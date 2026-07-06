Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To July 12

Weekly Chinese horoscopes for each animal sign are here from July 6 - 12, 2026. This week helps you close doors on things you no longer want to do and get a break that that finally brings some happiness again.

Back-to-back Closed Days on Monday and Tuesday help you finish projects and put certain situations to rest. Wednesday's Establish Day helps you to start something new and stick to it. Thursday's Wood Monkey Remove Day shows you that saying no is healthy and you should do it more often. Life gets hectic on Friday, which is a Full Day when you can follow your dreams.

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The weekend rushes in for you to rest your mind and relax for a change. Saturday's Balance Day energy is for doing a little bit of this and that when spending time with family and friends. By Sunday, you feel more stable and ready to take on the world. Yay.

Rat

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You are so ready to make the most of this week, starting by clearing off anything on your schedule that you know really doesn't belong there. Don't be surprised if a cleaning frenzy catches you off guard and you start decluttering different rooms and getting rid of any clutter that you no longer want to look at.

This is a perfect week to donate items to a local shelter or give some things that you know your best friend has been eyeing. This week, you will feel so much better, almost as if you gave birth to a new part of yourself. Your creativity grows, and you feel pretty good by the end of the week. Go rat.

Ox

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The energy this month changes from busy Horse to more settled Goat, which is perfect for your needs in July. You want to really enjoy all the sunny days that July offers. Since that means you get more time in the sun, it's perfect for doing outdoor activities, including playing sports or hanging out with friends.

You are a big believer in consistency, which is why you will create a new routine and map it out in detail for the rest of the month. This is the week when you set one goal and really reach it even earlier than you expect.

Early in the week, you will close out any obligations you have to others and any projects you know you'll never finish. You rest and don't look back. This is a wonderful time for reaching small goals that remind you that winning doesn't have to be exhausting. But it has to be intentional and done with tender care.

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Tiger

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Your eye is on the clock, Tiger, and what you want more than anything is to protect your time. That is why it will be so easy for you to tell people no whenever they ask you to do something that doesn't fit with what you have done that day. You're super protective over your schedule this week, specifically on Monday and Tuesday.

Out of pure politeness, you may need to ask the family not to reach out to you unless they really, really need something, especially if you want to think. The best thing to do is to specifically schedule date night to make plans so that everyone is happy.

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Rabbit

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You really like it when things move quickly, but this is a week when you want to slow down and be a little more intentional. You want to sleep in and rest your mind. Get some journaling done and maybe organize around the house, focusing on closets and forgotten junk drawers.

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This is the perfect week to set up a little home garden and replace anything that's broken or needs tidying up. By the end of the week, everything will look super clean and organized.

Dragon

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It's a good thing that you're a deep listener and know how to read between the lines. A very good friend of yours could use some advice this week, but they won't ask you for it. You somehow read their eyes just now.

Someone in your life is thinking about how they can get closer to you and get to know you better. You find the opportunity to make a new friend intriguing and are off for it.

When it comes to work, you just seem to know exactly what is needed, and everyone is really happy with your input. This is a great week to write down all your accomplishments and save them for later, so you can remember how you laid the foundation for many things in your future.

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Snake

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For some reason, a person in your life is trying to make things more complicated than they have to be. If you don't have time for the drama, just let them know. You don't have time for individuals who interrupt you when you're speaking.

Instead of arguing or trying to prove yourself, you tell them you have things to do and put your attention elsewhere where you feel valued. Someone in your life just clicks with you, and you decide to make more time for them. You don't know where things will lead, but you have a sense it will be good.

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Horse

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Your dreams are much more vibrant lately, to the point where you feel like you have to start keeping a notepad or voice memo on your phone to record them. Something tells you that the future is about to unfold before your eyes and you're completely ready for it.

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You read something online or went out and about, and you decide to take action on it. A phone call changes how you think your day will go on a midweek day. Someone you know may need a favor, and even though it's difficult, you are there for them. You're a friend to all and an enemy to none.

Goat

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A person who likes to argue with you a lot finally decides to find better things to do with their time. The fact that you're able to feel more at ease in your own home, which gives you a lot of hope for the future.

You're ready to put away winter clothes and start packing a quick overnight bag in case you ever need it, full of all the cool summer things you like to wear. It takes a little time and attention, but you do a little each day, and by the end of the week, everything is as it should be.

Monkey

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You realize that you've been putting a lot more attention into areas of life that you really shouldn't. We watched too many things online trying to tell you who you need to be, but you're done giving in to care.

All the little things that you've saved on your phone that you know you'll never get to. All the videos for meals and exercise tips that you probably will never watch, you decide to just remove and move forward. If it's not part of your schedule now, you're OK if it never is.

Rooster

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The season of feeling unsure about yourself and not knowing where you stand is over. This week, you decide to start listening to your inner voice and ignore what everybody else says. If people aren't helpful, you just dismiss it as unnecessary drama and don't give it any more of your energy.

An important project that was delayed in the past has been brought back to you, and it's time to complete it. Everything seems to come full circle now, giving you a chance to tie up loose ends and feel like you completed everything you had lingering in the past. It gives you a great sense of relief to be able to close the door on old topics and move forward to a better, more productive future.

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Dog

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There are a lot of fun summer things to do this week, and you decided you're going to at least make time for one. A friend contacts you with a free ticket, and you decide you're going to take advantage of it. Lots of things are going on at work, and even though there's tension with someone you don't really like, you figure out how to get along better.

It seems as though the person that you were interested in the past, but they didn't like you, is suddenly available. Things seem to be getting quite interesting in that part of your life, and you decide to wait and see where things go.

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Pig

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You get a reminder, either on your phone or by email, that something you forgot to do is urgent and needs to be done sooner rather than later. All of a sudden, you're aware of areas of your life where you may have dropped the ball; you start to fix them.

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Keeps you very busy until midweek, but now you have everything under control and see it really much more smoothly. You are very thankful for the inconveniences that happened on Monday and Tuesday. By Friday through Sunday, you are in rhythm and feel much more on top of your schedule. Your time management improves, and you feel like what could've been challenges ended up being positive opportunities for you to grow mature.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.