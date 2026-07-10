3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success On July 11, 2026

On July 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success in a big way because Venus opposes the North Node on Saturday, making it a very interesting day.

The wealth we're attracting doesn't necessarily come easily. But what makes this transit so special is that it always comes with a lesson or two. It serves as a cautionary tale of sorts. We can attract wealth and abundance, but we must also respect the universal law of give and take. Success comes to us as a result of this kind of respect.

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1. Virgo

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You don't always feel like a math genius, Virgo, but that doesn't mean you can't handle money. In fact, you're rather good at it. Something happens on Saturday that shows you that you are on the right track, which leave you feeling very confident. You feel good about trusting your instincts because they have paid off so far.

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When Venus in your sign opposes the North Node on July 11, you get to look back over past mistakes with the sole intention of not repeating them. You see them for the lessons they were, and you now have a solid handle on what works and what doesn't. The universe is on your side.

During this transit, you are easily able to avoid making the wrong moves. More than that, though, your instincts are so honed into what works that you can't help but create amazing success. Nicely done!

2. Capricorn

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When Venus in Virgo opposes the North Node in Pisces on July 11, it's finally time for you to reap the rewards of your many amazing efforts. Sounds good, doesn't it? Still, this success has come to you the hard way. Your path to wealth was not without its obstacles.

You've learned because you've paid attention, and that's a real tribute to who you are as a person. On Saturday, you reflect on mistakes you've made in the past and use this knowledge to make your next move.

You learned a lot from all you've been through. Now, you know how to parlay that past knowledge into abundance and success in the present. You are attracting great wealth because you make great decisions. Nice!

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3. Pisces

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The number one reason why you're able to attract such abundance is because of your mindset. You've set your mind to prosperity consciousness and fully believe that success is something you can and will achieve. With that attitude, you can't go wrong.

You believe your destiny is that of a rich person, and so, you set the wheels in motion on Saturday. You attract wealth because your mind is finely tuned to wealth-building. This is no accident. You know what you want, and there's no doubt in your mind that you will achieve it eventually.

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You believe in a great future, Pisces. You're able to envision yourself in five years, and it looks fantastic. Nothing gets you down because inside your mind, you only receive the very best. Nothing can beat that!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.