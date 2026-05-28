Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, May 29: Every Zodiac Sign Has An Important Choice To Make Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 29, 2026. Venus in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries on Friday, creating friction between your desires for love and your goals for yourself.

In astrology, a square brings about growth by creating an uncomfortable turning point. This one is no different. You must balance the work of a relationship with your own self-work. Too much of either has you sabotaging your relationship or abandoning yourself, neither of which leads to the love you desire. Be careful with what you choose on Friday. Don’t let frustrations make you walk away from someone you genuinely care about.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 29, 2026:

Aries

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Take some time for yourself, Aries. Your goal on Friday is not to say or do something that you can’t take back.

Create opportunities to spend time alone so you can reflect on what is coming up for you. This helps you make an important choice and respond to others appropriately. Use this energy for growth rather than unconsciously sabotaging a connection that means a great deal to you.

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Taurus

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Your wounds aren’t something to feel bad about, Taurus. Everyone has hurts, and none are better or worse, as each is incomparable and unique.

You don’t need to apologize for having wounds, or not actually having it all together as much as you’d like others to believe. Choose to let yourself feel on Friday. Be honest about your wounds, and be sure you actually mean anything you say.

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Gemini

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There is a difference between expectations and needs, Gemini. You may expect someone to prioritize you, but the truth is that you also need that in a relationship in order to feel valued.

The difference isn’t only in how you word it to yourself but also how you advocate for it with a partner. On May 29, reflect on your expectations so you can actually be honest about your needs.

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Cancer

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You must be willing to choose yourself, Cancer. This means prioritizing your needs and seeking out things that make you feel fulfilled. This relates to both romance and material items.

You are worthy of everything you desire. Yet, choosing yourself sometimes means walking away from those who don't appreciate you. This is something you need to be prepared for on Friday.

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Leo

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Do it right, Leo. This season of your life isn’t about how fast you go, but the level of integrity you’re moving with. On Friday, don’t judge yourself for your pace or for having to start over again.

Instead, focus on showing up as your best self, which is the one who has nothing to hide. The universe is watching and responding to everything you do, so be sure you're sending out the energy you want to receive.

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Virgo

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Take care of yourself, Virgo. Don't sacrifice yourself for others who don’t truly value you. This could have to do with a relationship that is breaching your boundaries, or your tendency to prioritize others over yourself.

You need to be sure that you are protecting yourself on May 29. At the same time, be mindful of the connections in your life that truly want the best for you.

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Libra

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Not all decisions can be undone, dear Libra. On May 29, you are moving into a chapter that brings greater romantic commitment. However, you also need to contend with some harsh karmic lessons.

Unfortunately, you may not have full clarity around what that means right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start moving ahead. Be sure that any romantic choices you make help you be more yourself and accomplish your dreams. No one who is meant for you will ever hold you back from your destiny.

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Scorpio

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Set the stage for your dreams to come true, Scorpio. No matter how it seems, you actually have everything you need at this moment. Yet, how you use it determines everything.

Focus on setting yourself up for success, both romantically and in your life overall. You are surrounded by luck on Friday. You just need to recognize that the small decisions matter just as much as the big ones.

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Sagittarius

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A relationship is the art of relating with the one you love, Sagittarius. No matter how much your ego has led you in the past, it can't in the present.

Having a balanced ego means you know what you deserve and you’re confident in yourself. However, leading solely from ego creates a selfish dynamic that can ruin any relationship. Be mindful of how you’re approaching your partner on Friday, and that you’re not making a particular situation all about you.

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Capricorn

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Have patience with yourself, Capricorn. You may suddenly decide to go no contact with a romantic partner or family member on May 29. While it feels like this is the best decision, it may not be, at least not for the reasons you think.

Be sure you’re looking at your long-term goals, instead of just getting rid of a challenging situation. Sometimes the best way to get what you really want is to go through the process, even if it’s not the smoothest path.

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Aquarius

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Don’t settle for less than everything, Aquarius. You are a negotiator in your relationship on Friday. You have a heartfelt desire for a life that is full of love and connection. Yet that doesn’t mean every path offered leads to that dream.

Be willing to challenge the status quo, and be radically honest with your partner. Negotiating is a part of building a lifelong romance.

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Pisces

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Your forever love may surprise you, Pisces. You’ve already been on a deep dive into your inner self. This journey allowed you to learn your worth and what you deserve from love. However, that doesn’t mean it will show up in the places you expect it to.

Be willing to give someone a chance on Friday, even if initially you don’t think they are your type. You need to create space for the universe to surprise you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.