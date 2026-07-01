4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Thursday, July 2

When Venus trines Lilith on July 2, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck into their lives. Venus is in Leo, asking for attention, while Lilith demands to be free.

When it comes to attracting good fortune, it's not so much about how deep your pockets are, but how you feel when you go out. If you feel like a million bucks, that's almost as good as having it in your bank account. If you find something that gives you the right vibe, you're as lucky as hitting the lotto.

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This is the energy captured by these fortunate astrological signs on Thursday. Their inner child comes out to play, and it delights in everything being offered. Thanks, Lilith!

1. Leo

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You're feeling mighty positive today because Venus is in your sign, which means all the attention is on you. You've got a natural inner glow during the season of life. Venus helps you to realize how beautiful you are inside and out, and it's through your charm that you attract the abundance you desire, since Venus rules money. You see value in investing in yourself. Venus also rules property, so this is a perfect time for buying things that you're going to use to beautify yourself and your inner life.

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When Venus harmonizes with Lilith in Sagittarius on July 2, the area of life you want to be free in is love. You're not asking for anyone to give you something you can't or don't want to give to yourself. In fact, to be free, you want to be the generous one. What you're looking for is a luxurious relationship that involves extreme creativity for fun and living life to the fullest. You want laughter and transparency. You'll find yourself lucky when you can have both.

If you're single, this is a good time for dating. You may meet someone you never thought you could find. If you're in a relationship, this is an excellent time to talk about your needs. Your partner is likely to be on the same wavelength as you.

2. Taurus

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Lilith in Sagittarius is in your house of shared resources, which, to be honest, isn't exactly an easy spot for you. You like to have things for yourself. The idea of sharing doesn't work well for you. You don't want anyone to act irresponsibly and affect your life. You especially don't desire to be someone who feels left out in the cold because someone else doesn't value you.

This is where Venus steps in on Thursday. Venus is the planet that rules you, and she helps you out. She reminds you what comfort can give to you and its limitations. She shows you that to have abundance, you need to be willing to partner with others. She helps you see that luck is actually having people in your life who are willing to grow with you. This realization changes everything for you. You start to see today as an opportunity to expand your wealth.

3. Libra

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Libra, as a sign ruled by Venus, you love the idea of unbridled wealth coming your way. Venus and Leo activate your social network, and you find yourself surrounded by all the people you love. This is a beautiful time because you see your friendships as a source of great wealth. It's the collective wisdom you share that makes life feel abundant.

Lilith in Sagittarius helps you see opportunities to make money for yourself. A hobby or an activity you do from home can have you thinking outside the box. On July 2, you ask whether people are interested in what you have to offer. You listen intently to understand where your opportunities lie. You realize that you don't need to look outside of yourself to get more of what you need in your life. You can start small and be very successful.

4. Sagittarius

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Venus and Leo give you this desire to learn and expand your horizons through travel. You might not be able to travel abroad, but there are plenty of remote ways to gain international experience. You find a lot of information online, and the fact that you're able to escape without spending money makes you feel incredibly abundant.

You connect to your source of gratitude, Sagittarius, and it just absolutely fills your heart. You decide that rather than gatekeeping knowledge to yourself, you'll share it with others.

You get over the fact that people might think of you as being eccentric. All that matters is doing what you wish someone would've done to you a long time ago, and that is your awareness that an entire world is out there and all you need to do is go online.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.