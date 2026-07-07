Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, July 8: The Last Quarter Moon Rises Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 8, 2026. The Last Quarter Moon rises in Aries on Wednesday, helping you let go of what or who is no longer good for you.

You can only romanticize struggle for so long. It's time to stop chasing the partners who only hurt you and the relationships you know aren’t going anywhere. You are meant to release these cycles and stop thinking that love is meant to be anything but honest and healthy. That is what you deserve.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 8, 2026:

Aries

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Take responsibility for your part, Aries. You can’t just shift the blame to others. While you may not be entirely at fault, you do need to take responsibility for the part you played.

What you bring to a relationship is what you will receive. Even if you have good intentions, your impact matters more. On July 8, try to see accountability as a path that leads you to the kind of love that won’t keep breaking your heart.

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Taurus

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You can’t keep letting your wounds dictate your choices, Taurus. You aren’t responsible for the events in your life that caused trauma. Yet, it is up to you to choose healing instead of repeating the very patterns and cycles that originally hurt you.

The power is in your hands, and you can't pretend otherwise. On Wednesday, choose to end this cycle so you can find a far healthier love.

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Gemini

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The Last Quarter Moon in Aries guides you to release someone from your life, Aries. This may be a romantic partner, or someone else who has been close to you.

While you may not want them out of your life, you realize on Wednesday that this outcome is unavoidable. You can’t keep continuing on this path with this person in your life. You need people who are genuinely there for you and who want the best for you, and this person just doesn’t.

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Cancer

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Dreams are meant to evolve, Cancer. As you grow, your goals should transform, too. This also means you must let go of some old ones so that new ones can begin.

On July 8, give yourself space to reflect on your romantic dreams or on the state of your current relationship. Pay attention to what you once thought you wanted but have now outgrown. Honor your growth and be willing to release what is holding you back so you can embrace new opportunities for romance.

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Leo

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You have to be honest with yourself about what you are genuinely afraid of, Leo. While you may come across as only bold and confident, there is an underlying fear that has been running amok in your romantic life.

This fear has kept you from truly being honest about your feelings and going after what you really want. On Wednesday, it’s not enough to just pretend that you’re ready for anything. You actually have to be.

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Virgo

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You are in control of yourself and the love that you allow into your life, Virgo. However, you will never be able to choose who your heart falls for, even if it is inconvenient or unthinkable.

While you’ve been trying to deny your feelings, it hasn’t worked out. Your heart has already chosen. Now, on Wednesday, you must allow yourself to all in, trusting that this love is something you are meant to experience.

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Libra

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Stop thinking you need to be saved, Libra. You have always had a quiet inner strength. You know your truth and what you deserve. Yet, your past has you believing you can’t do it on your own.

On July 8, you need to release this sense of powerlessness because you are anything but. Let go of partners who make you feel weak, or who benefit from your dependency. Real love wants to see you strong and independent.

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Scorpio

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Not every love is good for you, Scorpio. On July 8, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries is guiding you to release someone who isn’t good for you.

You may have had a deep karmic story with this person, yet no matter what you’ve done or tried, it hasn’t turned out any different. Let yourself believe that something better exists so that you can finally release this love from your life. Remember what you are worth and don't be afraid to start over.

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Sagittarius

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A healthy love never forces you to abandon yourself or your independence. You are a free spirit and have often feared that sharing yourself fully with someone would result in you losing yourself. However, it’s just the opposite.

The person you are with can actually help you get to know yourself on a deeper level. On Wednesday, remember that commitment doesn’t take anything away but gives you greater opportunities.

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Capricorn

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Let go of the hurt, Capricorn. You can’t keep carrying this pain around and expect that you’ll be able to build your forever love. It’s not that your hurt isn’t valid, but it’s actually harming you more to keep carrying it around.

Try to find forgiveness for yourself and for your past on Wednesday. Lean into the love that is being offered and remember that you deserve a life of peace.

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Aquarius

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Often, relationships enter your life because of the lessons you need. One of the most important ones is that you don’t need to prove yourself to the person you love.

You don’t need to work to receive what you need or suffer so you can find joy, Aquarius. On July 8, let go of thinking that you need to prove anything, and be ready to receive what you’ve always deserved.

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Pisces

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You can’t buy love, Pisces, but you were never expected to. On July 8, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries is a time to rethink how you’ve been approaching your romantic relationships.

Whether it was truly thinking that you needed to trade your authenticity for affection, or supporting others while you went without, it’s time to let all that go. You deserve a healthy love and to be treated with care.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.