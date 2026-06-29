Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, June 30: Jupiter In Leo Brings A Lucky Breakthrough

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 30, 2026. Jupiter moves into Leo on Tuesday, helping you make important changes and finally go after your dreams.

As Jupiter begins a new cycle in Leo, it ends one in Cancer. The last year centered on your feelings and emotional fulfillment, but Leo brings a whole new energy. It's bold and exactly what you need to not just attract new love or improve your relationship, but change your entire life. This transit reminds you that you should be utterly in love with the life you live, and that means not settling for less than you deserve.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 30, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no such thing as being too much, Aries. On June 30, Jupiter in Leo heightens your appetite for romance and creativity. You want to live life as expressively as you can and embrace your authentic self. You're done censoring yourself for the comfort of others.

You'll be willing to go to great lengths for romance in the coming year, but be careful. You must make sure that your focus is on what's truly healthy and not just the rush of getting what you want.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Stop living small, Taurus. Life is so much more than you give it credit for. You’re not meant to just follow the rules and go through the motions.

On Tuesday, Jupiter in Leo reminds you to live your best, most amazing life. This is not the time to settle for less, especially when it comes to romance.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As Jupiter moves into Leo on Tuesday, you are encouraged to challenge your past beliefs and what you’ve come to expect from love. Engage with new people and test out new ways of relating to your partner.

Embrace the lessons that only love brings. You may find yourself with a shorter temper around this time. Honor the feelings you experience to avoid any arguments.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are entering a season of rewards as Jupiter moves out of your zodiac sign and into Leo. It's time to live life to the fullest, Cancer.

On June 30, you finally understand that you are worthy of an incredible love, and this knowledge helps you attract just that. Remember what you deserve and what you’ve always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is the ultimate glow-up, sweet Leo. As Jupiter moves into your zodiac sign on Tuesday, you are generously rewarded. Jupiter in Leo puts you in the spotlight and also increases your power of attraction.

This energy helps you learn who you truly are and what you want, which is beneficial if you’ve been entangled in a karmic relationship. Just make sure you’re focusing on what it means to genuinely be yourself, versus just getting attention from others.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On June 30, Jupiter in Leo targets the deepest part of your psyche. This is where your intuition lives and your dreams are born. Yet, it’s not always a part of yourself that you engage with.

You are urged to embrace your inner wisdom on Tuesday. Surprise yourself with what you do, and don’t bother ignoring your feelings or desires. It's time to listen to your inner self without judgment.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

New beginnings are everywhere, Libra. This is the time to embrace new connections. Yet, it's not only about who you choose to be with, but also what you choose to manifest next.

On June 30, Jupiter in Leo reminds you that your fate always exists, but that sometimes that means taking a chance on a new beginning. Be willing to let go of people or previous dreams so that you can make space for what’s to come.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While Jupiter in Leo makes for a lucky time in your career, it’s important to still create space for romantic endeavors. Tuesday's astrological energy encourages you to fall for someone whose success matches your own.

The person that you’re attracted to during this time may be older, but young at heart. They are professionally and financially successful, and they are able to change your life in the best possible way. Continue to invest in your success, but leave room for romance too.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are the forever wanderer, Sagittarius, always looking for greater meaning and what feels like your destiny. You crave depth in your life and leave no stone unturned in your pursuit of romance. As Jupiter moves into Leo on Tuesday, these qualities are intensified.

This is your season of adventure and exploration, and that's just how you like it. Travel and learn new things. Engage with interesting people and figure out the meaning of life. You'll find your forever love along the way.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On June 30, Jupiter in Leo brings a playful energy to your romantic life. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, you’re about to learn the true meaning of love.

This energy calls you out of your shell and daily routines so that you can make the most of every moment. Be spontaneous and don't take everything so seriously. Love is meant to be fun, after all.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Romanticize your entire life, Aquarius. Jupiter in Leo is the perfect time to date and meet the person you want to build a life with. It helps you focus on romance and put yourself out there in new ways.

This transit is also about the life you want to create for yourself. Tuesday's energy encourages you to romanticize everything, from your morning cup of coffee to the afternoon walk with your dog.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A healthy love is the best kind of love, Pisces, especially for you. You tend to attract the work-in-progress types. You devote yourself to helping them to become their best selves, but that only leads to heartbreak and self-sacrifice.

As of June 30, you're done with this cycle once and for all. Jupiter in Leo helps you attract and cultivate a truly healthy relationship. You're beginning to understand that this can be just as exciting and passionate as those karmic connections you used to attract.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.