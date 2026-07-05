The Universe Has A Test For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of July 6 - 12

Between now and July 12, 2026, three zodiac signs have a bit of a test from the universe. They'll notice it right away on Monday, when the Sun squares Saturn.

Back to work! This may be a day when you feel your nose is to the grindstone, as they say, and it may not be easy after a few days off for July 4th! Saturn is all about work, so expect July 6 to be quite draining. On July 7, Neptune turns retrograde, bringing about more acute sensitivity on an inner basis.

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Sometimes, when Neptune retrogrades, we find out that our dreams are not realistic, or we redefine our dreams. However, we are more likely to listen to our own inner voice during this time. Creativity and psychic or intuitive abilities are increased, which is a good thing. It's what helps these astrological signs pass the universe's test this week by the time the Sun conjuncts Mercury on July 12.

1. Aries

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First off, you are facing a slowdown as Neptune and soon Saturn are turning retrograde in your zodiac sign. This, along with the moon’s hard aspects on Monday and Mercury’s retrograde, is likely to cause some misunderstandings in your household this week.

It might be a good idea to declutter your mind and focus on one task at a time. If you can do this in your own environment or alone, it may work better. Avoid the urge to become overly critical of someone on the 9th, whether it is at home or elsewhere, as it could backfire.

You can save time and a lot of trouble by going over every important task this week, especially involving paperwork, as this is one of the things that retrograde Mercury affects.

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2. Cancer

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Between Mercury retrograding in your sign and the Sun’s square to Saturn, this week it definitely feels like the universe is testing you. This energy can trigger low energy and worry. You may suffer a temporary period of self-doubt and questioning decisions you have made in the past.

You could interpret conversations with others in the wrong way. It could also be difficult for you to express yourself. To deal with these sorts of communication issues, take a short pause before replying to emails, or worse, replying in a negative and non-productive way in terms of conversation with others, whether personal or professional.

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This week, implement a ‘no second-guessing pause’ for yourself in terms of past actions and decisions. And don’t go down rabbit holes of fear and negative thinking if nothing has concretely pointed toward this! Don’t rehash old arguments and disagreements. If someone wants to do this, respond in a way that points to a more positive future as opposed to looking back at the past and playing blame games. Self-care is certainly in order this week, Cancer.

3. Capricorn

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This week, you are prone to miscommunication with partners and others in your life, along with mental and physical burnout. The universe is testing your ability to be patient, both with yourself and others.

In terms of communicating with others, you don’t always have to win, Capricorn. Sometimes it is a case of would you rather win or be happy? Use calm and polite speech and don’t let others derail you from this. Mercury retrograde may spark overthinking or fear connected to important relationships, so it is important to dismiss these thoughts if there is no concrete evidence that actually points to this happening.

Mars in your sixth house means it’s time to pay more attention to your health and feeling tired or burned out. Don’t overwork to the point of being physically exhausted. Implement positive habits this week, focusing on your physical health first. It is likely you may need more rest this week.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.