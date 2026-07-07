3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 8, 2026

On July 8, 2026, three zodiac signs are receiving blessings from the universe. The Taurus Moon helps stabilize our emotions and gets us through the day in one piece.

During this beautiful lunation, we feel supported by something bigger than ourselves. These astrological signs in particular feel singled out by the universe in the best way. Everything just seems to be going right. We feel confident and believe in ourselves enough to see that right now, we're the universe's favorites by far.

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1. Taurus

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The Moon is in your sign on Wednesday, and you're feeling super happy and confident. With your moon in the sky, you do something special that really should be applauded. Fortunately, you receive the recognition you deserve.

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You're good at what you do, Taurus. While you're used to going without validation, it sure does feel good when you get appreciation. In fact, it feels like a blessing straight from the universe.

You aren't one to chase approval, but when you get it anyway, you aren't going to complain. It makes you feel special, as if this is part of your destiny. You're meant to do what you do, and other people are meant to acknowledge your talents. You are on your way to achieving greatness, and the cosmos has your back. Onwards!

2. Cancer

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When you feel special, as you do on this day, you get into a certain headspace and start feeling like you can do no wrong. That doesn't mean you make unwise decisions, though. It just means that you're OK with believing in yourself. That's a good thing, Cancer.

On Tuesday, during the Taurus Moon, life seems to work according to your wishes. You love your home life, and this earth-sign energy allows you to be at home, feeling great about what you've created there.

This is also a great lunation for friendships and romantic possibilities. If you are considering reaching out to someone on this day, go for it. You'll be met with a favorable response. The universe is blessing you with positive energy. Make the most of this moment!

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3. Virgo

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During the Taurus Moon, you feel like a million bucks, Virgo. This is because all the work you've been doing lately has finally reached a happy ending. It's even better than you ever expected.

You feel relief, but you also feel compensated in many different ways. Hard work deserves good pay, but it also should leave you with a feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction. On Wednesday, you get all of the above, and it feels like a serious cosmic blessing.

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You feel special during this day, mainly because you finally let yourself feel good. You are no longer fighting this positive energy or waiting for the other shoe to drop. You've got the confidence and self-esteem needed to truly believe you're the universe's favorite, and that's exactly what you are on July 8. Keep up the good work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.