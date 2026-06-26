The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, June 27 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 27, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Sagittarius. Saturday is also the last day of Mars in Taurus. The card reading for everyone is the High Priestess.

Whenever the High Priestess tarot card comes up, trust your intuition. Ruled by the Moon, this card reading reveals how feelings can fluctuate, and it's OK to follow their lead. You don't have to put all your faith in a single emotion, but realize it's a signal that something beneath the surface needs to be addressed. Now, let's see what the day will bring for each astrological sign.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Saturday, June 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Aries, it's always best to trust yourself, even if other people disagree with your hunches. The Tower tarot card highlights unpredictable events, so on June 27, you may be picking up signals that a situation is about to go down suddenly and unexpectedly.

But the good news is that most often this card also means that what happens is short-lived. Even if you can't prevent it or feel unsupported by those who can, no harm comes to you. You will realize, though, that trusting your instincts is always the right thing to do.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil

There are a few things that the Devil tarot card implies, and one of them is feeling tempted to do something you should not. You might want to tell a lie or perhaps take flirting with someone one step further than it should.

On Saturday, be extra careful. What appears to be harmless (or could be argued as such) could lead you in a direction you don't want to go.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man is about feeling like your entire life has been put on hold for other people. You are getting a little bit impatient, Gemini, but that's totally understandable considering Mars is getting ready to enter your sign.

You are at this very vulnerable point where apathy sets in. If you don't act soon, you never will. Since you don't want that to happen, you'll likely do something about it either today or tomorrow.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Moon

It takes a lot for someone to fool you, because even though you are kind and sensitive, you're not ignorant. The Moon tarot card features changes in someone's emotional temperature. It doesn't even have to be extreme, Cancer.

You are the sign that rules the Moon, and this reading reveals that your intuitive nature is sharper than usual right now. It's best to follow your instincts and investigate on June 27.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune

When the Wheel of Fortune tarot card is yours for your daily horoscope, it's a sign that karma is about to arrive. A fated event happens on Saturday, Leo.

On June 27, be ready to take action. When opportunity knocks, you don't want to miss your chance to have a dream come true or meet someone you've been longing to see.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about talents, and truth be told, Virgo, you have many. On Saturday, you show off so many of your hidden skills, and people are in awe of all that you can do.

You're someone who prefers to quietly do the work that needs to be done. You're not a braggard or a person who demands attention. But it's going to be hard for you to stay out of the limelight because your excellence is just that good.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Star

You're the right person to be around on Saturday, Libra. You always look to the bright side, and you rarely let on when you fear the worst. There's something so good about you being able to stay a hopeless romantic.

On June 27, the Star tarot card resonates with that spirit of hope. On days like this one, you easily connect with people during times of distress. You're a big help to those who feel sad or who think their dreams will never come true.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Temperance

The advice to do everything in moderation can be hard for someone like you to follow, since you're either all in or out. The Temperance tarot card highlights the benefits of the middle path and thinking that steers clear of extremes.

You may see being patient or trying to balance life as a risky endeavor. On June 27, consider trying it to see if you find it useful in whatever you have to accomplish today.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Empress

When you love someone, you give them your all, and that's why you're so selective about relationships. On June 27, your tarot card, the Empress, reminds you to always be open to possibilities.

You never know who or when you're ready to let someone in just a little bit more, even if your partner is someone you've known for years.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool

Capricorn, lucky, lucky, you. While the Fool tarot card indicates fast-paced decision-making with little planning, it also signals a fresh start.

This is the perfect energy for you as Mars, the planet exalted in your zodiac sign, prepares to enter Gemini's airy energy. You're ready to jump into something, and on Saturday, the energy begins to simmer with full potential.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Death

You aren't one to cling to anything or anyone who doesn't want to be with you, and on June 27, you're ready to take your energy elsewhere.

The Death tarot card is about closure, and you are given the gift of goodbye in a way that makes you feel like the situation works well for you, and helps others who are ready to take a new path.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The World

Everything you want is available to you, even if you have to work for a little bit to get it. Your tarot card of the day is the World, and it's full of promise, potential, and hope.

You've been waiting patiently to see your life improve for so long, and on June 27, things seem to be moving in a direction that excites you every time you think about the what-ifs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.