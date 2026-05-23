Everything Gets Way Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 25 - 31

Things are getting way better for four Chinese zodiac signs the week of May 25 - 31, 2026. This week, you get two red days at the start, but life takes an upswing shortly after the tense part.

There are times when you feel like life is one giant test that you simply cannot pass, no matter how much you study. The feeling of failure can be really intense on Monday and Tuesday if you're not careful. Monday is a Danger Day and Tuesday involves Remove. Both are precisely as they sound, so act accordingly. But once that hard stuff is out of the way, it's time to see the good come pouring through. Wednesday and Thursday can bring money or opportunities. Thursday through Sunday becomes an incredible series of productivity and rest.

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The end of the week is the start of a new adventure. This may be the end of the month, but it's one that lets three animal signs finish strong.

1. Snake

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Snake, this is the week where it all comes together. Your best day is Sunday, but in the meantime, you get quite a bit of your life under control. Monday and Tuesday are wake-up call days. You see where your greatest obstacles are and know precisely how to handle them.

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Mid-week, you get your work-life balance right, which proves to be invaluable. By Sunday, you will have finished everything you need to get done. Life starts to feel so much better now that you've gotten all of that out of the way.

2. Rabbit

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On Monday, you realize that not everyone can be trusted, and then by Tuesday, it's pretty much a done deal. You know what you need to do and follow through. You're nice, but not a doormat. With your boundaries and priorities in place, you set your sights on the future. You know that when you do things in the right way, the blessings follow.

That's why it's not really any surprise to you when good stuff starts to happen on Wednesday and Thursday. You expect it, Rabbit. You earned it, and it's yours to enjoy, and so these wins motivate you to keep progressing along, which leads you to a new path. Your best day this week arrives on Friday, an Open Day, and it's truly the first one of many where you feel unbothered.

3. Rat

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Things get incredibly better for you after this week because you are true to yourself all week. You have incredible luck arriving on Tuesday, but it is a Danger Day so you still have to be careful, but you are so smart that you dodge whatever problems come your way.

You prefer not to live a lie, Rat. Deep down inside, you sensed it anyway. The confirmation ends up making you happier than you ever have been. Allowing you to really enjoy discovering yourself intimately without holding on to the opinion of others. This week ends on a very high note for you because you are unbothered by things that you know are unimportant.

4. Pig

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There's a Destruction Day on May 25 with your name on it, literally. But you are OK with handling problems because it shows your ability to cut through tension with ease. Once the hard stuff is out of the way on Monday, even the toughest tasks on Tuesday feel like a cake walk.

The energy lightens continually throughout the week, and you feel as though you are either missing something or it's just too easy for no reason at all. You accomplish an important goal. You see the people you need to see. You're in the right place at the right time. All is good, and you appreciate it. Thanks, universe!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.