4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 28, 2026

On May 28, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. The Scorpio Moon provides us with some very intense insight that has the potential to change our lives, and perhaps the lives of others.

We see the truth of things during this time. Even though some of those truths are magnified, the vision of what we need to do is very clear. For these four astrological signs, this is a life-changing day, and we are ready.

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1. Scorpio

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Out of this lunation, you're able to glean something that feels real and purposeful, Scorpio. You're listening to your heart at this time, and it's pointing you in the right direction.

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On Thursday, with the Moon in your sign, you're heading towards peace of mind. All of the intense thinking you do serves a purpose. It's leading you to peace.

Perhaps it's like a purge of sorts. You're shaking off all the nervous energy, and after, you end up feeling rather light and zen. That's all good, and it's something this transit brings you, happily.

2. Taurus

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A special kind of beauty is following you around on this day, Taurus. It shows you that it's time to appreciate the relationship you're presently in. Don't take your partner for granted.

You are picking up on cosmic messages during the Scorpio Moon. For some reason, so much of what you're coming to realize has to do with your love life and how good it really is.

It's as if this day releases you from the need to pull away. While it's always been to protect yourself, during this lunation, you realize that this other person is not here to hurt you.

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3. Gemini

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Whatever you kept bottled up inside you is about to bubble up to the surface, Gemini. There is nothing to fear, though. You are going to be very pleased with the results.

The Scorpio Moon is here to unlock something in you. On Thursday, it's shaking you free from that last bit of fear that has to do with your past and how you handle it in the present.

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This day brings boldfaced honesty, and surprisingly enough, you take it very well. You needed a shock to jolt you into the present, and now that you're here, you feel happy and peaceful.

4. Aries

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It's always scary to have to face your fears, Aquarius. Yet, once you do, it's such a relief to have them out of the way. Getting to the truth is a good thing.

You may have expected that truth to hurt, but during the Scorpio Moon, all it really does is set you free, as it's supposed to do. You see now that if there are things you don't like about yourself, you can change them.

And so, during this day, you see something inside yourself that really could use a good, solid transformation, and you get to it. You're smart, and you want to live a happy life, so you're willing to do what it takes.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.