, but when reversed, you step away from it all and focus on what you can do in your own little world.

July 11 can be an extremely peaceful day for you if you decide to set clear boundaries around which types of conversations you'll participate in and which you will not.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Death

The Death tarot card often indicates the end of something. This could be a situation you wanted to bring to a close. On July 11, don't put any pressure on yourself to start something new until you're ready.

Of course, the absence of what used to be there will be felt. But it gives you a chance to think about what you want to do next and heal from any disappointment you experience, even if the goodbye was intended.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands, reversed

Sometimes the creative energy doesn't come when you want it to, Leo. On Saturday, you may feel like you have no ideas, and that can leave you wondering how to get the spark back.

The best thing you can do is go for a walk or spend some time in nature. Let your mind wander and see how your imagination returns sharper and more vibrant.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Things feel a little bit iffy on July 11, especially economically. Worries and concerns have you wondering what you can do to protect yourself if an unforeseen financial event occurs.

Saturday is the perfect day for you to really give yourself a chance to try new things and be creative. You never know what will work. But it's good to think outside of the box.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Wands, reversed

Don't be so hard on yourself, Libra. You can do so much more than you often think. The Six of Wands, reversed, indicates you feel like you're faking it, but don't let those feelings of insecurity stop you from trying.

What you don't know now, you can learn as you go. What you do know, you can expand on. Give yourself a chance on Saturday and don't quit.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you have to fake it until you make it, Scorpio. The Seven of Wands, reversed, highlights a sense of uncertainty that often leaves you unmotivated and unwilling to do much of anything.

Instead of letting yourself be pulled down on July 11, you fight against it and bring your energy back up. Focusing on your whys and what you hope to get at the end of the day really helps you see things through.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Cups, reversed

It's amazing how one difference in how you think can change everything, Sagittarius. The Two of Cups, reversed, tarot card reminds you that not everyone is going to agree with you.

Even though you might not have a problem with it on July 11, it could be the reason why you choose not to work together right now. A dealbreaker can be peaceful, and you work through things without drama or hurt feelings.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Wands, reversed

One small decision to do right can be a really big win, Capricorn. The Knight of Wands, reversed, highlights how negative emotions can work against you if you don't channel them properly.

On Saturday, it's super important not to let a single moment ruin an entire relationship or vacation. Instead of being angry and acting out, use it to reflect and think about how you can change things.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You've got a lot on your plate on July 11, and that is wonderful if you can get it all done. But your tarot card, Two of Pentacles, reversed, is reminding you not to sweat it if you can't.

Sometimes it's better to feel good about all that you're doing rather than push yourself way too hard. Things take the time that they take. So honor that.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The worst is behind you, Pisces. You are finally ready to experience the joy of success that arrives for you on July 11.

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is about focusing on the wins that you're about to experience. Focusing on what lies ahead with optimism in your heart will give you the best feeling today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.