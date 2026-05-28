The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, May 29 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for May 29, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is in Scorpio. The collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is Justice.

In tarot, the Justice card is about finding the truth of a matter. But when you consider the symbolism of the Sun and Moon on Friday, you realize that it is easier said than done. The Sun reminds you to look at all sides of a story. Sometimes there's something hidden that one person isn't stating, or another is unaware of. Relying on emotions or gut instinct isn't enough. You can't always trust feelings because they often change. Justice teaches you to be patient as you search for facts with detachment.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Cups

True love is knocking at your door, but you might be feeling slightly cynical and unable to see it. On May 29, a little bit of information exposes how someone close to you feels. Yet, a part of you wonders if it's real.

The Knight of Cups is about romantic notions delivered with sincerity. Friday's Scorpio Moon leaves you feeling more reserved than usual. If you feel like you need more time to see signs of truth, then say so. With the Sun in Gemini, conversing and speaking your mind helps you to process these complicated emotions.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man

With the Moon in Scorpio, your relationship sector is activated this Friday. Taurus, you are ready to move ahead, but there's also a part of you that holds on waiting for another person to take action.

Your daily tarot card, the Hanged Man, reminds you to let go of what you can't control. You may be well-intentioned in moving something forward, but as in all relationships, it takes two to make things work.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles is about long-lasting wealth that you can pass down to others when you're gone. You are thinking about the future, and the truth is, you want people to struggle less than you ever had to.

Since the Moon is in Scorpio on Friday, you're likely thinking worst-case scenarios. But don't be afraid to also bring up best outcomes. It's great to prepare for the worst, but also keep in mind the good things too, to avoid worrying about things that have not happened.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups tarot card emphasizes taking action when the opportunity arises rather than waiting. Procrastination can turn what could be a positive change into a negative outcome if you don't seize the moment when you have the chance.

It's time to see a creative process for what it is: messy. It's normal to wonder whether you're doing the right thing and to want to push responsibility away, hoping it will solve itself. May 29 isn't the day to do that, though. It's time for action.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess

The High Priestess is about intuition, and that gentle nudge you get when you sense something is up. On Friday, that perception strengthens and pulls you to step outside of your comfort zone.

There's a lot going on inside of yourself right now, and you may not know what your feelings mean or how to interpret gut intuition when it comes up for you. The Scorpio Moon encourages you to do things that feel familiar and give you a sense of comfort on Friday. Give yourself time to process and don't rush things.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Wands

Virgo, the Three of Wands is about creativity and the positive energy flow that happens when you talk about the future or take action to make things happen.

On May 29, the Scorpio Moon indicates how a secret reveals itself where potential was hidden, and possibilities were not easily found. Yet now that you know where to begin a new journey, it's important to take chances and move forward.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: The Star

You need hope, and you want to feel like your life has meaning. That's the overall meaning behind today's Star tarot card, Libra. You are ready to embark on a fresh start that lets you return to the basics.

The Moon in Scorpio reminds you that this journey doesn't have to be costly or demand that you find things outside of yourself. For today, it's better to be resourceful. Look within for what you need. You may be surprised to discover a sense of peace you didn't expect.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

Because the Moon is in your sign on May 29, you get a double dose of energy that helps you to put things into perspective. If you are unsure about something, you'll feel more certain. If you have questions, the answers will come to you more easily.

The King of Cups tarot card is about being a leader with heart. On Friday, you get to experience all the joys and heartaches associated with being an emotional person, but you don't feel overwhelmed by it all.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Moon

It's time to smarten up, Sag. The Moon tarot card is about deception and not understanding how things are meant to be due to being lied to.

On May 29, you want to pay special attention to what people say and how they act. You learn to separate truth from fiction and discover where you've been blinded due to misplaced trust or simply being naive.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Swords, reversed

Problems related to a friendship get better for you on Friday, Capricorn. Today's Five of Swords, reversed and the Moon in Scorpio say what you're already thinking, which is that friendships can be hard when you disagree.

You are ready to reach a compromise, but today's card indicates that this may be a one-sided desire. For now, the key is to be patient, as today you may learn more that reveals the relationship you ought to look at more closely.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Cups

There are times when you ought to just follow your heart, and May 29 is one of them. The Moon in Scorpio reveals changes in your professional life and gives you a reason to dream about what your potential is.

The Knight of Cups is about following your heart, and you really should do that, Aquarius. Life is too short to stay stuck in a spot where you're unhappy.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is about giving and also being open to receiving from others. It's one thing to always be the kind one, but it also takes a lot of courage to accept a present.

Today's tarot card teaches you to be the type of person who says thank you when people offer to do nice things for you. You want to be ready to allow it. With the Moon in Scorpio on Friday, intimacy can become a powerful catalyst for change, and it can easily start with kindness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.