A Very Accurate Astrologer Predicted A Rare Astrological Event On July 19, 2026 Would Make Life A Lot Better

A very accurate astrologer predicted that on July 19, 2026, a rare astrological event would cause a positive shift in the world. The so-called 'Barbault Basket' is a positive omen for society.

It suggests the years of struggling won't be for nothing, and we'll finally see a society that truly questions what works for us and what hinders us as a society. Skeptics might disagree, which is fair. However, this prediction comes from French astrologer André Barbault, who literally predicted the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 AND the 2020 pandemic years before each of them happened. Still skeptical?

Advertisement

On July 19, 2026, the planets will form a rare 'Barbault basket' shape on the zodiac wheel.

Astrologer mom-and-son duo Viv & Sook Astrology posted a mini-series detailing the findings and predictions of Barbault for July 19, 2026. What Barbault wrote eerily reflects the world to which we've grown accustomed since he predicted a new age in civilization come year 2000.

To make predictions, astrologers will often look at a zodiac wheel with the sun, moon, and planets placed in a specific zodiac sign, based on where they are positioned in the sky. It is extremely rare that the planets form what is now being referred to as "Barbault's Basket," a phenomenon in which the planets form a distinct basket shape on the zodiac wheel.

Advertisement

Astro Seek

This basket shape is the same one Barbault used to predict the global shift in 2000 and what is going to happen on July 16, 2026.

The outer planets play a major role in Barbault's July 19, 2026, predictions.

According to another astrologer, Catherine Loves Astrology, Barbault used the zodiac wheel and other methods to trace the slower-moving outer planets of Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto to major worldly events. Each of these planets' placements and their alignment have massive implications for how society will run.

Advertisement

For example, in 2008, Pluto, the slowest-moving planet of destruction and rebirth, moved into Capricorn, a rather patriarchal sign of career and traditional values. This combination caused utter chaos around the world. Viv & Sook cite the 2008 financial crisis, the rise of the surveillance state, the rise in cost of living, political division, mass psychosis, and the threat of world war 3.

Since 2023, Pluto has been in Aquarius, the sign of innovation and rebellion. The last time Pluto was in Aquarius, we literally saw the American Revolution and the French Revolution in 1775 and 1789, respectively. That's not to say we'll see something so drastic. However, the sentiment stays the same: people are questioning everything.

Advertisement

The astrologer believed that this rare astrological event starts a collective drive toward a utopian society.

Once July 19 comes around, all the outer planets will be aligned with one another, forming a basket shape with the rest of the planets beneath it. According to Catherine, Barbault claimed this will be a "very favorable placement for humanity" and that "people will be more anti-war and more willing to help each other."

Vitaly Gariev | Pexels

In general, Catherine said that Barbault "saw us going into a more utopian society." That's not to say that once July 19th hits, the world will be all sunshine and rainbows. What it does mean is that it will be a start into a new age where everyone will really start to ask the big questions. Based on Viv & Sook's video, Barbault specifically questioned, "What institutions are actually for? Who controls information? What is money? And who do governments serve?"

Advertisement

Once this happens, we'll begin to make huge advancements in society over the next couple of decades. Closing the wealth gap, more peaceful international relations, and less political division. These massive sweeps won't happen overnight, but according to Barbault, we're on the right track.

Not all hope is lost. If you think about it, everyone is getting tired of this mess. It was only a matter of time before the planets' alignment with one another supported humanity pushing back against the forces that divide and conquer us. Let's all do our part in ushering in the new era.

Advertisement

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.