The July 2026 Monthly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign

The Chinese monthly horoscope for July 2026 has a few dates you'll want to mark down on your planner as days of warning, windows of prosperity, and times to be super productive.

The energy changes from Wood Horse to Wood Sheep on July 7th. Even though this is a hot summer month for travel or adventuring, Sheep energy encourages you to stay closer to home and enjoy what you have.

There are only three Danger Days: the 2nd, 15th, and 27th. These are the days when you want to avoid unplanned risk-taking, especially activities related to spending money or starting new projects. The best day to start something new is the 8th, which is doubly auspicious because it's an Establish Day and the number is associated with extremely good fortune. The other day is the 20th.

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Each day that's ideal for starting something new is followed by a day to remove one thing from your life so you can be successful. Days for letting go are the 9th and 21st. If you have a chance to plan a relaxing date with family or friends, aim for the weekend of Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th. The energy is calmest on these two days, giving you the best chance to rest your mind. Days for money are July 16th and again on July 28th.

Each animal has a few important dates in their sign's energy. Let's see what's happening all month, according to Chinese astrology.

Rat

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July can be the best time for you to start something new. You have two days that are really positive for a fresh beginning, but first you need to deal with an area of your life that gets in your way. The month starts with you experiencing a crisis. This could be one you initiate or one caused by another person. Either way, the first week of July, you'll be working through restructuring your life.

You can repaint a room, or maybe you'll have to replace a tech item (Mercury is retrograde until July 23rd). These hits feel harsh, but they are also very helpful. You have no excuse but to move forward. Your first day of restructuring your life arrives heavily on the 13th; since this is Earth Rat energy, you will feel good about what you do. It grounds you and positions you nicely.

The next one is on July 25th, but this time with the element of Metal, it's perfect for dating or talking with someone about a relationship's potential. You are detached from the outcome, but open to see where things lead. A Snake and Dragon are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 8.

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Ox

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There are three pillars you will be working through during July. The first one arrives on July 2nd, and it is in your sign in the element of Fire. Fire is about motivation and determination; unfortunately, this is also a Danger Day, so you will want to watch your temper. You might be inclined to say something out of frustration, which could cause you problems.

You also want to be careful not to be overly driven by competitiveness in areas you're not really interested in. It's one thing to win because you want to; it's another thing to have to do it because you fear someone else will get ahead of you. Knowing the difference will help you stay out of trouble.

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The second element is Earth. This arrives on July 14th, and your sign is again on a Destruction Day. Destruction Days are more productive than Danger Days, but they can still be slightly treacherous. This is when you want to remove barriers and consider what no longer works for you. On this day, the goal is to ground yourself and get rooted in the life you want to live. Think simplicity, not complication. If it takes too many steps or overwhelms you, then chances are it's not gonna work for you long-term.

The last day is July 26th, in the element of Metal, also a Destruction Day. This actually is a really good way to end the month because you are now more objective. You've been through the worst of things earlier in the month, and you saw the outcome. Now you are focused on the future and being emotionally detached from decisions, so you can do them strategically.

Take a big review of the entire month and see what really worked well for you. Ask yourself if those are the same tasks you would like to continue in August. If so, then you don't have to remove them. If not, then you should. The point is that by the end of July, you should have figured out what really drives your motivation, what doesn't, and how to stay strong and study so you can feel really good about how things are going in your life across all areas.

A Rabbit and Dog are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 7.

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Tiger

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Tiger, you have three days dedicated to your sign in July. The first one is in the Earth pillar, and it's a Success Day. Success Days are especially powerful for you. You are learning to control your power and when and how to use it correctly. Staying true to yourself is a great place to start, and it could really make for a good outcome on this day.

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The second day that works out really well for you is July 15th. Now, this day's energy is in Metal, which is contrary to your personality. You struggle to detach from situations, especially when your feelings are involved. Also, it is a Danger Day, so you are detached, and on top of that, you might not really care about the outcome. But because you started the month off strong, learning how to exercise self-control and be more disciplined. You use this energy in a positive way. You avoid problems and come out on top. People know where they stand with you, and you set boundaries. There is no doubt you can do and what you are capable of by the end of this particular week.

The last day that is in your sign arrives on July 27th, and it is in the element of Water. It's a very emotional day, and it can be quite refreshing after all the discipline and detached emotional energy you've felt since the beginning of July. On this day, you are trusting your intuition and following it. You sense when something isn't meant for you, even though it seems promising.

While it doesn't seem like you walk away with money or the relationship that you want, the good news is that you see how good it feels to avoid problems. Gives you a stronger sense of gratitude for what you have and motivates you to keep your life aligned with your roles by the time August arrives.

A Rat and a Horse are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 5.

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Rabbit

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July turns out to be one of the best months for you, Rabbit. You have one day when you receive something based on work you performed in the past. July 4th is in Earth energy, which means that a gift that comes your way helps you to secure your financial future or removes a burden that has caused you emotional drain. This is a great day to practice gratitude and pay it forward to someone else.

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Later in the month, on July 16th, you have success arrive in the most unexpected way. You might not even want what you get since the element energy is in Metal. But that's OK, because it gives you a chance to review what's working. If you didn't hit a goal that you wanted to reach, but had some signs of success. This is the time for you to pivot and aim more closely at what you want to achieve. You can use this day to talk to someone who may have already accomplished what you hoped to. Because the element energy is Metal, you can be emotionally detached and objective.

Towards the end of the month, on July 28th, you see success once again. This time, you're working from an emotional space. You're intuitive and a little bit psychic at times. This is when the effort that you made around July 16th starts to bear fruit; you really get to see how the changes you made worked out for you. Fortunately, this is an extremely fortuitous day and helps you to enter the month of August on good footing.

A Rooster and a Goat are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 3.

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Dragon

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Dragon, this is a very busy month for you, and you appear to be making money and getting lots of opportunities all around. On July 5th, you are very busy and focused on your personal goals. This is an Open Day, so anything you want to do is possible. Because you're working with the energy of the Metal element, you want to remain objective. Be willing to be flexible, especially if it feels like you have no support and are going against the grain.

Mid-month, around July 17th, you hit a stride. With Water Dragon Receive energy, you are intuitive and in touch with your emotional side. This could be handled poorly if you go to extremes. So if you feel a little burnt out or overwhelmed, pay attention to yourself. You need to stay steady to make the most of the day. You could miss an opportunity if you're tired or overwhelmed, so try to avoid it.

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On July 29th, you're ready to start something new. If you have gotten much of the other items you need to accomplish this month done, this is a promising time for you. You receive an opportunity to do something you've never tried before, and it excites you. You're open and receptive, and that is exactly how you want to be entering August once July is over.

A Monkey and a Pig are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 2.

Snake

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If there was a motto for you during the month of July, it would be "out with the old and in with the new." At the top of the month, you are closing up any pending activities from June. July 6th is a Metal Snake Close Day, allowing you to shed old skin and rejuvenate an area of your life in a better way.

It takes about 12 days to mentally and emotionally prepare for something new. You're still going to go through some adjustments, so be gentle with your soul. You don't have to add anything extra to your plate, but it is a good time to reflect and really think about what you want to do with your life. Don't put any pressure on yourself to perform beyond what you're comfortable with.

There's plenty of time for that, arriving on July 18th, when the energy opens for you. It's a Water Snake Day, which means your intuition will guide you in the direction you need to be. Be on the lookout for opportunities that just feel right to you, even if they don't necessarily make sense or are incomplete with the details. Those will unfold for you later.

On July 30th, you have another Open Day; it's in Wood at this time. A new beginning is taking root, and you feel prepared to move forward. You are more open and optimistic, and less inclined to feel rushed or unhappy with decisions that you make. The bottom line is, July is a transformative time for you, and you will see significant changes in your life. The key is to be sensitive and gentle with yourself along the way.

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An Ox and a Tiger are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 11.

Horse

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Horse, it may surprise you that this is probably one of the easiest-going months you've experienced in a long time. You have three Closed Days in your sign. You say no a lot this month. In fact, you are closing up business, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. This allows you to simplify your life, especially in areas where you've overexpanded and overcommitted.

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On July 7th, you realize where you've been overly involved in other people's business and cut back. This allows you to have less grief and worry. You probably will feel less stressed by the end of the first week of the month because you have some time to think and less drama to contend with, but it never should have involved you. You are more open and receptive to starting new projects. These are your projects, not others.

On July 19th, you will close out any commitments you've made that do not belong in your lap. Instead, you delegate tasks and focus on what is meant for you. By July 31st, you feel like a new person, and you're back to your old self. This is a Fire Horse Day, where you're back to being motivated and driven. Your life looks like one you feel proud of. You're less confused and have much more mental clarity.

A Horse and an Ox are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 13.

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Goat

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There are only two days this month in your sign, and they are both in Establish Day energy, which means you were going to be exceptionally busy starting new projects and getting your life headed in a different direction. The first day arrives on July 8th, in Water element energy. You get a spark of insight or intuition and need to do something you've never done before. You won't hesitate to take action either; instead, you will take a step even if it's messy and you're unsure what it is.

Your confidence comes from your heart, not your mind, so trust yourself. You will be extremely busy focusing on this dream, and if you are diligent, things are gonna come your way. The next day, when you make another step in a new direction, will be on July 20th in Wood energy. Your potential will take shape, giving you the go-ahead to keep going. This is an exciting month for you, and if you have a big dream or project you've held on hold, this may be the month to get started

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A Pig and a Rooster are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 6.

Monkey

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You have two goals in July: declutter and regroup. On July 9th, a Wood Monkey Remove Day is the perfect time for a deep cleaning in your home, including removing clutter, small pieces of paper, and broken items. The left of that negative energy in your life will feel pretty powerful to you. You will have approximately three weeks before the next unloading series begins.

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July 21st is also a Remove Day, but this one is in Fire. You feel a little frustrated and angry at this time. Perhaps you start something, and it still doesn't work out as planned because, now that you have decluttered your life earlier in the month, you start to really see what holds on to emotional clutter. Don't let frustration get to you, Monkey. Don't take the process personally; it's all normal. However, you don't want to ignore it. Take action and then see how it helps you to feel empowered.

A Goat and a Tiger are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 4.

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Rooster

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You tend to be very smart about what you're working with, and this month, you really prove your worth. Before July 10th, you are analyzing situations and paying attention to who is doing what and why it's happening. This gives you many ideas about what would work with a little more input.

You get the chance to do exactly that on July 10th, Wood Rooster Full Day. Your intellect is super sharp today, and you articulate everything that needs to be said clearly and effectively. People really admire you at this time and listen to you to the point that they accomplish many of their goals.

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You feel super inspired by the feedback you received from others. So you decide to apply some of the advice you give to others to yourself. July 22nd is a Fire Rooster Full Day, perfect for personal planning and individual goal setting.

A Rabbit and a Snake are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 9.

Dog

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You are a pretty easy animal sign, and you deserve a break from all of the work you completed in June. July can feel like a busy time for you, but you focus on balance and keeping things in order and the month ahead. July 11th is the perfect day to set your goals. Think about what really motivates you and drives you to feel happy.

It's a Balance Day, so keep that in mind. You don't want to do too much or too little; aim for moderation in all things, including diet and exercise. You are starting a new routine, so allow yourself time to adjust. The next day for you to make changes that support your ability to rest and relax is July 23rd, which is also Earth Day.

Remember, simplicity is an art, so it's not meant to be perfect. You still have some lessons you need to learn to make things work best for you. However, you will see substantial gains in your peace of mind by the end of this month.

A Rabbit and a Pig are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 1.

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Pig

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July feels like a pretty short month for you because there's only one goal that you need to have in mind, and that is to stabilize and maintain the status quo. You have two days in your sign's energy. July 12th, a Fire Pig Stable Day, and then July 24th, an Earth Pig Stable Day. One day is dedicated to motivational energy, and the other to stability.

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On July 12th, you will want to find what really motivates and drives you. This could be related to love, a friendship, or a love of someone special in your life that you're trying to build a family with. Having your reasons on a list or in your mind can be a huge help this month. Each gives you a chance to know when to agree to something or when to avoid it.

A Dog and a Pig are the two best animal signs for you to work with, and your luckiest number of the month is 6.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.