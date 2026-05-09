4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Sunday, May 10

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 10, 2026, when the Moon leaves the sign of innovation to enter Pisces, the sign of dreams and spirituality.

When the Moon enters Pisces on Sunday, things feel a little confusing at first. You'll realize that there are so many options to choose from when it comes to creating luck. Pisces tends to ignite a sense of purpose. It's sometimes hard to really figure out what yours is unless you spend time thinking about it, but Sunday is ideal for meditation and spending time in nature to do just that.

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When questions come up, allow yourself to stop and write them down to revisit later. Today's process is the starting point for creating luck that attracts abundance.

1. Pisces

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Today is perfect for self-development. When the Moon enters your zodiac sign on Sunday, you begin feeling a lot more in tune with your creative nature. Facts seem less important than dreaming and imagining what the future could bring. You discover that your mind is full of ideas, and that you really like a few. Seeing their promise, you write them down to explore later.

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What's really intriguing about today's Moon in Pisces is that it brings you around the right people. You hear confirmation of what your hunches guide you toward when speaking with a friend. Today is lucky for you all because you're attuned to the energy around you.

2. Virgo

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You attract abundance and luck while interacting with others on Sunday. The Pisces Moon lights up your partnership sector with lots of new ways to relate to others. You start to see how thinking outside of the box, even when you're just conversing with a loved one, fosters a sense of opportunity.

You are practical most of the time, but today, you're open and receptive to wishes and dreams. It's not about how organized a thought is. You see value in the raw and unformed. When you speak to a friend or family member, their words, even when you don't agree, help you see potential. Your tendency to say no is lessened. You like learning what people think and find their imagination contagious.

3. Gemini

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You are the type of person who gets super excited when you have a chance to reinvent yourself in some way. The Pisces Moon brings out the best in you when it comes to your career. It's the perfect day to work on activities that boost your visibility in the workplace and also with people you interact with online.

You're positioned to attract the right kind of attention and be seen as the type of person who is fun to be around but also valuable for your mind. When you have a thought that you want to share, you sense when the timing is right on Sunday. Gemini, you aren't worried about perfection today. You sense that luck comes when you trust your intuition and take action when things feel right.

4. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you don't always show the depth of your sentimentality when it comes to family. Yet, when the Moon enters Pisces, its soft and gentle nature brings out a side of you that wants to share love with the world. On Sunday, you feel open to expressing your feelings. It's not as uncomfortable to say what's on your mind.

There's no need to be perfect when you talk about what a person does that makes you feel happy. When the moment feels right, you know it's best to seize it and let things flow. Today's luck arrives when you see how impactful being kind is to your family. People are likely to treat you and others better, spreading kindness wherever you go.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.