Weekly Love Horoscopes For July 6 - 12 — Neptune Retrograde Begins

Weekly love horoscopes are here for July 6 - 12, 2026, the first full week of retrograde Mercury in Cancer. Expect things to go wrong, especially in communication and your emotions. Stay grounded and watch your words. The Sun squares Saturn on Monday, which may seem like a letdown after the 4th of July holiday, to be honest. Sun-Saturn transits can bring up old baggage in your subconscious mind that wears down your self-esteem, and Neptune’s retrograde starting on July 7 will bring about more inner sensitivity. Should this be the case, don’t take it too seriously or let it affect your relationship.

Venus enters Virgo on July 9. From now until August 6, when Venus changes zodiac signs again, we show love through small acts of service and being a helpmate to our partner. Virgo likes a clean and neat environment, so make sure you look well-kempt and your environment is in good order. Anything else may be a big turn-off. On July 12, the Sun conjuncts Mercury. This transit is geared toward communication but can cause irritation, so it’s important to be aware of how you are communicating with others today and remember Mercury is retrograde!

Weekly love horoscopes for July 6 - 12, 2026:

Aries

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Jupiter has just entered your fifth house of love and will remain in this house for the next year. Between now and July 9th, maximize your appeal, Aries, because both Venus and Jupiter are transiting your fifth house for a short time longer together.

Starting on July 9, Venus in Virgo becomes a little more settled, so enjoy the fun while you can.

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Taurus

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Mars is currently transiting through your second house of values, giving you a strong desire for emotional security and the confidence to ask for exactly what you need in love. Choose your words with extra care, as misunderstandings are more likely when Mercury is retrograde.

Monday is the hardest day of the week. Don’t let it drag you down or bring up old, repetitive arguments, Taurus. If a past issue resurfaces, view it as a chance to finally resolve it and let it go.

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Gemini

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Mars is in your zodiac sign, which gives you energy and self-confidence all week.

Mercury is retrograde in your 12th house, which rules the subconscious mind. This will force you to consider your words and thoughts more closely than normal, Gemini.

The Sun squares Saturn on Monday, potentially bringing up old baggage. If this is the case, let it go.

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Cancer

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You're reassessing your love life and emotions this week with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Monday’s transit could bring a reality check, or it could cause you to focus on fears and negative emotions. It is your choice, Cancer.

Venus in Virgo is a compatible energy for you and helps you feel more grounded starting on Thursday.

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Leo

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Venus is in its final few days of transiting through your sign next to Jupiter. This gives you incredible magnetism through the 9th, Leo, so make good use of it because this is rare and won’t come back for years.

When Venus enters down-to-earth Virgo on Thursday, you are still lucky because Jupiter, the planet of luck, has entered your sign for the next year. This increases not only your natural appeal but also brings important opportunities or meetings.

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Virgo

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Venus enters your sign on July 9, Virgo, and will remain here until August 6. This happens once a year and is the time when we look and feel great and come across well.

This is often a significant time. If you're single, you may meet a love interest. Monday could bring a subtle reality check encouraging you to keep your feet on the ground.

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Libra

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The first half of the week is an upbeat few days for you with Venus in Leo moving through the part of your chart that rules your social life.

But it moves into Virgo on July 9, Libra, which will bring about an honest and practical reflection on the state of your love life. You may feel like spending time alone or alone with a love interest.

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Scorpio

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You become much more introspective this week with retrograde Mercury transiting through Cancer, the zodiac sign that rules your emotional life.

With Neptune’s retrograde in Aries starting on Thursday, you become even more thoughtful about where you are really headed and with who. While you may analyze every detail more than once, don’t overdo it and end up ruining a good thing.

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Sagittarius

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Starting on Thursday, Neptune’s retrograde in your fifth house may cause you to slow down and seriously consider what has been happening in your love life and whether it is going in the right direction.

Mercury’s retrograde through your eighth house will bring about even more deep inner thinking. If you feel a change of some type is in store, you will be ready to make it for better or worse.

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Capricorn

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Mercury is retrograding through your seventh house of partners, impacting your partnerships and important others in your life. Old issues and old love may resurface this week.

As they say, an ex is an ex for a reason. But on occasion, it becomes a positive new start. There is, however, no guarantee that an old love returns. They may just be on your mind, and if that's the case, you should probably figure out why.

Venus in Virgo will suit you beautifully over the next few weeks, Capricorn.

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Aquarius

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Venus in Leo travels through your seventh house of partnerships with lucky Jupiter for just a few more days, so work your magic this week, Aquarius.

When Venus enters Virgo on July 9, it moves into your eighth house of intimacy and transformation. This is also the house connected with the way you feel in a relationship, which should be pretty good this week.

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Pisces

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Your ruling planet, Neptune, turns retrograde on July 7, which will bring up a lot of internal reflection.

Mercury’s retrograde is through your fifth house of love, bringing about reflection and possible misunderstandings this week. Don’t let something small become something bigger.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.