The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, June 21 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 21, 2026. The Sun is entering Cancer on Sunday, and the Moon is in Virgo, entering Libra. The card reading for everyone is the Eight of Swords, reversed.

The Eight of Swords is a tarot card that implies feeling trapped. However, it also means that the fear is mostly in your mind, not necessarily based on an actual fact. Since we have a reversed tarot card on a day when the Sun and Moon enter new signs, you are being gifted an opportunity to see your life differently. An area of your life transforms this month, and your astrological signs tarot reading for June 21 explains how.

Your daily tarot horoscope on Sunday, June 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Swords

You've realized something about a partnership that you held dear to your heart. But Aries, the Three of Swords indicates that this was for all the wrong reasons.

Trust can be broken in a way that surprises you on June 21. You could experience the pain of heartbreak, but you'll also realize that knowing is better than remaining in the dark.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Pentacles

You've got a lot going on all at the same time, Taurus. One of the things you worry about a lot more than you should is finances.

On June 21, the Two of Pentacles tarot card indicates things being a little busier than usual on Sunday especially. You learn what you are OK with and what you really need to change to bring balance back into your life again.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Cups

You are such an intuitive person, Gemini. On this first day of Cancer season, you switch from what's happening in your mind to how you feel in your heart.

However, that doesn't mean you're no longer yourself. On June 21, the Queen of Cups helps you to see that you can enjoy the benefits of both.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Swords, reversed

Not every person always uses their strengths for the right reasons. It's important to pay close attention to how genuine your friends are, especially when what once was a green flag appears to have turned red.

The King of Swords, reversed tarot card, highlights emotional disconnect. What that means, Cancer, is that it's really important not to let your heart mislead you into thinking something just because you care. Honesty can be painful, but it's best to be truthful with yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups

Not everything you do will give you the satisfaction you want, Leo, especially if you're looking for an experience that touches your soul.

The Eight of Cups is about realizing you're ready to go deeper into life to pursue an authentic connection with a higher power. Find time on Sunday to meditate, journal and see what the universe is trying to show you today.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Swords

Things can sometimes be harder than you expected them to be, Virgo. When you get the Ten of Swords tarot card, it features hardships that are so difficult that you think things will never get better and lose hope.

The weight of these emotional problems shouldn't be ignored, but it's important to believe that time will move you far away from this moment into happier times.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Habits are supposed to be helpers, but there does come a point when even a good routine leaves you feeling stuck in a rut. The Four of Pentacles, reversed, advises you to change things up a little bit to see what improvements happen.

It's the perfect time to try something different at work, specifically since the Sun is now starting its 30-day transit through your sector of work or social status. Since you love a good aesthetic, Libra, one small change to your appearance on June 21 could be the thing that breaks the monotony.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Wands

Your energy is just as much a limited resource as time, so when you feel like it's time to slow down and do less, don't feel like you're being lazy. You're actually helping yourself prepare to work better and smarter later.

The Nine of Wands hints at a need for personal time. Consider doing something on June 21 that really helps you feel fully rested, mentally and emotionally.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

The Sun tarot card is a super positive symbol because it means that you are at a place where everything in your life seems to be going well. This is the energy you want to enter Cancer season with, Sagittarius.

You want to believe that the things you desire from love, partnerships and your overall life will come to you, and you don't have to worry that they won't. There are no secret favorites of the universe. Believe that the future is bright for you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Cups

You're just now starting to see things for what they are, Capricorn, and it's important that you don't hesitate to be open-minded when it comes to relationships.

The Ace of Cups highlights a positive new start in an area of your life. Since the Sun is now in your sector of relationships, it's bound to be about your partnerships. If you're single, this could be the time when you meet someone you really like and want to know better.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You made it through the worst parts, Aquarius, and now that life will start to get better, you feel hope return in a way you never imagined it could.

On Sunday, the Five of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that the next journey will be about how your mind thinks. You're going to move from survivor mode to a thriver soon!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Swords

You enjoy being part of a team, Pisces, but that has left you vulnerable and later disappointed when someone lets you down. The lesson you learn on this first day of Cancer season is to be dependent upon yourself first. Your tarot card for June 21 is the Queen of Swords, and it helps you to see that your mind can protect you when your heart is hurting.

Your goal on Sunday is to be honest with yourself as you work to heal parts of yourself that still carry the weight of the past, keeping you from seeing yourself as strong and capable in the future. You are now, even if you can't feel it, and you'll be more so later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.