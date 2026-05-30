4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Sunday, May 31

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 31, 2026. Today, the Moon opposes the Sun at the ninth degree, during a Blue Full Moon lunar phase.

So we have a second Full Moon happening in the same month, and not only is this Moon in Sagittarius, but the ninth degree also represents the Sagittarian zodiac sign. Sagittarian energy is about philosophy, teaching, learning, and truth. This lunar energy is perfect for unlearning bad habits that hurt your chances at building the life that you want to live. There can be old ways of seeing the world that no longer work well for you now. You've outgrown old things, and now you're ready to make room for new ones.

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On Sunday, you have an opportunity to take that and replace it with new information. Since the Sun opposes the Gemini Sun, this means that you can dismiss advice that you can tell in your heart of hearts is outdated and not worth hearing anymore. Luck is created by exploring what you don't know and immersing yourself in environments where you can grow.

1. Aries

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You're attracting abundance and luck by changing the way you think. Aries, today you're getting rid of old knowledge that you know doesn't fit in the world you live in today. In the past, some of what you learned worked really well. You built a life on it and made a name for yourself.

This Full Blue Moon captures your attention by showing you where you're becoming aged in your thinking. It's one thing to have a personal philosophy about how luck works. Yet, it's bad to get mentally stuck in a rut. As they say, the true meaning of insanity is doing the same thing expecting a different result.

If what you do isn't working and you've tried it again and again, the problem is your thinking. On the last day of the month, you push yourself to try new things. Life is one giant classroom, and it's important that you live in it to evolve.

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2. Cancer

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A healthy outlook attracts abundance and luck into your life on Sunday. The right mindset is a big deal for you, Cancer, because you can't expect to get good things if you aren't in the right frame of mind.

Not only is there a beautiful Blue Moon in Sagittarius activating your health and wellness sector, but the Sun in Gemini also invites you to get rid of hidden enemies that block your path once they are revealed. Those enemies are often found within. The Sun has been in Gemini all month, and it reminds you of the person you don't want to be.

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You have felt something sabotaging your efforts, but unsure what it was. Now, during this powerful lunar transit, the Moon reveals areas of your life that need revision. You are done playing small and want to take things to an improved level.

3. Leo

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The Gemini Sun opposite the Sagittarius Full Blue Moon puts two areas of life into perspective on Sunday. The Sun teaches you that certain relationships aren't that awesome for you to keep. The Moon reminds you to focus on joy since it's the compass you need to follow in your life.

The path to abundance is by choosing happiness. You find your luck when you do things you love. It's one thing to do what your friends like to create harmony or to get things done. But these things should not come from self-sacrifice to the point where you no longer recognize yourself.

Now you are ready and prepared to be true blue to who you want to be. You choose to follow your heart, and what you need meets you there.

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4. Capricorn

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Abundance and luck come to you in the form of time. You have been so focused on adding the right things into your life that it's become too much. There comes a point where you need to do less.

On May 31, you decide to ditch the more is better concept. You conclude that it's the opposite. Less is best! You want to have more time to do the things you love. The Full Moon in Sagittarius helps you to discover the beauty of a simple life.

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The moment something falls on your radar that it's a problem, you remove it fast. You aren't playing games with your time anymore. Today, you get your energy back and feel in control of your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.