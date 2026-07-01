The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, July 2 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for July 2, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Aquarius, the sign that rules astrology. The card reading for everyone is the Magician.

The Magician tarot card is related to Gemini, which is the ruler of the lower mind. The Moon, in Aquarius, points to the higher mind. Today we are working with both the subconscious and the conscious intellect. The thoughts you've been unaware of surface for you to act on. The nice thing is that the Magician is about skills and talent. You have many of them and don't even know their value. Now, you get a chance to test them out. One might be profitable for you in the future. Let's see what else is in store for you and what area of life to focus on based on your tarot for the day.

Daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, July 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Pentacles

There is a solution to your financial problems, Aries. It may not be what you want to try, but on July 2, you are in a position to change your economic future.

Your tarot card, the Five of Pentacles, highlights the pain points you have endured for too long when it comes to money. But with the Moon now in Aquarius, it's time to be innovative. Think outside the box because the solution is out there for you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, the Eight of Pentacles is about working hard to be successful. But on Thursday, you need to work your way to the top. You have to be a very diligent person, willing to learn a skill carefully.

At first, it may be frustrating because you want to be a leader. But knowing how things work at their very elemental level can be super useful for you. Don't underestimate the power of starting from the bottom.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star, reversed

Compassion and empathy grow stronger because you see the clouds. Deep down, you carry a healthy sense in your heart that, no matter what happens, there's always hope.

It can be confusing for you to get the Star tarot card in reverse, which is the complete opposite of how you typically feel. Today, July 2, you may experience moments of despair. But this makes you understand what other people go through. It can be hard to relate when you're always looking at the bright side of life.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands

Today you step outside your comfort zone a little to enjoy some adventure and creativity. July 2 can feel quite liberating for you as you embrace the meaning behind the Three of Wands tarot card. Three represents creative energy, and Wands are for ideas. When these two meetings come together, it can be an extremely exciting day.

Keep a notepad close by or use your memo app to record all your ideas, no matter how crazy they sound right now. You never know where they can take you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Swords

People are human, and they don't always realize what they do. On July 2, you may go through a little bit of heartache, according to the Three of Swords tarot card. Swords are often portrayed as betrayal that cuts at the heart.

As you process the feelings of being let down, do your best not to take things personally. It can feel like someone didn't respect you, but in the end, what other people decide to will not define who you are.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords, reversed

Part of being a Virgo is that when you take control or organize things, it's not because you only want to be meticulous; it's because you're trying to protect the people you love by ensuring everything runs as smoothly as possible.

On July 2, you act protectively, according to your Page of Swords tarot card, because it's in reverse; however, you need to be mindful about going to an extreme. Sometimes what is appreciated, when done too much, oversteps boundaries and causes discomfort. The advice is to pay attention to how people feel. If you wouldn't like it done to you, then perhaps it's best not to do it to others.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Swords

What people don't realize about you is that you have a competitive nature. You may go about it differently and more gently than others, but it is there.

Today's tarot card, the Five of Swords, warns against winning at the cost of yourself. Of course, you don't have to change for anyone, but you also don't wanna exhaust yourself in the name of being first.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess

You have an extra dose of psychic intuition on Thursday, Scorpio. According to the High Priestess tarot card, which is you, you are being very highly intuitive.

You are picking up on the vibrations around you. You make downloads of insight that seem almost as if they were given to you directly by the universe. This is the perfect day to meditate and ask the universe what it needs you to know.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Teams work wonderfully until they don't, and on Thursday, your tarot card, the Three of Pentacles, highlights teamwork breakdowns.

Consider motivation; if there are problems, check in with people you work closely with to see how they are doing. Often, a little bit of kindness and care can go a long way toward renewing energy and bringing things back up again.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Swords, reversed

You are at a point in time when you are done thinking and ready to make a decision about something very important in your life.

The Two of Swords often comes up when you have concerns about a decision you worry won't be the right one. You spend a lot of time worrying and thinking about all the options available to you. However, on July 2, it's reversed, meaning enough time has passed, and you can safely move forward.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Pentacles, reversed

There's nothing wrong with wanting to have money, Aquarius. In fact, having money means you could help other people and do all the things that you need to do to make sure you're in the best health of your life.

However, there comes a point when it's too much. That is what the King of Pentacles tarot card is trying to tell you today. In reverse, it asks whether your reasons are pure or if you are coming from a selfish place. Only you can decide.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You do love a good story, but sometimes that love of fantasy can lead you to believe people who don't deserve your trust. Your tarot card for Thursday, the Nine of Pentacles reversed, lets you know that it's best not to fall for schemes today.

It can't be fun and games to believe in someone's fantasy, but it's best to remain uninvested on any other level beyond your imagination.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.