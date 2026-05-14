Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, May 15: A Major Healing Era Begins Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 15, 2026. Chiron unites with Mars in Aries on Friday, creating a space for deep healing through divine tests.

Chiron is known as the wounded healer, and it has been moving through Aries since 2018. As it prepares to shift into Taurus this summer, this growth phase is winding down. You know what your wounds are, and you know what you need to do to heal them. This day is a check-in with your inner self to make sure that you’re actually doing it. Don't try to band-aid any unhealthy connections, and instead, allow yourself to see the truth of your romantic life. It's time to create the healthy and balanced relationship you deserve.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 15, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As much as you’ve been in a state of healing for the past few years, it’s important to understand that this is something that never truly ends. The lessons get easier, and the experiences less painful, but once you start healing, it’s a journey that only continues.

The energy on Friday invites you to go within yourself, Aries. Be sure that the relationship you’re in is truly a healthy one, versus one reminiscent of past patterns.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The energy on May 15 is personal for you, Taurus. Aries governs the deepest part of your chart, and with Chiron and Mars here, it asks that you face anything you’ve been avoiding.

Just because you don’t talk about something doesn’t mean it goes away. Lean into what feels most uncomfortable, knowing that you are safe to heal.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Chiron and Mars in Aries bring about a chance to heal your social connections, Gemini. This could have to do with your romantic relationship or how you’ve gone about building other connections in your life.

On May 15, be sure you’re focusing on compromise and not doing anything just to keep the peace. You deserve to be treated with the same care you extend to others.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t undermine your dreams, Cancer. The alignment of Chiron and Mars helps you step into the life and love that you deserve, rather than sabotaging yourself.

This energy helps you become confident and take an active role in creating what you desire. This is not the time to just go along for the ride. You know what you deserve, and on Friday, you're going after it.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for the what-ifs on Friday, Leo. Chiron and Mars bring up a lot of paths that were left unexplored. This may feel useless at first; however, it’s part of a bigger review to help you understand where you’re meant to be.

On May 15, hold space for what arises and journal about how you feel. Be honest about what keeps calling to you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Forgive yourself, Virgo, for all the times you strived to keep the peace or just went along with the plans that you made because you were too afraid to embrace change.

On Friday, let forgiveness soothe the part of your soul that is still learning what you deserve. Through this, you gain confidence, which helps you make the choices love requires.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t make everyone else happy, Libra. No matter how much you love them, you can only focus on yourself and prioritize your own joy.

Be sure that the choices you’re making in your romantic life are yours, and that you’re not trying to distract yourself from any difficult truths. Focus on yourself on Friday and trust that the right person will show you how easy love is supposed to be.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always room to change, Scorpio. You can still call back your energy and focus on your own boundaries, even if you thought they were already healthy.

The energy on Friday reminds you to protect yourself and your peace. Don’t give yourself away to those who don’t know what to do with you or your love.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve love when you’re at your best and at your worst, Sagittarius. Yet, where you are in your healing journey affects the kind of love you attract.

On May 15, heal the wounds from your past, including those that had you thinking commitment would be a sacrifice instead of a privilege. This helps you choose the healthy love meant for you in the coming months.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are not bound to repeat the mistakes of the past, Capricorn. Whether it’s your own past patterns or those of your family, you are not destined to replicate them.

Yet, on Friday, you must see the power you have over your own life. Heal what you’ve been through so that you can understand that you’ve always been destined for more.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’re allowed to have a voice, Aquarius. On May 15, Chiron and Mars remind you that you are allowed to have a voice, both within your romantic life and your professional one.

Speak your mind and don’t apologize for your intensity or anger. Revel in your emotions, and refuse to silence yourself for the comfort of anyone else.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pick yourself up, Pisces. This is your final test and reminder from the universe. You have always deserved the Sun, Moon, and all the stars. You just needed to learn that for yourself.

You can thrive and also have the love of your life sitting by your side. There is no limit to what you can manifest or achieve, so start believing in your ability to have it all.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.