The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, May 31 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, May 31, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Full Moon arrives in Sagittarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is Justice, which highlights a strong need and desire to be fair to yourself and toward others.

Everything points toward equality on Sunday. The Sun reminds us to see both sides of each person's concerns, given its dual nature. Sagittarius is about learning, so there's an opportunity to figure out what makes people who they are and discover something valuable during an honest conversation. More specifically, with a partner, since Full Moons activate partnership energy. Between the stars and the cards, today's energy emphasizes treating others as you would like to be treated. Let's explore what else the cards have to say for each astrological sign right now.

The daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, May 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords

You get a chance to leave the old behind on Sunday and focus on what's new. Your life feels like an adventure when the Full Moon is in Sagittarius.

You have had your share of difficulty. However, receiving the Six of Swords is like a beacon of hope for you. It means you are about to embark on a unique journey that brings you incredible emotional peace.

One thing you'll see is that you stop holding grudges about what people did in the past. Because you get to have the best kind of revenge: you're healing.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Mark May 31 down in your calendar, Taurus, because not only is it the end of the month, it's the first day of your new future.

Every day is a new opportunity, but the Ace of Pentacles is giving you hope. You've felt stuck in a rut, craving growth in your personal or professional life.

Sunday's Full Moon in Sagittarius invites you to dismiss the burdens others have placed on you. You can pile on the joys you want to focus on instead.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles

Your tarot card for Sunday is the Two of Pentacles, which is about balance. It's important to harmonize various areas of your life on Sunday, from money to relationships.

If you've had a lot on your plate, it's encouraging to acknowledge how well you care for it all. Even if you find more to do, the journey is more about your experience than the actual outcome.

Be proud of what you achieve, and don't be hard on yourself if you need more time to reach your goals.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords invites you to fully recognize any lingering fears or limiting beliefs. Your only real limit is your mind, Cancer. Your mindset can either be your greatest asset or your worst enemy.

Just as the Sagittarius Full Moon on Sunday invites you to experience a release of energy for health purposes, you can overcome stressors that hold you back. Nothing will compare to the freedom and confidence you feel by the end of the day when you do.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Honor yourself on Sunday, Leo. You are so much more than a goal or anything someone needs you to be. You're a creative person and a thriving human being.

It's easy to value your worth by your productivity, but your tarot card for May 31 is the Ace of Cups, reversed, which serves as a reminder that you need breaks, too. It's natural not to be on all the time.

Inspiration takes time, and there's so much creativity to tap into. For today, fill your heart's love cup to the brim. Live out your life, but also set boundaries that protect your right to joy.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Wands

Virgo, today is the day when you declare enough is enough. Your constant ambition to move forward and ever-rising standards are part of what makes you so excellent. But if you're not careful, it could keep you from celebration or put you in a constant hamster wheel.

The Four of Wands serves as the ultimate reminder to slow down and enjoy the journey. You need to let yourself feel good about your efforts and accomplishments along the way.

As the Full Moon in Sagittarius releases you from control of authority figures, control your time. You don't always have to reach the finish line. Be proud of just being you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: The Devil

You have strong instincts, Libra. The Devil tarot card is all about your intuitive, raw nature. On Sunday, make notes on how you have evolved into the person you are today.

The Full Moon helps you connect with the power of your intuition. But it can also show you the best way to be honest with yourself when things feel wrong to you. Your job for now is to avoid holding on to what you think you need and instead cling to your inner truth.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Swords

On Sunday, being protective about your rest and well-being is wise, Scorpio. The Four of Swords tarot card represents being deliberate and serious about your recovery.

You are intense, and you can easily fall into the habit of overproducing, even if you think pushing yourself is the right thing to do. You know how you feel when you are emotionally drained, and what you need to fill yourself back up.

If it resonates, the Four of Swords invites you to rest before you feel entirely emptied. You don't have to reach zero before charging back up.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Cups

It is hard to leave a place you have grown so familiar with, Sagittarius. But sometimes you have to decide if it's best to stay someplace you've outgrown or be courageous enough to go where you truly belong.

With the Full Moon in your sign, on the day you have the Eight of Cups as your daily tarot card, you're invited to take this moment personally. The card reveals a belief or situation holding you back.

While the scenario may have worked for a period of time, the tension you feel from misalignment is ever-growing. Don't ignore it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

The Full Moon in Sagittarius invites you to let go of the past on May 31. Your daily tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is all about managing your finances.

Today could be the day you manage a financial problem for good. If you have debt or a bill to pay, don't worry. You can lead with resourcefulness, without holding on to fear white-knuckled. Release feeling trapped because you can truly figure out a solution that works.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician, reversed

The truth is, Aquarius, you have so much potential and power, especially when you're just trying to be creative. The Magician, reversed, tarot card reminds you to pay attention to what's happening and holding you back from doing things you love.

On Sunday, you're encouraged to spend time with friends, but not by scrolling on social media. Avoid energy-stealing negative people who promote self-doubt. Instead, channel your best energy into areas and relationships that foster trust and happiness.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is all about love, Pisces. You're inspired to rediscover harmony and magnetism in your relationships on May 31.

Because the Full Moon in Sagittarius is in your social status sector, this could be a time when you feel put on a pedestal by your love interest (but it doesn't have to be).

A powerful person you click with could enter your life and introduce you to a new world, or even rediscover your partner and fall deeper in love with them as you remember what initially drew you so close.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.