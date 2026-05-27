The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, May 28 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 28, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Libra. Today's collective tarot card is the Wheel of Fortune.

The Wheel of Fortune represents karmic life cycles, which are always in motion. The Gemini Sun reminds you to think ahead with reflection of the past. The Libra Moon teaches you to celebrate relationships, especially since you never know what the future holds. Together, you get encouragement to love others, to know that time is a gift, and to understand that karma is a return on your investment. Today, plan to make memories that leave a positive, lasting impression. Now, let's see what else the day brings, according to the tarot.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, May 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Devil

The Devil tarot card is about vices and negative habits that you typically fall into when you are stressed or trying to escape from life. On May 28, when the Moon is in Libra, it's a good time to think about how your decision affects others.

You're a natural leader, and when you do things, you know that people are watching. Sometimes you don't mind because your intention is always to set a good example for others.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Swords, reversed

The King of Swords, reversed, highlights a slight disconnect from your emotions. It's possible that with the Moon in Libra, you're trying not to become hyper-worried about health or a relationship to the point of becoming numb.

On Thursday, it's time to tune in and be more aware of your actions. Even if, in the moment, being disconnected feels right, consider whether that is truly the person you want others to see.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor

Gemini, you're more of a lover than a fighter. But, the Emperor tarot card encourages defending yourself. The Moon in Libra urges you to be romantic and connected to the simple joys you have in your life.

You can find a balance between self-preservation and happiness on May 28 by setting boundaries that guard your time so you have space to do the things you want when you are ready.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Justice, reversed

Cancer, you expect honesty even at times when it comes at a cost. Today's Moon in Libra positions you in front of authority figures, and you could feel tempted to hide things that would create problems.

Your tarot card for Thursday, Justice, reversed, suggests dishonesty could happen. Yet, right now, it's best to follow your heart and do what you know is right, even if you're afraid.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Swords, reversed

The reversed Four of Swords is about getting back into the things you enjoy doing. It's good to take a break at times, but it can be so hard to return to work or pretty much anything that requires a little effort.

On May 28, the Libra Moon in your communication sector encourages you to talk yourself through the tough times. You can use words to empower yourself the same way you'd encourage a friend during a tough time.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Pentacles

When the Moon is in Libra, you have an opportunity to focus on your finances. The good news is that your daily tarot card for Thursday resonates nicely with this energy.

The Ten of Pentacles is about financial success, but specifically feeling like you've finally made it in life. Today, be sure to celebrate your wins and to recognize how security is yours to claim.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Sun

The Sun tarot card is about joy and celebrating all things that are good in your life right now.

With the Moon in your zodiac sign on May 28, you have an opportunity to review your work and all the things that you are involved in. If you're ready to make a change in one area that you think is healthy for your future, Libra, this is the time to start.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Star

On Thursday, the Star tarot card teaches you to look up when you are afraid or feel tired. The Star is about connecting with your higher power and embracing the idea that spirituality is a path to inner healing and the renewal of your energy.

Scorpio, you love to look deeply at matters that affect you. Today is an excellent time to assess your situation and schedule. When the Moon is in Libra, consider the things that drain your energy and see how to distance yourself from them at this time.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you are a truth-seeker. Whenever you need to be super honest, you are the first to say what needs to be said without reservation.

On Thursday, the Three of Swords, reversed, talks about hurts and betrayal from the past. Through processing the things someone else has done to bring you emotional harm, you discover your opportunity to move ahead and forward free from any regrets.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Swords

You start to question just how free you are on Thursday, Capricorn. The Eight of Swords is about feeling trapped by something that you fear is more powerful than you.

Right now, feelings may tell you one thing that is less real than you believe it to be. Slowly, the reality of your ability will come to you, but right now, what you need to know is that you're blind to the way out, even though it's in front of you.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Swords

The Five of Swords tarot card highlights conflicts and the cost of winning when it's not worth the effort.

On May 28, you may come to terms with the reality of an adventure that initially seemed important but now is less so. While the Moon is in Libra, distance yourself emotionally from the situation to see if there is a solution.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Lovers

Pisces, the Lovers tarot card on May 28 is about choice. On one hand, you're happy with where you are, but then there's a part of you who remains curious about what else is out there.

The Libra Moon encourages you to remember that intimacy isn't just about enjoying the fun moments, but it can also include sharing the darker side of your thoughts. Sometimes it's good just to be honest to see what you learn.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.