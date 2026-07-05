Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, July 6: The Moon Enters Aries

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 6, 2026. The Moon enters Aries on Monday, while the Sun forms a tense square with Saturn.

The Aries Moon gives us a real shot of motivation. You want to move and get going on whatever's next. The catch is the Sun-Saturn alignment, which creates a gap between what you want to do and what you're actually allowed to. Maybe a responsibility gets in the way of a plan. It's not a bad day, but you do have to face some obstacles.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Moon is in your sign on Monday, and you can feel the difference immediately. You're sharper and more confident than you've felt in a few days.

The Sun square Saturn adds some resistance, though, probably in the form of a responsibility that you'd rather not deal with. The trick is not fighting the obstacle head-on. You're good at pushing through things, but this particular issue responds better to patience than force.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Take some time to reflect on July 6, Taurus. There's something you need to process privately without an audience. You might be working through a decision or a feeling you can't shake.

The Sun square Saturn adds a little pressure, but it's nothing you can't handle. Take your time and don't rush ahead or act impulsively.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Reach out to your friends on July 6, Gemini. The Aries Moon has you wanting to make plans and be social. This is not the day to spend cooped up in your house alone.

On Monday, you want to move on something you've been thinking about for a while. Perhaps you plan a trip that so far hasn't left the group chat. Maybe you start a new creative project or get a party on the calendar.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Sun is in your sign, Cancer, and on Monday it forms a Square with Saturn. During this time, your work is more demanding than usual. Perhaps a deadline is moved up, or you get some feedback that lands harder than you expected.

Fortunately, the Aries Moon gives you the motivation needed to push through whatever Saturn is asking of you on July 6. You have the energy for it, even if it doesn't feel that way at first.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You're feeling pulled toward something bigger on July 6, Leo. Maybe you want to plan an international trip, or you have the urge to act on a new idea.

The Aries Moon has your sights set on the horizon rather than on your immediate to-do list. Yet, the Sun square Saturn is putting some practical limits on how fast you can actually move on it. This isn't a no, but something needs to be in place first, whether that's money or just more information. The vision is right, but the timeline needs an adjustment.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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What have you been avoiding, Virgo? Something you've put off is asking for your attention on July 6. With the Moon in Aries, you have no choice but to confront it directly.

Think things through before acting. Aries energy can make you impulsive, but you don't want to make any moves you'll later regret.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Aries Moon is direct and a little impatient, which isn't always your style, Libra, but it suits the situation on Monday. Suddenly, you are feeling motivated to have a conversation you've been putting off.

You can't beat around the bush and hope the other person reads between the lines. Be direct and say what you mean. This conversation may be uncomfortable, but you will feel so much better once it is over.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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On July 6, you want to get things done, and the Aries Moon gives you the drive to actually do it. There's no procrastinating on Monday.

Still, be careful not to make any rash decisions you will come to regret. The Aries Moon can make you act before thinking, but that doesn't serve you right now. Use this motivation to your advantage, but don't dig yourself into a hole.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Let yourself have fun, Sagittarius! The Aries Moon is in the most playful part of your chart, and on Monday, you're feeling more like yourself than you have in a few days.

Make the most of this moment and do things that you enjoy. Hang out with friends or go on a date and flirt your heart out. Consider picking up a new hobby or visiting a restaurant you haven't been to before.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On Monday, the Aries Moon has you wanting to switch up your living situation. Maybe you are ready to move in with your partner, or you just want to do a little redecorating. You may even be thinking about relocating or purchasing a house.

Trust your instincts on July 6. You know what you want to do, even if you are doubting yourself. You've got this!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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It's time to have the conversations you've been putting off, Aquarius. The Aries Moon makes you want to say something directly rather than dance around it. That directness works in your favor on Monday.

Just be sure to lead with empathy and kindness, especially during difficult discussions. There is a difference between being assertive and being rude. Don't let yourself fall into the latter.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Aries Moon has you wanting to make a decision rather than keep mulling it over, Pisces. That instinct to act is a good one.

You've been thinking about this for long enough. You've done the research and gathered other people's opinions. You know all you can about this particular topic. Now, it's time to go with your gut and do something.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.