Life Is Changing In Great Ways For 4 Zodiac Signs After The Rare Blue Moon On May 31

Life changes in great ways for four zodiac signs starting on May 31, 2026, when a rare blue moon takes place in Sagittarius. This is a powerful omen of positive change.

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign of optimism and freedom. According to professional astrologer Joshua Pingley, this energy is "exactly what we need to purge ourselves of the stress, anxiety and/or obsessiveness we’ve been feeling and experiencing as of late." While every Full Moon comes with a feeling that something significant is coming to an end, these astrological signs know on a deep level that everything is happening as it was meant to and their future is brighter than the Full Moon itself.

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1. Gemini

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According to astrologer Helena Hathor, Sunday's blue moon is nothing short of a "dream come true" for you, Gemini. In a video, she explained that you're now on the receiving end of generosity, both materially and emotionally.

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Of course, every Full Moon comes with an ending. For you, "any relationship that feels outdated or they are restricting your expansion, you will see dissolve on this moon," Hathor said. However, this is ultimately a good thing, as it makes more room in your life for the people who are willing to commit on the level you deserve.

2. Virgo

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Life hasn't been the easiest for you, Virgo. But things finally take a positive turn during the rare blue moon, which is "creating breathing space in your home," Hathor said. "You're able to get re-organized, which I know you love doing. You could be moving for some of you."

Finally bringing something to a close, you'll be expanding and spreading your wings. And due to lucky planets Venus and Jupiter moving towards each other, you're likewise working towards something and wrapping things up during this blue moon. So, get prepared, Virgo. A huge transformation is on the way.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, you've been stuck in somewhat of a rut. However, everything is about to change for the better because once the blue moon rises, "you're gonna see considerable progress in your career," Hathor explained. "If you've been lacking work, that's all about to change."

Experiencing more opportunities than you know what to do with, you'll be leveling up when it comes to your job. This is especially true if you're in an artistic field. Making more money around this time, you should be putting your best foot forward, not just in your career, but when it comes to mingling and finding love, too.

4. Sagittarius

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This blue Full Moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and it's "improving your strength and energy," Hathor said, explaining that "this is because there is a huge rebirth happening for you. This is literally expanding your spiritual awareness, and it's really reintegrating a whole new identity that you are expressing into the world."

You're attracting powerful people into your life, and you'll be making deals and agreements left and right. You really start seeing the height of this potential in mid-June, though you can expect life to change drastically for you starting on May 31.

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