Monthly Love Horoscope For July 2026: One Of The Most Exciting Months For Relationships In Years

According to the monthly love horoscope for July 2026, all zodiac signs are in for a very exciting month. During the first nine days of the month, Jupiter and Venus are traveling together through Leo. This is a very fortunate transit and should be quite pleasant for many. We can expect to see more romance and new relationships! Then Venus enters Virgo on July 9, when we'll start showing our love in more practical ways. Rather than wining and dining, we will show love in a more down-to-earth manner, such as running errands or anything of this nature that makes love and affection more real and tangible.

Mars is transiting through Gemini all month, so being able to hold a good conversation is an asset in terms of love and romance. The Sun transits through Cancer until the 22nd, and during this time, we will feel more emotional and connected on a deeper level. When the Sun joins Jupiter in Leo on July 22, we'll relax a little more. Consider a vacation and enjoy the summer, as it never lasts long enough! Mercury is retrograde in Cancer until the 23rd. We will reassess our emotions and how we feel in our relationship. Toxic or negative relationships may come to an end, but if the relationship is truly meant to be, it'll come back together.

Monthly love horoscopes for July 2026:

Aries

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July marks a bold turning point in your love life with both Jupiter and Venus entering your fifth house of love. The first nine days of the month are magical because it is rare that Jupiter and Venus travel together through the fifth house. The Sun also enters Leo on July 22. This too will activate your fifth house of love. Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, and it is on your love life in a major way this month.

If you are single, there's a very good chance you'll meet someone new before the end of July. If you are partnered, you should feel quite good about things and possibly expand the relationship to a higher level. You may also spend more time with friends or children if you have them or are connected to them in some way.

Since Mercury is retrograding in Cancer, or your fourth house of home, it is time to clear up any familial or emotional baggage. You may have to backtrack a bit, and this can seem like an overly emotional month. But it has a purpose, which is to reassess emotions and connections and get to a point where you can proceed emotionally minus the baggage or issues.

On July 9, Venus leaves Leo for Virgo and love energy shifts toward expressions of love that are more tangible and helpful. Instead of focusing on entertainment or going out, Venus in Virgo asks that we focus on the small things that can be of service and uplifting to a partner, such as picking up dinner when there is a late night. Sometimes the small things count the most.

Mars transits through Gemini this month, making communication more important. You could receive significant communication or you may bond with a partner more this month through just talking.

The New Moon on the 14th falls in Cancer, the zodiac sign that is all about feeling emotionally secure and safe. What happens around this time may determine the future of the relationship as Cancer asks for a solid and emotionally reliable connection.

The Full Moon on July 29 falls in your 11th house of friends, groups, hopes, and wishes. Aquarius is a very compatible sign for Aries, so this is a time to get out and mingle.

July is a great month for love, Aries, so take advantage of it.

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Taurus

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You are now in a far more grounded time when it comes to love and relationships because Uranus left your sign in late April and the energy is changing dramatically.

Jupiter has now entered Leo, which calls for more fun and perhaps spending some cozy interludes at home where you'll feel best, especially during the first nine days of the month when Jupiter and Venus are together in Leo.

When Venus shifts into Virgo on July 9, your focus is on romance. Virgo is a highly compatible sign for you, Taurus, and if you are single, there's a good chance you'll meet someone new. Otherwise, this is a more romantic period for those in a current relationship.

The Sun transits through your third house of communication in the sign of Cancer until the 22nd. Your focus will be on communication with a love interest and what makes you feel grounded and secure in the relationship. Cancer is all about emotions and feeling secure and nurtured, which suits you.

Mercury is retrograde in the sign of Cancer for most of the month as well, so watch for misunderstandings. This is also a time to reassess your feelings and sometimes take many trips down memory lane.

You should feel quite comfortable during the New Moon in Cancer on July 14, when you may take a short trip or spend time with family or in-laws. The Full Moon on July 29 is a positive time to expand your ideas and think outside the box.

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Gemini

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You are leaving behind a relatively quiet period of time when you became more aware of certain emotional baggage you had been carrying around and entering a more positive and energetic period when it comes to love.

Expect to get busier in July. You'll feel more alive and project more confidence. Now is not the time you want to let grass grow under your feet!

While Mars in your sign energizes you and increases your passion, be aware that from July 3rd to 4th, Mars conjuncts Uranus in your first house. While this can represent excitement, it also represents unexpected events that can sometimes turn quite disruptive. Avoid arguments, Gemini. For these few days, you may be better off if you just go with the flow.

Jupiter and Venus transit your third house of communication together until Venus leaves Leo for Virgo on July 9. These placements make communication very important. If you are single and looking to meet someone new, you're more likely to connect with someone who lives in your area or frequents the same places as you.

The Sun joins up with Jupiter in your third house on July 22, continuing the focus on how you communicate and bond through conversation.

When Venus enters Virgo on June 9. it enters your fourth house, which rules home and family. Virgo is all about grounding and connecting through practical ways and showing love through minor acts that manifest as helpfulness and concern for a partner’s well-being.

As Mercury retrogrades through Cancer, you will likely be reassessing your emotions and feelings. You may also become aware if your personal self-confidence is lacking, and if so, this is a good time to shore it up.

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Cancer

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Jupiter has been in your zodiac sign for the past year, which has probably been expansive in many ways. But it has now entered Leo, which will help with money and finances, along with self-esteem and love.

This is your birthday month, and you likely feel empowered and energized. As you well know, your zodiac sign is all about emotions, home, family, and feeling secure, all of which will be front and center.

As Mercury retrogrades through your first house, you may reconsider your emotions and whether a current partner is clicking with you. With retrograde Mercury, there is always a chance you could connect with someone from the past, but it is not guaranteed. Watch your communication and avoid getting overly emotional.

Once Venus enters Virgo on June 9, expect to be busy. Communication with a partner will be important over the next month. Expect to be thinking about your relationships in a much more serious and down-to-earth way.

Mars is transiting through Gemini or your 12th house. This isn’t the best placement for Mars because it can stir up any baggage or unresolved issues in your subconscious mind. On the other hand, this can be a beautiful time to spend alone or perhaps lying low with a partner.

The Aquarius Full Moon on July 29 is not a natural fit for you. However, this does give you an opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and look at life (and perhaps a partner) from a different point of view.

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Leo

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Leo, you have the best luck in the zodiac this month. Jupiter has entered your sign where it will not only spend the next month, but the next year. This only happens once every 12 years, and now is your time! Expect life to expand in many ways. If you are single, there is every chance for you to meet someone special this month. You will feel more confident and magnetic.

Venus travels with Jupiter for the first nine days of the month, putting the two most beneficial planets in your first house. When the Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, it boosts your confidence even more and makes you feel very special.

I don’t mean to overstate things, but you could be a love magnet during the first part of the month. Now will be the time to relax and enjoy the company of someone special.

Mercury transiting through your 12th may bring up old memories or old baggage. If you do have emotional baggage you need to release, the time is now. If you feel you are relatively emotionally balanced, old memories and walks down memory lane are much more pleasant.

Of course, with Mercury retrograde until July 23, you are bound to do some rethinking, especially in terms of your emotional life and how secure or insecure you feel. You will be hard-pressed to stay in a relationship that is not meeting your emotional needs.

Mars transits through Gemini this month, whichi is a compatible sign with you. You can expect to spend more time with groups, both socially and for networking. Expect to feel more social. If you are single, you have planetary luck with this transit as well. Just be prepared to have significant and interesting conversations with potential partners because Mars in Gemini is all about the intellect and how we communicate to relate.

Enjoy the month. You are off to a brand new start!

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Virgo

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Jupiter has entered your 12th house for the next year, and for the first nine days of the month, it is joined by Venus. Jupiter in the 12th house is connected to unconditional love and can help create a relationship with empathy and compassion. As Venus transits your 12th house, these qualities are further enhanced. You may want to spend some time alone with a romantic interest. Sometimes, this can manifest as a secret relationship.

On July 9, Venus moves into your sign, which is usually the time of year when we feel and come across at our best. This gives you a magnetic vibe and attracts others to you.

The Sun transits through Cancer until the 22nd. This energy should be very comfortable for you and increase your desire for a solid and grounded relationship. Expect to spend more time with friends and networking. If you are single, this energy helps you in terms of meeting someone new.

The New Moon on the 14th is an emotional time when you may get in touch with your emotions and those of someone else on a much deeper level than normal. Since Mercury is retrograding in Cancer for most of the month, you may reconsider your emotional life and those you associate with. Your emotions will be front and center, and clarity will be key. Anything that is unclear about your emotional life will be reassessed.

When the Sun joins Jupiter in Leo on July 22, it's time to identify any emotional baggage and let it go. When planets transit the 12th we often desire to spend some time alone, but Leo is a very social Fire sign, so you may be torn between alone time and socializing with others.

Mars transits through Gemini this month, making you more aware of how your partner thinks. You may have many interesting conversations this month. Gemini likes a companion who can communicate about many different things and can’t stand to be bored!

July’s Full Moon is in Aquarius, which means it is time to look at the big picture in a broader way and perhaps step out of your box for a while and explore new ideas of how to relate to others.

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Libra

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Saturn and Neptune are transiting your seventh house of love and will be there for quite a long period of time. Saturn in the seventh house means it’s time to get real about a relationship for better or worse. Sometimes with Saturn in the 7th, we can feel alone even in a relationship.

Neptune in Aries can create confusion and a lack of clarity in relationships, Libra. You may feel that your head is in the clouds if Neptune is opposing your Sun, but chances are that Saturn will bring you back down to earth.

Jupiter has entered your 11th house of friends and wishes. This is a great placement for Jupiter and can make you magnetic in group settings. You can expect to socialize much more in July, and romantic dreams are likely to come true, especially during the first nine days of the month. If you are single, you have a much better chance of meeting someone who could become significant in your life.

As the Sun transits through Cancer until July 22, you may spend more time with family or in-laws and at home. Once the Sun enters Cancer, it is time to get in touch with our emotions and how we really feel on a deep level.

With Mercury retrograding in Cancer all month, if there is a lack of clarity about a relationship, now will be the time to resolve anything unclear. You will not be interested in pursuing a relationship that does not offer emotional security that feeds your soul and heart.

When the Sun leaves Cancer for Leo, it’s time for some fun! When the Sun enters the 11th house, it signals a time for socializing and attaining your truest dreams. You will be popular with others this month, and if you are single, this can go a long way in terms of meeting someone significant.

Mars transits through Gemini all month. You may consider a trip or romantic vacation to meet someone at a distance. This energy stirs up your desire to learn more and look at things from a different vantage point. You will likely become more interested in how your partner thinks and how well their intellect gels with yours.

The icing on the cake this month may be the Full Moon on July 29. This moon has the potential to stir your emotions in a romantic way and is best spent with friends or someone special. If you are single, this offers you a great opportunity to meet someone new.

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Scorpio

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You experience some significant emotional recalibration this month, Scorpio. You're determined to balance your career with partnerships and come out the winner in both.

Jupiter has entered your 10th house, which rules career and reputation. You will experience growth and luck in this area. The only issue may be how you combine this new growth with spending quality time with a partner. Since Leo rules the fifth house of love, you may have to expand your energies with both love and work.

This Cancer season is a time when we feel things deeply and get in touch with our emotions as well as the emotions of those who we are close to. Security, both financial and emotional, becomes very important this month, especially around the New Moon in Cancer on July 14.

Mercury is retrograde in Cancer until July 23. This is a time to reassess emotions and fix anything that isn’t working. Sometimes this can become quite intense. You may back up and reconsider feelings and whether or not you are thriving in a current relationship.

The Sun joining Jupiter in Leo on July 22 is an excellent time for advancement at work, but you may have trouble fitting everything in and spending quality time with someone special.

Expect to spend time with friends and family or spend time at home during the Full Moon on July 29. If you are partnered, it will be a great night for dinner and a movie. A quiet, relaxing night suits you best after all of the activity you experience this month.

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Sagittarius

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Saturn and Neptune are transiting your fifth house of love and will be for quite a while. Saturn in the fifth can refer to someone older or from the past. Neptune in the fifth house can make things seem ideal, but how things turn out in the end depends on what else Neptune transits in your personal chart.

Jupiter has entered your ninth house in the sign of Leo. Like you, Leo is a Fire sign you are very compatible with. You may become interested in traveling and connecting with someone on an intellectual level, or you could meet someone who lives at a distance.

Venus in Leo is a fantastic placement for you, Sagittarius, making this an ideal time for travel with a love interest or to meet a love interest. It will be years before the two most beneficial planets transit together through your ninth house again, so enjoy!

Your eighth house comes alive this month with the Sun and Mercury transiting this part of your chart. This house is associated with partner’s money and it is connected to the way we feel in an intimate relationship. With the Sun in Cancer until July 22, the spotlight is on how you are connecting if you are in a partnership.

Mercury is retrograde until July 23. During this time, you will begin to reassess your feelings, which are front and center this month. Cancer may be a very emotional sign for you to experience, but the planets are telling you to pay attention to where your actual feelings lie and if you are truly happy, and if not, what is holding back your personal happiness.

When the Sun enters Leo, it increases your desire for adventure through travel and sparks your intellect. It is unlikely you would want a partner who can’t keep up with you intellectually.

Mars is transiting through Gemini all month, creating a desire to be with a partner and amping up your more assertive energies when it comes to love. That said, at some point, Mars will oppose your Sun. This is a time to be aware of the energy, as it could cause an argument or falling out if not directed properly.

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Capricorn

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Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain, has left your seventh house of partners and is transiting your eighth house. This part of your chart is all about change and transformation. It is also connected with the way we feel in a committed relationship, which, if you have a partner, should be great! Jupiter can improve many hidden segments of life as it moves through this house, including joint finances and how you feel about the relationship deep down.

On July 9, Venus leaves Leo for Virgo, which is a sign that is highly compatible with you. You could find yourself drawn to someone who is mentally in tune with you. Since this house also rules education, if you are single, you could meet someone when you're somewhere connected to learning, such as school or a seminar. Expect your own inquisitiveness to be stimulated, Capricorn. There is a good chance you will become more interested in a partner’s view of life and the world.

The Sun transits through Cancer until the 22nd, putting a spotlight on your partner or close connection if you have one. If you are single, you may desire a companion. Since Cancer is all about emotions, this month will help you get in touch with your feelings and emotional connections. The New Moon on July 14 also falls in your house of partners, making it a beautiful time when you can establish deeper bonds.

Since Mercury is retrograde in your seventh house through July 23, you could experience misunderstandings with a partner if you are not mindful of the energy. It is also possible that someone could return from your past, but this is not guaranteed.

When the Sun moves into Leo on the 22nd, you may hear news or be concerned for some reason about your partner’s finances, or you could benefit in some way. Either way, the relationship gets more intimate.

With all of the other beautiful placements you have, you may have to work to make time for a partner this month because Mars is transiting your sixth house of work and health, and you may be quite busy. It's best not to take the typical Capricorn approach of work first, because if you do, you may miss out on times that you would regret. Work is important, but try to create a livable balance between career and personal life.

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Aquarius

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Lucky Aquarius, Jupiter, the planet of expansion and gain, has moved into your seventh house of partners, where it will remain for the next year. Your luck will come through partnerships and relationships with others until July of 2027.

When Jupiter enters this house, a relationship can go to a new level, and some even take the ultimate step and marry. Of course, you don’t have to get married, but this is a great indication of a committed relationship or a serious commitment. If you are single, you will have every chance of meeting someone special.

The first nine days of the month, Venus transits through your seventh house with Jupiter, which rarely happens. You could meet someone significant at this time, and if you have a partner, this should be a very pleasant and romantic time.

The Sun joins Jupiter in your seventh house when it leaves Cancer on June 22. For the rest of the month, your partnerships or others in your life take center stage, making July a fantastic time for love and relationships.

With retrograde Mercury in Cancer, expect to reassess feelings and emotions with a partner if you have one. This will allow you to make changes if necessary. Just watch for misunderstandings and miscommunication.

Mars transits your fifth house of love all month while in Gemini, which is a great time for socializing and meeting new people. We typically feel more social and get out more, and our focus is typically on love and relationships. If you have a partner, expect to go out more and enjoy socializing together.

The Full Moon on July 29th falls in your zodiac sign, making it a profound and intense time of emotional release or illumination. Sometimes a moon like this can serve as a reset even though it is full. Your emotions may amplify, especially with Mercury in Cancer, and you may look at things from a different viewpoint by the time this passes.

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Pisces

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Expect a major energy shift as lucky Jupiter moves from gentle Cancer into fiery Leo. While you can expect this to help in terms of work and health, Leo is the sign associated with the fifth house of love. This may cause you to feel and act more dramatically and more outgoing, Pisces.

The first nine days of the month, Venus transits with Jupiter through Leo. This is a perfect time for fun and maybe even a trip to the beach or water, even if it is just a swimming pool. This is the height of summer, after all, and Leo makes us all think about love and perhaps summer flings if you are not partnered already.

When Venus shifts into Virgo on July 9, you will find joy in small acts of service to your partner. You can expect the same in return, because this is what Virgo is really all about.

While Jupiter has left compatible Cancer, the Sun transits through Cancer in your fifth house of love until the 22nd, when it enters Leo. The Sun is joined by Mercury in Cancer, which is retrograde until the 23rd. This can indicate an intense and emotional time. If you aren’t committed, it could slow down your dating life. If you have a special love, be aware that this can cause miscommunication or misunderstandings, as it will be extremely emotional.

Pisces and Cancer are the two most emotional signs of the zodiac. This will strip your illusions in a relationship if you don’t have your feet on the ground, and you will no longer be looking at a partner through rose-colored glasses. It is also possible an ex or someone you have known from the past returns, but there is no guarantee.

A beautiful New Moon in Cancer makes July 14 one of the most romantic days of the year, which should go very well for you.

When the Sun joins Jupiter in Leo on the 23rd, love turns to passion. Instead of romantic daydreams, you want to take action and make things happen. You will spend less time in your shell and more time showing the world or your lover the fire that burns in your heart, even though you don’t always show it.

The Full Moon this month falls on the 29th in the sign of Aquarius, or your 12th house. A 12th house Full Moon can be difficult, so watch your health and your emotions. Don’t let old baggage resurface along with fears and doubts. Even though a Full Moon in this house typically stirs up old baggage, on the positive side, this is a great time to release any negative energy or self-doubts that keep you from fully experiencing and enjoying a positive relationship.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.