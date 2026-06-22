The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, June 23 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 23, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Libra. The card reading for everyone is the Queen of Swords.

The Queen of Swords brings out your inner royalty as she reminds you to never forget who you are. The Moon in Libra is about balance, and while it's great to be super independent and bold, it's also good to let others be part of your story. Libra is all about relationships, so today is perfect for connecting with people who think similarly to you and make you feel good when you're together.

Your daily tarot horoscope on Tuesday, June 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands, reversed

Aries, the Queen of Wands, reversed, represents blocked energy that often causes you to give up on your dreams more quickly than you truly should.

On Tuesday, it can be so easy to let your circumstances define who you are, but a little rest can bring you back around. A good nap and maybe a snack can be what you need to regain a fresh perspective and bounce back, ready to pick up where you left off for a moment.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card for June 23 is the Six of Cups, reversed, which highlights the theme of growing up. You love your memories, Taurus, even the not-so-awesome ones, because they remind you who you are.

Today takes you down a new path, and you're finally ready for this fresh journey. You will forever be thankful for the experiences you had, but there are more memories left for you to make.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Strength, reversed

You have a lot going on right now, Gemini, and your tarot card, Strength, reversed, reminds you of your emotional energy limitations. On Tuesday, don't forget to give yourself some slack.

You don't have to work so hard every single day to prove yourself to anyone. You are allowed to be human, and that can mean taking a moment to think and get back to center.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups, reversed, is about the imbalance of power in relationships. Cancer, you prefer to avoid confrontation. You don't need to argue to be right or have to get validation from another person to feel heard.

You are comfortable in your own skin, and when you get a sign that a relationship could become slightly argumentative, it's best to remind yourself of your priorities.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands, reversed

Not everything needs to be measured by wins or losses, Leo. Your tarot card, the Five of Wands, reversed, highlights competitiveness among friends.

On Tuesday, take a moment to think about the lessons. There are days when you'll be ahead and win, but there will also be times when you lose and learn from your failures.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Wands, reversed

Let it go, Virgo, because the pressure, according to Tuesday's tarot card, the Seven of Wands, reversed, is not worth it.

Consider how losses can actually work out better for you in the long run. You no longer need to be responsible, and you don't have to let anything else control your time.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Star, reversed

The Star, reversed, tarot card isn't exactly the most thrilling one in the deck. It signals a loss of hope, but if you really look at what this means, it can actually be a great thing.

When you stop trying to turn someone into who you want to be on June 23, you are free of the disappointment you feel. Expectation gets replaced with surrender. You start to accept others for who they are, and your happiness comes back to you without needing anything from anyone else. So good!

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Cups, reversed

You already have an idea of what's stopping you from feeling inspired, Scorpio. It's great when you can pinpoint it because that gives you the power to change things around.

On June 23, you can take back your power and stop blaming yourself for things that you can't control. Now you can do what you know will help improve your situation. Go, you!

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

You made it, Sagittarius. When life took a downturn, you didn't give up on yourself; despite all the pain you felt, you pushed through.

On Tuesday, the Nine of Swords, reversed, highlights a significant change in circumstances, moving your life in a much better direction. The worst chapter is officially behind you.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You were never meant to be perfect, Capricorn, but you really tried to be. On June 23, your tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, reversed, suggests letting the act go.

You're hard-working, but you don't always have to be. You discover an interesting fact about life today, and that is how you do so much better when you're focused on enjoying the process.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

The Ace of Swords, reversed, often comes up when you think you understand what someone is trying to say, but now see that you're wrong.

On Tuesday, asking questions and being super careful not to assume are what help you avoid any arguments or hurt feelings.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Emperor, reversed

Some people never own up, and it's disappointing to you. On June 23, it won't be easy for you to figure out who means business and who is insincere, especially when things you need are promised.

On days when the Emperor is reversed as your tarot card, it's best to stay calm and take what's said at face value.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.