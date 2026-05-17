Things Finally Work Out For 6 Zodiac Signs While Venus Is In Cancer From Now Until June 13, 2026

Things are finally working out for six zodiac signs while Venus is in Cancer from now until June 13, 2026. It’s not often that two planets enter new signs on the same day, but that's exactly what's happening on May 18.

Venus is moving into Cancer, and this suggests that the next several weeks are all about our home life. We're especially valuing infants and elders during this time. Mars is entering Taurus on the same day, putting the focus on protecting our loved ones and seeking and maintaining security. Right now, people are less inclined to be social outside of our family circles. Since Venus rules Taurus, the planet of love has the upper hand during this time.

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1. Cancer

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Venus allows moonchildren to be fabulously charming during its three-week stint in your sign. This is the time to set up important meetings that can influence your business or your relationships.

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Seeing that this is a time emphasizing your sign, be on the lookout for an inclination to engage in your usual foibles, be it moodiness or codependency. While this transit emphasizes your whole being, try to focus on the positive.

2. Aries

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The Mars transit has you focused on finding security, while Venus is all about your home and family life. Rams can expect to give and receive greater loving attention from those closest to their hearts.

Still, there is likely to be some stress and strain during this time, usually about trifles. That's not to say larger issues aren’t possible, mind you. Just that the toothpaste left uncapped is more irksome. Remember, however, conflicts with other relations can be soothed during this transit.

3. Libra

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For the naturally amiable scales-folk, career matters get some positive energy and attention during this time. Libra gets a little bit of rizz, as the Gen-Alpha kids call it. Charm and attractiveness aid you toward any goals you have after May 18.

Bosses are more personable at this time. Yet, keep in mind that Libra squares Cancer, so there’s still likely to be some ambivalence during this transit at the very least. This is only a three-week window, so use this time wisely!

4. Capricorn

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Goats feel a bit more amorous toward their marital partners or romantic interests during this transit. You seek to connect more deeply with your person right now. With Mars moving through Taurus, these next few weeks are ripe for a passionate getaway with your beloved.

Interactions with the public also experience amped up magnetism. Should you need to put forth an approachable and diplomatic image, this transit is a boon! You're especially charming during this time.

5. Scorpio

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Cosmically-minded Scorpios can create softer dialogues from May 18 into the first ten days of June or so. This is also a great time to travel to faraway lands and enjoy some time off relaxing.

If you are interested in higher education, this is a great time to sample a college-level course. Venus’s trine to your sign also imbues Scorps with greater charm and ease, making even the most distant among us a bit more approachable.

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6. Pisces

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Fish enjoy a creative burst during this Venus transit, especially writers of any medium. Interacting with kids is great, and of course, so is time with romantic partners while the planet of love is in Cancer.

Plan that date between May 18 and June 13. Similar to Scorpio, Pisces receives a trine from Venus during this transit that makes your dating life and creative pursuits both meaningful and effortless. You're more welcoming of social encounters than usual.

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Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.