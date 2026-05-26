Everything Gets Way Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 28

Everything truly starts to get way better for four Chinese zodiac signs on May 28, 2026. Thursday is a Water Tiger Receive Day in the month of the Water Snake during the Year of the Fire Horse.

This day is made for feeling calm and relaxed. You want to ease into what you have to do without pushing yourself too hard. For life to get better, you have to start with yourself. You want a relaxed nervous system and to feel safe. You want to listen to your intuition and really, really trust yourself with all of your sweet little heart.

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During all this loving water energy, these animal signs are able to get back to the basics and let life roll to see where it leads. You'll be so glad to watch, in silence and peaceful surrender, as life becomes so good again.

1. Tiger

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Tiger, you can put away those claws for now. Thursday's assertive energy takes a break as you set boundaries as high as you need them to be or tear them down. Overall, the choice is yours. What you're doing right now is listening to your gut. When it tells you to do something, you easily follow its lead.

The energy on May 28 is in your sign and in the element of water. Water involves intuitive energy flow. If there is one thing you do really well, it is listen to your heart. So, when your body tenses up, you know to protect yourself (or the people you love). When you feel at ease, you safely let your guard down and allow someone into your personal space.

May 28 is the day when life gets better because you feel stronger. It's not an act either. You feel ready and willing to bravely commit to a partnership or start a new job. You don't mind asking for what you need because something inside of you says you'll get it. And you do.

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2. Rabbit

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You tend to take on too much, Rabbit. You love to say yes, but sometimes you do it at the expense of yourself, and realize later you ought to tell people no. Your friendliness is kind, and you want to make the world a better place, but you are starting to realize that you have to start with yourself first.

You need to be sure not to sacrifice your health and time for the sake of others. Things don't always work out the way you want them to, and that makes you feel like you've failed. Success often comes in the form of a healthy boundary, and today you decide to set it. What makes your life so much better on May 28 is that you discover your limitations and honor them.

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Pig, you finally ask for the help you need from someone you have wondered whether they are even open to your request. Instead of beating around the bush, you put yourself out there. You don't let fear or worry stop you from getting in your own way. You get things done. Get help, and you're just as pleased as everyone else with the results.

3. Goat

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Everything gets better when you believe in the power of your dreams, Goat. On May 28, you let your more cynical side ramble until it finally becomes silent. In that moment, you realize that you get what you want from life.

You can choose to be whoever it is you want to be. You don't have to pretend that you don't want nice things. You don't have to act as though your wants are unimportant.

All those negative reactions to life's pressures fall to the wayside. Instead, you choose to have faith in wishes and see how hard work doesn't mean sacrifice to the point of exhaustion. That perfect balance comes into your life, and it makes you feel good about your choices.

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4. Pig

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Pig, you're a friend to all and an enemy to none. Even when someone has decided that they don't like you, you still keep the door open. You're a peace-loving animal sign. You refuse to stop being that way. No matter what happens, you'll live life with an open heart. You are made to be loving, and under today's double water energy, you recommit yourself to that belief.

On My 28, there is a small break in the situation. It shows signs of healing and change. You realize that you're in a unique position to mend a former struggling partnership. It's what you've wanted for so long.

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A conversation happens, and it's small but meaningful. The signs are all there, now. Everything in life is about to get better, and you are OK with this small moment being just the start.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.