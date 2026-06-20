3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On June 21, 2026

Starting on June 21, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. When the Sun moves into Cancer on Sunday, the good vibes are strong.

Cancer season is so promising that we don't want to be left out. Finally, we can concentrate on our home life and family. You can invest our energy in the creative things that make us feel human again.

For these astrological signs, it's all about getting back to basics and feeling alive. There are ten zillion things out there to get us down, and honestly, we're not having any of it. Hope springs eternal!

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1. Cancer

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Welcome to your season, Cancer! The Sun enters your sign on Sunday, and you can feel it deep in your bones. You love this time of the year, and it has only just begun.

Cancer season is the period when you get to feel like yourself again. The things you care about come into focus. You're not distracted by external fluff or negativity. You know what makes you happy, and you go with it.

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You are feeling so hopeful about the future, mainly because you've taken back your power. Your life is not for someone else to toy with, no matter how much they think they can. Your life and your love belong to you, and this knowledge has you feeling incredible.

2. Gemini

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You've always been what other people call a blind optimist, Gemini, but you also don't care what adjectives they use. Optimism is optimism, and it certainly works for you. Your season may be over, but that doesn't mean you are giving up hope.

During Cancer season, you are attracted only to the goodness that surrounds you. While the world and the news may try to sway you off your path, you don't even pay attention. If that means taking a break from social media and your phone, then so be it. You refuse to let this negativity into your life.

You are your own person, and you choose to cultivate hope and happiness. The way you see it, the world out there is simply not your problem.

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3. Scorpio

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The Sun moves into Cancer on Sunday, and you're starting a deep process of spiritual healing. You feel as if you've fallen off your personal path, and during Cancer season, you intend to get back on track.

You got caught up in the ways of the world, and it scared you. That's no surprise, as it scares almost everyone. But who wants to live that kind of fearful life? Definitely not you. And so you strive for something deeper, Scorpio.

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What allows you to feel as hopeful as you do are the connections with friends and family that you've made. These people remind you what life is all about, and no external force can take that away from you. So, make an effort to spend time with your loved ones this Cancer season.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.