The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign from now to May 31, 2026. The final week of the month is here, and it's a very busy one!

If you're late to spring cleaning before the summer season starts in June, this is your week to catch up a bit. Monday is a Destruction Day, which is perfect for doing away with clutter. Tuesday is a Danger Day, so avoid taking any risks you know you shouldn't. On Wednesday, you get the things you earned over the course of May. If you have to repay someone or are personally expecting recovery of monies owed to you, that 's most likely to happen on Thursday.

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Friday marks the last weekend of the month, and it's an Open Day. Open Days are excellent for creative endeavors and starting something new that's fun and exciting to you. Saturday is the time to wrap up your month, especially if you're a Dragon or Snake. A Closed Day is best used to finalize and finish whatever you know needs to be done. On Sunday, even though it's the last day of the month, it's an Establish Day, which is good for planning ahead for the area of life you intend to focus time and attention on in June.

1. Rat

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Rat, this is an important week for you to open up and express your plans for the future. This week, an important and meaningful conversation with a friend is scheduled for Wednesday. You get an opportunity to express yourself and say how you really feel.

The project you've been working on can be completed nicely by Saturday. So, this is a good time to wear white to remind you of the purity of mind. You will naturally focus and avoid procrastination. You enter a gratitude phase around Thursday. This is the month to pick up a fresh journal and start keeping a record of your thoughts in June.

2. Ox

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When you dream about the future, don't let negative thoughts stop you from believing in yourself. This week's Establish Day arrives on Sunday, helping you to start a new creative phase in your life.

Ox, consider adding something to your wardrobe or home in the color turquoise. Symbolically, this color awakens empathy for yourself and others. As you begin to have thoughts and ideas for the future on Wednesday, you will receive a truth you need to know on Thursday. Being compassionate helps you to know how to process the information. This is the week to gather the resources you know you'll need in June for a powerful start to the summer months.

3. Tiger

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Tiger, as powerful as you are and as quickly as you can react, it may feel difficult at times. That's why this week's healing phase is so important for you right now. You regain your initiative and feel restored after a busy season of life.

This week, on Monday and Tuesday, aim to simplify your life. Remove the things you know are distractions or emotional irritations that hinder your growth. On Thursday, add some aquamarine to your environment, such as a screensaver on your phone or computer. It's a reminder to stay calm. You'll feel blessed to be yourself and become less self-critical. The weekend is ideal for therapy and for working on personal goals as you accept your uniqueness.

4. Rabbit

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This week, you say goodbye to one chapter and start a new one. Monday can be a defining day for you, as you get the yes you were hoping for. You will need to resolve a scheduling conflict before you move forward, but it could feel easier to do so with a well-defined goal and understanding of what you're to do next.

Eat orange food items to help you attract love and joy. This is the time when your family becomes an important part of your future. You may need to ask for help or support with various tasks. The best day to ask others for help is Friday, an Open Day. Your luck peaks on this day since it's in your sign.

5. Dragon

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This week, if you're a pet lover who has one or is looking for one, good things are in store for your furry-friendship. A relationship starts in a way that provides a deep sense of self-love, peace and meaning. You find a pet or discover a solution to a pet-related problem. You are also entering a healing and romantic phase with a new person or your current significant other.

You may spot a rainbow in the sky this week, reminding you to hope for the future after a difficult past. One thing that you realize this week, on Saturday, which is a day in your sign, is that belief in your potential is a powerful source of personal energy. This is a great week to bet on your talents and not minimize them if you're invited to do something significant on Sunday.

6. Snake

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This week is a highly romantic time for you, Snake. You observe someone's loyalty and realize you are entering into a partnership with a really good friend. You could even meet a soulmate who enters your life for a particular time.

Reds and magentas are power colors to work into your wardrobe of food choices. Red naturally empowers your sign by reminding you of life's vital energy. If you have any health-related issues, your health kick can start on Sunday. You establish new routines and keep a wellness mindset. A waiting period ends, as you receive what you need on Thursday. The time you spent feeling on hold teaches you a lesson you needed to know, but you won't realize the value until summer starts.

7. Horse

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This week marks the end of a month, but it's also one where you enter a skill-building era. You improve a particular skill or hobby through practice. Consistent effort starts best on Friday, and you can work toward your dreams with confidence over the weekend. You enjoy moments of laughter and fun on Wednesday and Thursday.

These are two celebratory days of pleasure and fun. If you have a piece of jewelry with a ruby, wear it. Sharing new thoughts or ideas is best avoided on Monday or Tuesday. However, waiting until Friday can prove advantageous. You see how sharing your thoughts positively impacts others' lives, and it lasts throughout this summer.

8. Goat

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This is the week where you discover the art of surrender, Goat. You let go of unnecessary stress and a feeling that life is harder than it has to be. The day when you finally release a particular problem arrives at the start of the week. Monday is perfect for letting go and delegating to someone else.

Tuesday, you could experience regret, but holding off and letting the emotions ride is beneficial for you. You can try new things and have fun on Wednesday, which is perfect for celebrating with friends and family. Enjoy a piece of cake! On Thursday, the dark spot in your life begins to lift as you experience a sense of newfound hope. Working with dirt in a home garden or buying a small plant can help you feel grounded. This week is excellent for tying up loose ends and starting with a clean slate by Sunday.

9. Monkey

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Curiosity turns inward as you embrace authenticity. You learn to love yourself at an extremely intimate level. It's the perfect time to get some exercise and enjoy outdoor activities like hiking or a long evening walk with a friend.

You take a step in a new direction by Friday, as a door of opportunity swings open, stimulating a new journey in your life. Eating cherries this week can remind you how life is meant to be lived fully. This can be an exciting time for you, Monkey. Avoid saying no to offers you receive on Monday or Tuesday. Holding off decisions until mid-week is advised.

10. Rooster

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This week, enter life with grace and an open heart. You never know how what you thought was forever could change in a moment. If you're used to working on your own or doing things by yourself, there's an energy shift that brings you to a new life phase. You learn to lean on others and enter a season of partnership.

Wearing muave or shades of purple serves as a reminder of your spiritual power. A support system forms where you can meet new people and enter a time period perfect for partnerships. You also see changes and improvements in your family as you grow closer and heal through old wounds. You may discover an unexpected truth that was not revealed to you in the past because you were not ready.

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11. Dog

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Dog, this week, you discover the power you have to heal others with your presence. This is an important lesson, but it also requires you to protect your own energy by taking time to rest and for yourself. You want to be extra gentle early in the week. Monday and Tuesday can be productive, but stressful without you releasing it.

Listen to your feelings and hear an inner voice. Drink water and rest when you need to. If you enjoy crystal work, this is the perfect time to work with violet or amethyst for its balancing energy. Through a meditative practice or journaling, you discover that surrender is powerful for what you need.

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12. Pig

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Pig, you are a sentimental soul who loves to hear stories of the past. This is the week when you become a type of family historian. A relationship strengthens with an elderly person, likely a relative who is a significant role model in your life. You become eager and curious to learn from them and to explore what life was like in their past. These stories enhance your understanding of your own history and prepare you for a new journey in June.

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Spend a little time each day in nature, noting the deepest green color hues. Emerald green specifically helps you to calm your mind. Walking barefoot in grass or sand can invigorate your mind. One thing to note this week is that on Monday, you may make a very important decision that will improve your future. The Destruction Day happens in your sign. Be careful of emotional attachments to things or situations you know are unhealthy for you, and seek ways to address them by taking distance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.