3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From June 22 - 28

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and prosperity all week from June 22 - 28, 2026. From Monday through Sunday, certain types of opportunities are open to you without much effort.

On Monday, you receive something as a gift or opportunity without really doing anything other than wanting it. Tuesday and Saturday really call for you to action. Staying busy helps attract prosperity into your life because you find it wherever you are.

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Wednesday and Friday are about positioning through rejecting things you don't want. You close doors and clear your life of distractions, and that opens new ones for you to walk through. Thursday, the Law of Attraction is activated by decisions you make, and naturally, what follows is positive outflow from the universe.

All of this leads to Sunday's Success Day, which allows you to realize your full potential by having what you need and some to share with others. Yay.

1. Rabbit

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Prosperity and luck this week happen when you narrow down your focus. Rabbit, the day to focus on first is Monday, because that sets your luck in motion. June 22 is in your sign with the element of fire. You show up and demonstrate how passionate you feel about certain things.

You are a gentle, servant-type leader this week, but that means making tough decisions that affect others' lives. You'll want to reject certain responsibilities and let those who truly need to handle them take responsibility for themselves.

Doing less for others gives you the time you need for your own work. You see things unfold in the way you need them to on June 24 and again on June 26, because you realize you can't stretch yourself too thinly. You do well in the area of life you want to grow in because you prioritize and don't compromise your time or energy to be liked or to be nice.

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2. Dog

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This week, prosperity and luck come in the form of closed doors and opportunities you're glad you turned down. You get your time back and a hefty dose of your dignity and self-respect, too. You turn your loyalty to yourself, and no, Dog, it's not selfish.

Tuesday is going to be one of your busiest days of the week, and someone will likely want you to do something for them. Old you typically would change things around in your schedule to be there for a friend or family member, but new you says no. This is a tough decision for you to make, and you don't do it lightly.

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How people act when you respectfully decline helps you decide what you never want to do again, this week or in the future, on Wednesday, an Earth Snake Close Day. You close access, limit your energy to only what makes sense for you. Protecting your time at first feels hard, but by Sunday, you realize how much has been restored to you, and you're ready to start a new month on a stronger footing!

3. Pig

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You're a trust-builder, Pig, and since honesty is super important to you and your relationships, it's how you get really lucky this week. The day that you see signs of prosperity in your life arrives on June 25, when you establish certain life rules and boundaries that need to be respected.

This decision comes after a lot of thinking because of the distractions that affected you Monday through Wednesday. You have to work extra hard early in the week to finish a bunch of things. After all that effort, the last thing you'll want to do is repeat history. So, a conversation on Thursday brings out the side of you people don't often see: the tough side.

Friday's Remove Day reveals how you truly mean business. You redirect your energy in ways that work out so much better for you. Over the weekend, you feel optimistic about all you've accomplished. Reward yourself and enjoy the benefits of your hard work.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.