The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, May 24 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 24, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Virgo. There's a ton of Mercurial energy in the air since both the Sun and Moon are in signs ruled by the planet Mercury. The energy couldn't be any more perfect for you to work with today's tarot card: the Ace of Swords.

Ace is like having a winning lottery ticket. You get one thing that works out super well for you, and you don't need to look any further for better options. Wands, in tarot, are about how you think. So, mental clarity is at an all-time high on Sunday. This is the perfect day for mapping out any plans you need to make because i's easier to know what you want and to ask for it. Thanks, Mercury!

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Cups

The Six of Cups is such a nice tarot card to get, because it highlights the best moments you experienced as a child. Typically, you move too fast to get caught up in the past. You're building a future, and that often means moving forward. No looking back!

On May 24, you feel differently about looking in life's rearview mirror. The nostagilia bug bites you hard right now! You might catch yourself reminiscing about the best times you had with your old friends from childhood. This is the

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Cups, reversed

Pay attention to the red flags, Taurus, because they are flying high on Sunday. The Knight of Cups symbolizes passive-aggressive behavior in others. The problem is that you can easily excuse what someone does based on circumstances.

However, there's a little more wisdom available to you with so much Mercury energy in the air. You can tell the difference between someone being caught up in a moment and someone who's truly like that. Be wise when deciphering their actions.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Pentacles

You can figure out any problem you face, Gemini. Solutions might not come easily on Sunday, but when you put your mind to doing something, you make it work.

The Queen of Pentacles tarot card specifically focuses on financial security, so money matters are likely to be on the agenda at some given point on May 24. If you're trying to make more money or figure out what to do with the income you already have, look for advisors or help in the economic knowledge you need to grow.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

Cancer, the problem is you care too much sometimes, and that is why you carry such a heavy emotional load. It's good that you're a kind and caring friend, but there are days when it's better to let a loved one figure things out on their own. It helps them to grow.

When you catch yourself going above and beyond on Sunday, think about the Ten of Wands, reversed. It symbolizes a person who has finally come to terms with the fact that they must let others do their own thing. It helps others, and best of all, it is good for you too.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups

There's so much joy coming to you on Sunday, and if the Ten of Cups is right, you are going to feel emotionally satisfied by the end of the day. In tarot, Cups is all about emotions and intuition. The Ten is perfection.

On May 24, you have a chance to embrace all the good that life has to offer you. You don't have to worry about the future. It will take care of itself. You don't have to concern yourself with the past. That will also be resolved on its own. Your one job for today is peace and serenity.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit, reversed

It's OK to come out now, Virgo. The Hermit, when it's reversed, marks the end of a spiritual journey into the self. You've been looking inside of your heart, asking really good questions. You've wanted to understand yourself better, and it's been an adventure you'll never forget.

Returning to the world doesn't mean you stop tuning into your inner voice. What it means is that you are going to give yourself as a gift through how you act with wisdom and grace. On Sunday, you finally understand what that means for your own healing.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You made it, Libra, and now you're ready to take your success to a new level. On Sunday, a very challenging time of your life is ready to end. The Five of Pentacles symbolizes financial problems, but when it's reversed, that's when you know things are about to turn the corner.

You know that whatever problems you faced, they grew you in so many ways. You'll never let yourself forget the lessons you've learned along the way. Today, you feel so much wiser as you enter a lighter era of life.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups, reversed

The past will always and forever be a part of who you are, but there comes a point when you need to let go. The Six of Cups, reversed, reminds you how easy it is to get stuck in yesterday.

You can wish you could go back or forget how much of the future you have ahead of you. Instead of getting lost in the past on Sunday, use it as a ladder to success, and build on memories that make you better.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician, reversed

Sagittarius, you don't need anyone to tell you what to do. You're the boss of you! The reversed Magician tarot card gives you great advice that is pretty good anytime, no matter what your situation is. The meaning is to pay attention to how you spend your time.

On Sunday, if you're doing great at scheduling, wonderful! You can see where to tighten things up a little bit more. If you're missing a few appointments or feeling lost, this is a good day to work on improvements.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Swords

Capricorn, your mind can play tricks on you even when you are super clear about your situation. The Eight of Swords is a tarot card associated with feeling trapped, but often the problem of being stuck is a matter of perspective.

Challenge yourself to see situations from multiple perspectives. This is an excellent time to ask people what they are doing and how it makes them feel. Try to put yourself in their shoes and listen with the intent to learn.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Swords

You're a competitive person who loves to win! On May 24, the Five of Swords warns you against stepping on other people's toes for the sake of being number one in all things.

You can tell the path to your success has many challenges of its own. This is the perfect day to figure out what works for you so you can reach your dreams, and what can be done without harming others in the long run.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pat yourself on the back, Pisces. You did what you set out to do. Even if you've not quite reached that pivotal milestone you're working toward by Sunday, the stars (and cards) are showing signs of favor.

Your daily tarot card for Sunday, May 24, is the Four of Wands, which is super positive and uplifting. It signals inevitable success. See the light shining at the end of the tunnel, because it's there for you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.