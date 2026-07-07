3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On Wednesday, July 8

Three zodiac signs attract lots of luck and good fortune on July 8, 2026. During Pluto retrograde, great things are heading their way.

What we receive on Wednesday comes to us because we already let go of any expectations. We cleared the way for this good fortune by not needing it. The universe picks up on our gravitational force. When it senses we're doing just fine, it swoops in with positivity and generosity.

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We didn't think such good luck could happen, which is exactly why it has. Pluto retrograde to the rescue!

1. Scorpio

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During Pluto retrograde, the good fortune we receive may be unexpected, but it is not unearned. Still, we earned it a while back, and somehow, it seems we forgot about it. Now, it's making a reappearance. Don't be surprised if you happen to stumble upon a hidden asset on Wednesday, Scorpio.

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Memories come flooding back, and you might suddenly remember that you've got some money stashed away somewhere. While it was yours to begin with, it feels like you've just discovered buried treasure.

You're smiling from ear to ear during this time because something truly wonderful is happening in your world. This fortune may have been there all along, but to rediscover it feels like incredible luck. Enjoy, and be sure to thank your past self!

2. Taurus

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There's something in your finances that you're not aware of, Taurus, but don't worry. It's all good. It seems that you have some surprise income that you hadn't accounted for. During Pluto retrograde, it's the perfect time for you to discover what you've got.

Something went unnoticed by you in the past few months, and on Wednesday, it's showing up as very good fortune. You really didn't see this coming, but you are certainly not complaining. It's very fortuitous, and you are happy to take it all in.

Money that you weren't even aware of is now at your disposal, and you might want to save it for a rainy day. It came unexpectedly, and it's all yours now, but there's no reason to spend it all at once.

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3. Aquarius

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What you discover on July 8 is totally unexpected and a real surprise in terms of monetary wealth. You weren't even worried about your finances, but you certainly aren't saying no to the surprise fund you're discovering during Pluto retrograde. Why would you?

Pluto is the planet of transformation, and it tends to change things up. On Wednesday, one of the things it's changing is your desire to go over the books, just in case you missed something. Usually, you're keen to move forward, but right now, you want to take a closer look before moving on.

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That's a good instinct, Aquarius, because you did miss something. Now it's back, and it all feels like a moment of incredibly good fortune. What you discover might already be yours, but you didn't know it, so it feels like a free new reward. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.