The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, May 10 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here with a reading for Sunday, May 10, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Pisces. Today's collective card for everyone is a Three of Swords.

The Three of Swords in tarot represents the feeling of an intimate betrayal. The Moon in Pisces symbolizes hidden things, including deception and lies that are hard to discern. The Sun in Taurus encourages you to put your trust in how you feel, since emotions can help you know if you can trust someone. When it comes to trust on Sunday, ideally, it's best to listen to what your gut instincts reveal to you. It may be difficult to read into situations, but your emotions can guide you toward the truth.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, May 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Wands

Your daily tarot card for May 10 is the Two of Wands, highlighting the act of transition when you take that first step forward. You're ready to try something new, Aries.

It's not always comfortable to change things in life when you are unsure what the future holds. With the Moon in Pisces, be careful not to ignore your emotions, even if they aren't clear right now. Things start to clear with time, so let yourself be patient.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands, reversed

If you feel like you're falling a little bit behind, don't let comparing yourself to others rob you of the fun found in this moment.

Sunday's tarot card, the reversed Three of Wands, reminds you that waiting can be an emotional roller coaster, but it doesn't have to be. You get to decide how to respond to your situation.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The High Priestess, reversed

The Pisces Moon reminds you how important it is to hold yourself to a high standard, Gemini, even when you are unsure what you want.

Your tarot card for Sunday, the High Priestess reversed, highlights a sense of emotional disconnection from your intuitive energy. However, with a little bit of time or patience, the feelings you need for decision-making return.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups, reversed

Relationships take a lot of time and practice to become better. Sometimes it can feel like there's not enough patience in the world for you to wait and see if the miracle you want will ever appear.

On May 10, the Ten of Cups, reversed, reveals a feeling of despair and desperation when a partnership isn't showing signs of promise you hoped for by now. For today, learning what can be done requires wisdom, as the Moon in Pisces leaves you open to mistakenly thinking something is working when it needs more time to show its true colors.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Cups

You can share your feelings until you're blue in the face, Leo, but there comes a point where silence is needed.

Your tarot card, the Four of Cups, is about apathy, and this could mean you or someone you care about is emotionally numb or not really ready to receive a message. Rather than keep talking about a problem on Sunday, consider letting it rest until the timing feels right.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed, could imply boredom. Not just with what's happening in your personal life, but also in a key relationship.

When you feel disinterested in what you do each day, it's the perfect opportunity to try something new to bring life back to your time together. Today's a good day to add a new, unexpected task to your daily routine and see how it revives your mind and heart.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: The Devil, reversed

Libra, your vices may have worked in the past, but not anymore. You see how poor habits can do more harm than good, especially when they are a crutch.

The Devil tarot card symbolizes being trapped by routines or attachments that hold you back from your highest self. Since it's reversed on May 10, you're discovering how to break free and change the way you do things for the better.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune

You're looking ahead at how beautiful your life can be, Scorpio. On Sunday, the Wheel of Fortune signifies a change in your life that feels both fated and timely.

You see how nothing stays the same after this point. Even what appears to be written in stone can adapt to a new way of existence with time. This insight provides you with the clarity you need and want right now.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles

On Sunday, you discover just how gifted you are at making certain situations fit your needs. When it comes to being creative, your talent and skills are top-notch.

Your tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is about emotional stability, and if there's one thing you do well, Sagittarius, it's that you can find a way to make any situation work when needed.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Be patient, Capricorn. A change is coming very soon, and you're ready for it. On May 10, it feels as though a request you've made to the universe is coming to fruition.

Your tarot card, Seven of Pentacles, reversed, reveals how planning hasn't always been smooth, but when it comes to fate, it doesn't always matter what you did precisely, but that you were faithful in the situation you had to work within.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you are in a very positive situation with family right now, and there's healing coming into your life that you've longed for.

The Five of Cups, reversed, is about peace and tranquility coming to you after a period of unrest. The key to making the most of today is to find it in your heart to surrender what you can't control and to accept responsibility for what you can.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Pentacles, reversed

On May 10, your daily tarot card, the King of Pentacles, reversed, is about money and concerns centered around its management.

With a little emotional tenderness rather than frustration or worry, these issues eventually do resolve themselves. What matters is how you treat yourself when life feels unkind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.