Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, July 6: You Can't Fight How You Feel Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 6, 2026. Mars in Gemini forms a trine with Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, bringing an intense wave of energy and attraction into your romantic life.

You won’t be able to fight what you feel today, but more than that, you won’t want to. With Mars in Gemini, you have a desire to connect with someone in a profound way. Meanwhile, Pluto in Aquarius is tempting you with what you want most. This energy has you throwing your rules and plans out the window. That magnetic attraction and sense of destiny remind you of what it means to truly live.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 6, 2026:

Aries

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You never know when you’ll fall in love, Aries. The events that unfold on Monday may throw you off guard. There is magic in the air that has you falling for a friend or someone who has already been in your life.

This connection takes you by surprise, as you end up falling for them over the course of an intense conversation. They meet you in your challenging beliefs and need for meaning, helping you feel truly seen. Because of that, you won’t be able to stay away.

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Taurus

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Success and power are two of the strongest aphrodisiacs for you, Taurus. You crave someone who is in charge of their life and moves through it with purpose.

On July 6, you finally meet your match and fall into the most unsuspecting of relationships. While you may be in your head about where this could go, just let yourself see what happens. Enjoy!

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Gemini

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You want a love that changes your life, Gemini. Someone who introduces you to new ideas, beliefs, people, and perhaps even new places.

That person enters your life on Monday, and you won’t be able to stay away from them. You are going to experience a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love that changes your life in all the ways that you need.

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Cancer

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There’s nothing better than feeling like your soul has finally met its match. It may not be the person you suspected or in the way you imagined, but someone is entering or returning to your life on Monday who makes you willing to throw out your previous beliefs.

This is a soul-level love reminiscent of a twin flame connection. It will completely transform your vision of yourself and what you expect from love.

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Leo

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You are getting to know your shadow side, Leo, as you entertain the parts of your psyche that you usually try to ignore. Yet, your darkness is just as much a part of you as your light is.

Still, you need to be careful of who this side of yourself attracts. On Monday, you may be exploring a deep and forbidden relationship with this energy. Be cautious you don’t lose yourself in the process.

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Virgo

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While you tend to be levelheaded and grounded when it comes to romance, everything changes on July 6. Suddenly, all you can think about is that one magnetic person.

You can't stop thinking about how they make you feel, and what you’re willing to risk to have more time with them. This throws off your center, but sometimes that’s exactly what you need.

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Libra

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Your feelings are your truth, Libra. There is no point in trying to talk yourself into staying in a relationship that you know isn't right. On. Monday, say yes to what your soul wants and explore this new feeling that is arising.

If you have an existing relationship, be upfront and honest before you go jumping into a new connection. You won’t be able to resist for much longer. This person has come into your life at precisely the right time, and they show you why nothing else ever truly felt right.

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Scorpio

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No matter how much you prefer the physical side of intimacy, you can’t pretend that anything about love or romance can be kept casual. On July 6, it looks as if something you’d hoped to keep on the side suddenly becomes all you want.

There is a deeper connection here than you first anticipated. On Monday, you are suddenly ready to put it all on the line for this potential love.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t fight this attraction, Sagittarius. You’ve already tried to deny this connection and run away from it. Now, all there is left to do is completely surrender to it.

No matter what you’ve done or who you’ve tried to be with, nothing has taken the place of that one special person. On July 6, it’s time to honor this truth and realize that you can no longer resist this attraction or connection.

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Capricorn

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Love is meant to challenge every belief or plan that you’ve ever had, Capricorn. It is supposed to be inconvenient; otherwise, it wouldn’t be able to awaken you to a new version of yourself or life.

On Monday, you experience a connection that helps shift your previous plans and invites you into a love that changes everything. This person is ready to offer you the world, but you must decide you are worthy of it. Make space in your life for this new connection and trust the timing of love.

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Aquarius

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You are a cycle breaker and a unique soul, Aquarius. You're someone others just don’t forget, and you will be that unforgettable and undeniable love for someone on July 6.

Of course, this doesn’t mean they won’t have a profound effect on you, too. However, you will challenge everything they once thought they wanted and show them what they’ve missed out on by trying to play it safe.

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Pisces

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Love can feel both intoxicating and comforting, Pisces, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. Instead of thinking you need to hold yourself to the higher bar of healing and logic, let yourself go and embrace your desires.

On July 6, surrender to the parts of your soul that crave chemistry and connection, knowing you can’t deny who you are or what is meant for you. You have to trust yourself enough to know that sometimes great love comes with great risk.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.