Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 11, 2026

On July 11, 2026, life is finally getting better for three zodiac signs. We're feeling pretty good about ourselves these days, and we intend to make this positive attitude last.

Venus in Virgo aligns with the North Node in Pisces on Saturday, showing us that we always have a choice. We can choose a dark path if that's what we want, but it's definitely not. We want the path that leads to good fortune and light.

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These astrological signs lead the way and show us how it's done. We're looking at manifestation at its highest level. We are improving our lives in a way that can last. This is not just a fortune-filled day. It's the start of a new era, and it's brimming over with positivity.

1. Taurus

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A great opportunity is coming your way, Taurus, and you're not letting it go to waste. You know exactly how to handle it and what to do to make the most out of this moment.

When Virgo opposes the North Node on Saturday, you see that you could easily make the biggest mistake of your life if you don't take this chance. So, you trust your instincts and go for it. That's definitely the right move, and it makes your life a whole lot better.

On this day, you manage something that at one point might have felt impossible. Yet, you've grown as a person, and your interests have changed. You are much more serious now, and that's what opens the gates to a very fortunate era.

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2. Sagittarius

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Venus opposite the North Node has a way of reminding you exactly what you shouldn't do. On Saturday, you take that lesson and let it simmer. The North Node is all about your destiny, and you intend to go down a positive path.

You're not here to make the same mistake twice. During this alignment, you know that the only way you are going to create positive change in your life is by taking a chance. Sitting still won't get you anywhere.

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You are about to blow off the doors to an era that is packed with success and great fortune. This is finally your time, Sagittarius, and you know it. Own this moment and give it everything you've got!

3. Aquarius

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You like to do things your way, but still, you've listened to the people in your life who wanted to help you. On Saturday, you see that this was the right call. Though you are a free-thinker, taking their guidance was the smart thing to do.

You're on the verge of great abundance, Aquarius, and when Venus opposes the North Node, you get one step closer. You took the right advice, and you didn't ignore the people trying to help you. Now, you're on the road to major success.

You feel gratitude and excitement because the future looks bright, despite what social media tries to force down your throat. You believe in yourself, and that's all that matters. You win, hands down!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.