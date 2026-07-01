3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On July 2, 2026

On July 2, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. During Venus trine Lilith, a season of joy and positivity opens up right before us.

These astrological signs are discovering new ways to find happiness on Thursday. We know that it more than likely cannot be found doomscrolling or on social media. So, Venus trine Lilith pushes us to look for joy in the simplest places. It's time to put our phones away and see the beauty that is our life, without a screen blocking our view.

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1. Libra

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You've started to notice that you can't have a conversation with someone without them constantly checking their phone. And for what? More bad news? More superficial nothingness?

If you are to experience the happiness that you absolutely know is possible, then you must learn to draw boundaries. This doesn't mean cutting off your friends, but you can ask them to spend some phone-free time with you.

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You want to be joyful, and, in your mind, that requires you to be free from technology, at least for a minute or two. You know with certainty that happiness cannot be found in your phone. In fact, too much time online hurts your mental health. So, during Venus trine Lilith, you just want to spend time with your friends in the real world.

2. Taurus

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If someone has told you recently that you seem to be addicted to your phone, and you found that offensive, then you need to do some reflecting. Ask yourself if your phone is really bringing you any true happiness. The answer is probably no.

In fact, it is more likely that your phone addiction is actively standing in the way of your joy. You know what happiness is, and this isn't it, Taurus. Social media and the news are full of negativity, and too much time online inevitably brings your mood down.

This realization is brought about by the transit of Venus trine Lilith. On Thursday, it encourages you to put your phone down and go outside to touch some grass. Go on a walk in nature or spend some time at the beach. True happiness is found in the little things.

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3. Pisces

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You're going to put yourself through a challenge on this day, Pisces, but there's no reason to worry. On Thursday, during Venus trine Lilith, you realize that you want more from life than what you give yourself daily. So, it's time to get up and get outside.

This transit has such a positive effect on you that you can't help but wish it came sooner. You scare yourself, wondering why you've wasted so much time on things that keep you inside and glued to a phone screen.

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Consider taking a social media detox or restricting your screen time so you can spend more time in nature. That's where you are happiest, and because you're smart, you intend to spend a whole lot more time outside. That's where you'll find your most joyful future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.