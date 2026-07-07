The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, July 8 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 8, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is leaving Aries to enter Taurus. The card reading for everyone on Wednesday is from the Sun, reversed.

The Sun tarot card represents all the beautiful things you want in your life. You're encouraged to take pleasure in the little things that life has to offer you during the Moon in Taurus, a zodiac sign all about celebrating what you currently have. Wednesday is perfect for practicing gratitude and cherishing moments at home with family or a pet. Let's see what else the tarot cards have to say for each astrological sign on Wednesday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Ten of Wands

Aries, the Ten of Wands represents too much work and not enough rest. On July 8, you're being asked to reset your pace. As the Moon leaves your sign to enter Taurus, it's time to put some of your energy toward pleasures that don't have to cost money.

You need time for leisure, so take it. Enjoy something simple at home, and, if you can, delegate or reschedule what can be put off. Make rest a priority on Wednesday.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Seven of Swords

The Moon enters your sign on July 8, Taurus. That signals self-focused moments where you get to think about what you want and why. The Seven of Swords tarot card is about shrewd thinking. On Wednesday, it's time to think smarter and test out a new strategy that works for you.

Instead of doing things in the same way that they have always been done, consider a shortcut. You can find a better path that doesn't require all your energy or time.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Page of Cups

You are in the best kind of mood on Wednesday, Gemini. The Page of Cups signals a fresh beginning that gently tugs at your heartstrings, bringing out your softer, more romantic side.

The Moon entering Taurus, your place of endings, signals a time when sorrow no longer has a place in your life. July 8 is just the start of something good.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: King of Cups

With the Sun in your sign and the Moon in Taurus, you are working on the kind of life you deserve. The King of Cups highlights how your emotions are working overtime to help guide you to the path you're meant to be on.

By listening and really, really trusting yourself on July 8, something changes that you didn't expect. You feel safe and secure in your heart. You aren't afraid to try new things. You're rewriting a new chapter, and it feels very good for you, Cancer.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Temperance, reversed

The reversed Temperance tarot card is a reminder not to go overboard in your actions. You don't have to rush, even if you feel like you're behind. You don't need to spend more than you have, especially not out of fear.

On July 8, whenever your feelings start to work overtime or you're in survival mode, pause and remind yourself that things will be OK starting on Wednesday.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: King of Wands, reversed

It's amazing that, no matter how energetic you feel when you start the day, the wrong person can truly drain the life right out of you. That's the purpose of the King of Wands, reversed tarot card: to remind you not to let that happen.

On July 8, you need to be extra protective of your emotions. Pay attention to the tiny signals that tell you to call a time-out. Burnout can happen, but it doesn't have to, especially if you're careful about your boundaries.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Page of Pentacles

Things don't have to stay where they are, even if they are going great. On Wednesday, your tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, indicates that you can do so much better and see great improvements in your future.

Aim first for a financial improvement that involves your training or future educational goals. Pick a skill or talent you want to develop and turn it into a way to make money. Today can be a great day for your future, so take the first step confidently.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Devil, reversed

Every once in a while, despite your best efforts, a toxic situation shows up in your life. You have nothing else to do but deal with it.

On July 8, the Devil, reversed, reminds you that you can break free from just about anything you face when you are determined. Set boundaries for yourself and make space between you and a situation you know isn't healthy for you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: The Magician, reversed

The Magician, reversed, is a symbol of poorly developed talents due to a lack of time or focus. The good news is that when you put your attention on them, they do improve.

On Wednesday, you have the opportunity to work on the skills you perform naturally. You can overcome any past failures with persistence.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Life gets so busy, Capricorn, and when you neglect yourself and need to regroup, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, often comes up. She's a reminder to take care of yourself on July 8.

You are a worker bee, prone to setting your feelings aside for the sake of productivity. With the Moon entering your sector of joy, make time for pleasure and having fun.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, you're a fixed sign, which often means that you dislike change. You don't mind exploring all the new things the world offers, but deep down, you prefer stability and consistency.

On Wednesday, the Two of Wands, reversed, encourages you to try new things. It's a new day and a chance for you to see where you might find an interest beyond the known.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Ten of Swords, reversed

You're such a sensitive sign, Pisces, which is why you tend to feel hurt so deeply. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is a happy symbol of recovery from a terrible and painful past.

On July 8, heartache may feel as if it no longer exists. Negative thoughts no longer hold you back from the life you are meant to live.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.