6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 31, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity on May 31, 2026. Sunday is a Wood Snake Establish Day during a Water Snake month. We also have a rare Full Blue Moon lighting up the sky.

In Chinese astrology, Establish Days bring lucky moments that create a new normal for you. The double Snake energy makes people more aware of what's valuable and what's not, while the Blue Moon tends to bring surprising developments and destined moments. These animal signs will end Sunday finally feeling like things are turning around in their favor.

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1. Snake

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On May 31, someone finally says exactly what you've been hoping they would say. They just come right out with it without any prompting and the relief is immediate.

You've spent enough time wondering where you stand with this situation. Once you hear the truth, you stop feeling stuck in limbo and can actually make plans based on what you know. That renewed confidence attracts even more good fortune before the day is over. Yay.

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2. Horse

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You find yourself talking about the future on May 31 in a way you haven't for a while. Usually when people ask what's next, you have a million reasons to be cautious. But something happens that makes you genuinely excited about what's ahead. You’re actually much closer to a goal than you thought.

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By Sunday night, you no longer care about what hasn't happened yet because everything is finally starting to come together. Good stuff, Horse.

3. Rabbit

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Sunday brings a lucky interaction involving someone who remembers you. Your name comes up in a conversation you weren't part of and somebody reaches out because another person spoke highly of you.

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Opportunities have been growing behind the scenes without you needing to constantly push them forward, so when this arrives on May 31, it confirms that the work you've put in has been noticed all along. Good job.

4. Monkey

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You have one of those rare moments on Sunday where you look at your life and realize something is genuinely working. Maybe it's your finances or a habit you've built. But more likely it's a relationship that feels a lot healthier than it used to.

The Blue Moon energy shows you how far you've come without even noticing and helps you attract even more abundance going forward. Lucky you.

5. Dog

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There's a conversation on May 31 that leaves you feeling valued in a way you didn't expect. Unlike other times, you don't brush it off or make a joke to change the subject. You let it sink in.

That moment ends up restoring a level of confidence in yourself (and in this person's role in your life) that affects everything else you do afterward. Is this your person? Maybe.

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6. Pig

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Sunday has a very lucky divine timing moment for you. You decide to follow a random impulse that doesn't seem important at first and it leads you directly to something extremely useful.

The reason it feels so fortunate is because there was no effort or strategy on your part. It just arrived. And under a Blue Moon Establish Day, those little moments of perfect timing have a way of turning into something much bigger than they first appear. Just watch.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.