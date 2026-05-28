3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On May 29, 2026

Starting on May 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. Jupiter is direct, and the planet of luck and expansion has us feeling especially joyful on Friday.

We've made it this far, and while it's hard to believe we're already entering the middle of the year, here we are. Somehow, everything is fine and dandy. All the terror we've been through so far this year hasn't done us in. So, maybe all is well, and we just haven't been concentrating on the good. Well, now we are, and this brings us a whole lot of happiness.

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These three astrological signs are highly influenced by this Jupiter transit on Friday. We see now that we've risen above all the noise and stress simply because we chose to limit our addiction to social media. This allows tremendous happiness to enter our lives.

1. Taurus

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You look around, and if the internet is correct, you should be wallowing in sorrow, waiting for the next event to wipe you off the earth. Yet, that's just not the case. You're still here, Taurus, and you're not going anywhere.

While you're not pretending that everything is sunshine and rainbows, you've also come up with the right kind of balance in your life. This is what allows you to breathe easy and find happiness.

During this Jupiter transit, you see that there's more to life than buying into the constant flow of negative news. Once you recognize this, you realize that you're still standing and that life is still good.

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2. Leo

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You're walking out of May with a big smile on your face, Leo. On some level, you seemed to have cracked the code when it comes to rising above negativity. That is quite a feat.

Your trick is to walk away when things get too dramatic. While you love drama and attention, you don't like being sucked into the mire that is social media and the endless opinions of strangers.

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You've found the key to staying happy in a world that gluts you on negative news, and it's called not paying attention. Jupiter is so expansive that when it influences your life, you see that happiness is a choice. On Friday, you know exactly what you're choosing.

3. Pisces

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You've been doomscrolling on your phone all day and night, unable to look away. Yet, the minute you decide to end your fascination with the news and social media is the moment you realize that underneath it all, you're happy.

On this day, during Jupiter's expansive influence, you feel very pleased to be alive. In fact, you're leaving the month of May on a high note, knowing that June is going to be just as good, if not better.

Your life is yours, and while you forgot that for a while, this mindset is becoming your default. You want to get back to being yourself again. You're a dreamer, Pisces. Get off your phone and start creating.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.