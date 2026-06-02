The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, June 3 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign in astrology on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Capricorn. The collective tarot card is the reversed Judgment card.

The Sun in Gemini reminds you that the past takes time to truly leave behind or forget. The Moon sets you up for success. There's a little uncertainty in the air with the reversed Judgment card. Questions and doubts come up, and it can take some time to figure out what you really think. Let's find out what else is in store for each astrological sign.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, June 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Hierophant

Aries, the Hierophant tarot card represents tradition. On June 3, you want to stick to what you know. It's hard to break away from systems you've trusted and have felt reliable.

It's hard to turn your back on the things you knew, especially when others follow the same path. Today could bring you to a place where pondering what-if feels risky.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Swords, reversed

You are someone who likes to do things in a way that you know works, but sometimes life can throw a monkey wrench in your plans. Your daily tarot card on Wednesday, the reversed Knight of Swords, warns against problems caused by rushing and not really paying attention.

Today, the Moon in Capricorn invites you to be curious and take your time with whatever you have to do. If it needs time, it is worth your undivided attention.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star

There are secrets you hide in your heart because they are so precious to you that you don't want to jinx yourself by saying them to the wrong person.

The Star tarot card on June 3 reminds you that wishes truly can come true, especially when you nurture them with your love and care. The Moon in your sector of closeness suggests using this day to understand why you want what you want and how you might invest your emotional energy to make it happen.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Wheel of Fortune

Don't worry, because everything is going to be all right. You're so close to getting what you want, Cancer. With the Moon in Capricorn activating your partnership sector, your current relationship or a new one is about to take a turn for the better.

You never can truly know what the future will be until you're in it. Sometimes you go down a certain path, unsure where it will lead, but as told by the Wheel of Fortune tarot card, karma helps you to see that the timing and everything else were meant to be.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Swords, reversed

Somce decisions are so hard to make, especially when you're unsure what will happen when you pick a certain person or path.

Your daily tarot card, the Two of Swords, reversed, highlights situations where you kind of pretend you don't see things for what they are because you hope to avoid confrontation or the discomfort of being wrong. Sometimes the way to overcome something isn't to avoid it but to go through it.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Strength

You have so much courage, Virgo, but the problem is you don't always see yourself as you are. You're feeling slightly judgmental of yourself on Wednesday. It can be hurtful to think that you can work so hard to do things right, but fall short.

The Strength tarot card reminds you that sometimes action is enough, and when things need to change, you'll have all you need to overcome it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: The Tower

The Tower card denotes a flash of insight or brutal reality that is hard to ignore. Sudden problems are on the horizon, and you might be caught off-guard or by surprise, but what happens, Libra?

Sometimes it takes an unexpected situation to put you on the path you're meant to be on. Even if you don't appreciate the moment or understand the reason why in the moment, later you may discover that it was really the best thing.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands

You aren't the type who is afraid of conflict, Scorpio. When there's a problem, you're usually the one who has the courage to call it out.

On June 3, the Five of Wands encourages you to see problems as opportunities for growth, even if things feel uncomfortable at first. Once a problem is resolved, everyone feels better having overcome it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Pentacles

You're so ready to experience a new level of financial success in your future. When you have the King of Pentacles, it helps you to see that wealth really could be in your future if you are positioned for it in the right way.

June 3 is about leadership and investing in yourself so that you cultivate and learn the skills you need to take yourself to the next level of success.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Wands

You have so much to do on Wednesday, Capricorn. With the Moon in your sign, you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders, even if you have the energy to finish it all.

The Ten of Wands tarot card reminds you to take time out for yourself throughout the day, even if it's just a few moments at a time, to avoid feeling burned out or frustrated.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords

You're so smart, Aquarius, that sometimes you can actually outthink everyone else given the opportunity. The Seven of Swords features resourcefulness and the ability to find what you need.

Rather than only using your talents and skills for your own life, consider donating them to others who don't have the same gifts or opportunities.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Wands

Today is all about crystal clear communication, Pisces. The Eight of Wands tarot card is a signal from the universe that things are about to move ahead quickly.

On June 3, there's a limited time to get everything you need done. Try to avoid procrastinating or being distracted by things that can be done another day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.