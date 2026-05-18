The Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign From May 18 - 24

Each animal sign's weekly Chinese horoscope is here for the week of May 18 - 24, 2026. This is one of the most important weeks of the entire month because it sets you up for success.

On Monday, you get a chance to close up anything that's been put on hold. Whatever you procrastinated on but need to finish, this is the time to prioritize. On Tuesday, you get an Establish Day, which means you take one action step toward a new goal. It's best to set a short-term goal because you can see the success of your actions by next week.

Advertisement

Wednesday is a really good time to remove things from your life that are simply problematic. If it bothers you, don't question it. Remove it and move on.

By Thursday, you start to feel the momentum picking up nicely. It's a Full Day, so you can run your errands or get a lot of the little things you need to do off your plate, just in time for the weekend. You want to have finished anything that you set to complete this week. Friday is pretty chill. It's a Balance Day, so it's just as it sounds. You want to work hard, but also play hard. Make time for yourself, boo!

Saturday is a Stable Day. When you get a day to figure things out and focus on your emotional security, it's natural to journal and plan out the future. This is the best time for scheduling activities that make you feel like your life is in order. Sunday things pick up for you. It's an Initiate Day. It's the perfect ending of the week. If you set everything up just right, you can start something free and clear of any blocks to your success.

Advertisement

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

You were right so many times in the past, and this is the week when you decide it's always best to listen to your feelings, Rat. The main element for the week is Water, which means that your emotions are heating up, so you can really know what you want. You will see various signs and symbols around the 21st that confirm what your gut instinct is trying to tell you.

If you have a chance (or decide to make one), do something that allows you to be near water over the weekend. Visiting a local park where you can observe a lake or river, or, if you live near the ocean, stop by to gather seashells while gazing at the waves, shows you what direction your life is about to take. Your best day of the week is the 19th, an Establish Day. You set up what you want to achieve.

Advertisement

You have done so much for people in your life; now it's your turn to ask for a little payback. Even though it's hard, ask friends for help. If you have a project or problem you don't think you can handle on your own, you can easily assemble a team to provide the support you need.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

No more wishful thinking, Ox. Something you want is coming to you very, very soon. This is the week to ground your emotional energy and focus.

Your element this week is wood, which also symbolizes a fresh start and new beginning. You could feel like you're out in the big world all by yourself. Sometimes, being alone gives you time to think and perspective.

On Sunday, you're about to enter a new era of your life. This week is perfect for becoming super comfortable in your own skin. You'll see how important it is to just be yourself. You're about to attract friends and situations that embrace you for who you are.

Advertisement

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

You know who you are, and now it's time to let others know you know. It's time to truly appreciate your gifts and think about new ways to use them. Tiger, throughout the day this week, imagine the world you want to live in.

As you learn to pay special attention to your feelings, you'll sense what you don't like and what you absolutely love. You can say no this week, guilt-free, and watch how not compromising helps someone make their dreams come true.

Advertisement

The good deeds you do for others, particularly around May 20, open a beautiful opportunity for you. You're working with the fire element all week, which means be ready to take advantage of what you want when it manifests. Motivation and excitement are keys to success.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are so sweet and a good thing is due to you. A wish you have been hoping for is about to come true, Rabbit. This is a very special week for you. The element of earth teaches you the importance of slowing down and truly grounding yourself in your inner self. You want to be modest and practical, but you also benefit from emotional expression.

You could shed a few happy tears on Friday, with what this week's adventures bring into your life. A close friend of yours shares a thought or insight about a situation that's confused you. Input from friends helps you make a decision you've been putting off for too long. The timing comes together perfectly by Sunday.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You don't like to waste time, and yet you've felt stuck in an emotional rut. Say bye to boredom, Dragon. Something unexpected will have you super curious about what the future brings.

An answer to a question you've had all month finally comes through, and it's looking pretty positive for you. You could get a yes, but if you don't, you won't be too disappointed. A better opportunity will be around the corner, showing you exactly why a situation didn't work out.

The element you're working with this week is metal, which helps you stay resilient and emotionally strong. There's a lot of big things going on, and even if you're super busy, you'll enjoy the highs and lows of life.

Advertisement

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

You are super smart, and you can sense it's your turn to win. Snake, a super exciting surprise is coming into your life on Tuesday, the 19th. You have a chance to start a new project or even a relationship.

You can take that first magical, yet scary, step in a direction you know you're meant to take. This is also the time to be wise and remove obstacles to your emotional growth. You're ready to draw some clear boundaries in your life and not compromise.

Advertisement

You don't want to work through the weekend, so Thursday is the perfect time to get all your little projects done or to do some shopping. If your home needs to be organized, picking up stuff that helps you to do that is perfect!

7. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your creative energy is increasing this week, and you're ready to soar into a new adventure. One thing your freedom-loving sign will adore is the chance to say goodbye to what isn't working.

Plan to be hyper-diligent on decluttering and cleaning on Wednesday. You get a double dose of Horse energy. This is the perfect day for being authentic and truthful with yourself and others.

You're ready not to hang on to ideals that no longer match the person you want to be. You're working with water-element energy, but midweek, you could feel less emotional and take action. Let go of what you can't change and focus on what you can.

Advertisement

8. Goat

Design: YourTango

You're resilient, but you earned that thick skin. No one gives you something for free. Typically, you have had to earn it.

You're kind of settled and feeling fairly comfortable with your life right now, Goat. But, you know you're bound for so much more. Motivation starts with being thankful for what you have. Gratitude is at the center of your luck this week, starting on Monday. On Monday, while putting the finishing touches on various activities, you'll see how quickly journeys start and then end.

Advertisement

Throughout the week, even though you feel sentimental at the start, you're working mostly with fire energy. Fire helps you to prepare to take action.

Something new is coming your way. Your mind is about to give birth to an idea. You'll want to pursue it with all your heart, and not settle for anything less than seeing it come true.

9. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You like to make jokes, and when things are so serious that it's basically uncomfortable, that sense of humor comes out. Yet, coping with life's stressors is not as necessary this week. What you're worrying about is coming to an end. You're not here to play around or make life into a game, Monkey.

This is the week when you are motivated and driven to accomplish what you set out to do. With the element of fire, you're determined to solve problems and confront someone who has stopped you from getting ahead. An important conversation on May 20 helps shine light on the path you need to be on.

10. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're ready to enter a new era of your life, but first, you need to let go of the past. Things are starting to change, and you feel it. You always seem to know what's about to happen. It's partly because you're super observant, but you're also lucky to be in the right place at the right time. Before Sunday arrives, you're going to start something new and incredibly exciting.

Since you're working with earth energy, you feel more grounded. Your mind and heart need to be open to the possibility of success. That means, you'll forgive someone who hurt you in the past. The closure from the past starts on Monday, but it's not until Friday that you really feel it's resolved.

On Wednesday, it's time to change patterns, so bringing something up or holding a grudge could repeat itself. But you learn to retrain your mind and not let the future become inhibited by what you went through before.

Advertisement

11. Dog

Design: YourTango

As a Dog animal sign, you're pretty much a happy person. You like people, and you enjoy being in the center of the action. You aren't afraid to roll up your sleeves to help when it's needed, and you don't mind having a lot to do as long as it helps someone else.

Advertisement

The week of May 18, a joyful era unfolds. At the center of it is the ability to make more time to do the thing you love: make friends. This week, you'll close up a few time-consuming activities that help you to be available when needed.

By Friday, you'll be back in your usual element but with a new mindset. You're ready to take on the world, and it shows.

12. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are a healer, Pig. It doesn't matter who you're with or the situation; you believe that love truly removes all fear. The week of May 18, love is at the center of your weekly horoscope. Yet, you're working with the element of Metal, which means you have to detach yourself from the things that bother you a lot.

You may decide that this week's path is to let a super-toxic relationship go. On Monday, the opportunity to close the door on a hurtful situation arrives. And the chance to head in a new direction follows on Tuesday. By Wednesday, you'll know for sure if you can tolerate pain from a particular person anymore, but it's not until Thursday that you see things fall into place.

The weekend is for rest and relaxation, and you feel good about your life. This is the week that helps you to clear the path from the past, and then before the month is over, you're ready to start a new chapter of your life on a very healthy level.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.