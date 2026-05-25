The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, May 26 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 26, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Libra. Today's collective tarot card is the Three of Wands. This card is about exploration. The number three, wands, and Gemini are associated with creativity. Since Libra loves beauty, this is the perfect day to dabble in Grandmacore crafts or art, or to observe what you find attractive. .

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Cups

Aries, today's tarot card is the Six of Cups, which is about fondly remembering past experiences with friends and family.

On May 26, with the Moon in Libra, it's the perfect day to include someone special on your walk down memory lane. You'll easily observe how much your relationships have changed and admire how far you've come.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot is about holding on to long-standing traditions that have withstood the tests of time. As a Taurus, you rule this particular card, and so it's as though you're receiving a confirmation on Tuesday to stay true to yourself.

Despite the pressure to change to please others or to do things for the sake of progress, being authentic, even if others think it's outdated, is ideal for now.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool, reversed

On Tuesday, May 26, you will want to exercise a little caution when trying new things or doing something you know could be disastrous if not done correctly.

The Fool tarot card, especially when it's in reverse, means problems when you jump to conclusions or fail to plan. With the Moon in Libra, this message may be ideally applied to romantic relationships that are new and uncertain.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Swords

On May 26, the Page of Swords is about intellectual activities. So, Cancer, if you're overthinking or hungering to learn something new, the Libra Moon makes it a perfect time to stay home.

Cancer, as ruler of the home, you're in an ideal situation, perfect for relaxing and doing something creative yet mentally stimulating. It's an ideal day to stay home and dive into topics or problems you want to strategize or explore with AI.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Wands, reversed

Leo, today's Moon and tarot, the Nine of Wands, reversed, encourages you to rest your mind and take a break from overthinking.

On Tuesday, set certain concerns aside and plan to return to them another time. You don't have to always be in problem-solving mode. Right now is the perfect time to let things rest until you're restored and ready to give your undivided attention.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles

A fresh new start is here on the horizon for you, Virgo, and the Ace of Pentacles indicates that it involves money, your career, and your overall physical environment.

On Tuesday, May 26, the Moon resonates with this tarot energy by encouraging harmony and balance in your financial sector. Today's perfect for envisioning the future you want to create.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands

Something new is happening in your life right now, and both the Moon and the tarot seem to be in agreement. The Ace of Wands is about fresh starts, caused by a thought you have unexpectedly. You'll know when it's perfect for your needs.

On Tuesday, the Moon in your sign sets your mind on personal development and how your growth impacts relationships. If you have a situation you need to plan with someone special, this is the best time to do so.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The World, reversed

Waiting is not always a bad thing, Scorpio. On May 26, putting something on hold teaches you to appreciate the process. With the Moon in Libra right now, you may be dealing with a goodbye you don't want but know you need.

Wondering whether you ought to relinquish control of the process or initiate it yourself may be part of your uncertainty. Right now, it's best to be gentle with yourself and balance your emotions.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups, reversed

You could be going through something odd today as it relates to your creativity. The Page of Cups, reversed, signifies imaginative blocks and unknown obstacles to your thoughts.

Rather than trying to force yourself to come up with something, Tuesday is a good time to try something new and gain a fresh perspective.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Pentacles, reversed

It can be hard to know what to do next on Tuesday, May 26. The Page of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card indicates planning challenges, making it necessary to pause and clarify your intentions.

Your zodiac sign is associated with social status, and the Moon is currently activating this area of your life. With the Moon in Libra, it's a good time to think about your goal, but also how you want to present yourself to the world.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Strength

The Strength tarot card is about courage and finding your zone of genius. On Tuesday, you're encouraged to push yourself to do something that makes you feel super happy with your life.

Aquarius, you are about human experiences. The Moon in Libra invites you to pursue pleasure and not to fall into the trap of work where you measure your value by status or productivity alone.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Wands

On May 26, you discover a secret that enhances the closeness you feel in a new relationship. Your daily tarot card, the Eight of Wands, reminds you how quickly matters can change and how time truly waits for no one.

The Moon in Libra emphasizes the depth of your knowledge of another person, revealing that a partnership becomes more important to you within a short period of time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.