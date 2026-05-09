Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, May 10: Every Zodiac Sign Gets A Lucky Break Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 10, 2026. The Taurus Sun aligns with Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, helping you adopt a positive outlook in your romantic life.

This energy is beneficial no matter your relationship status, whether you're single or already with the love of your life. The Sun and Jupiter bring a much-needed dose of luck and help you appreciate all that you have. You're feeling optimistic and immensely grateful, and this positive attitude draws in new romantic growth and possibilities. Right now, anything is possible.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 10, 2026:

Aries

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You have everything you need, Aries. Taurus and Cancer bring positive energy to your personal and home life on Sunday.

This helps you finally feel settled or appreciated for who you are. It can be difficult not to get caught up in what comes next, but it is important for you to realize you already have everything that you need.

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Taurus

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Don’t be afraid to be honest, Taurus. Embrace your deepest feelings and let your vulnerability shine. You don’t have to hide away the best parts of yourself or tone down your authenticity.

By stepping into who you truly are, you gain the confidence you need to take a chance on love. On May 10, be the one who starts the conversation or declares your feelings. You are ready to receive what you’ve always deserved.

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Gemini

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Pay attention to the signs around you, Gemini. The alignment of the Sun and Jupiter on Sunday brings about an important moment in your romantic life.

This energy helps you notice what path you are meant to take. Yet it’s not going to arrive with fanfare or noise. Instead, it occurs within the quiet moments. Listen to your intuition and the signs the universe sends.

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Cancer

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Let yourself start over again, Cancer. There are people in your life who love you and only want the best for you. They’ve been trying to help you step out of your comfort zone.

Don't be afraid to take a chance on May 10. Instead of worrying about what could go wrong, try to believe that you are ready for this next step.

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Leo

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Go for what you deserve, Leo. On Sunday, the energy of the Sun and Jupiter ignites a powerful time in your life. This helps you draw in a new romantic opportunity.

However, you must make sure that this potential connection has what you truly need. Allow yourself to believe in the best, but also make sure that you’re not just falling for the glitz of an exciting new love.

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Virgo

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Something exciting is on the horizon, Virgo. May 10 is all about holding space for a divine surprise that you could never have seen coming. When the Taurus Sun aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, anything is possible

Your wishes are coming true on Sunday. Just be sure that you pay attention to the way the universe is working for you. Don't get stuck on one particular outcome.

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Libra

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You have always had the ability to create the life of your dreams, Libra. The energy on Sunday fuels you with courage and confidence so you can take charge of your romantic destiny.

Trust in yourself to know what is right for you, and be willing to set a new standard of love. You can have everything you’ve ever dreamed of, but you can’t be afraid to go after it.

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Scorpio

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Let yourself get swept away, Scorpio. The Taurus Sun and Jupiter in Cancer help bring luck and new beginnings into your romantic life. This is especially powerful if you’re traveling during this transit.

On May 10, pay attention to what and who comes into your life. Don’t talk yourself out of saying yes or taking a chance. You deserve to experience the bliss of romance, and this could be the start of a brand-new chapter.

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Sagittarius

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Let this be the beginning of long-lasting change, Sagittarius. What you've been going through hasn't been a mere phase. You are meant to completely transform how you approach your romantic relationship.

On Sunday, focus on what can last rather than what catches your eye. Let yourself find joy in stability instead of chasing something that may not be real.

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Capricorn

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Commit with your whole heart, Capricorn. With the Sun and Jupiter aligning, May 10 is a day to focus on fully committing. This energy helps bring about an engagement or a new connection. It ushers you into a deeper phase of love.

You deserve to feel secure in your romantic life, and to have what you’ve always dreamed of. Let yourself receive this love and all the universe is bringing to you.

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Aquarius

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Small changes make a big difference, Aquarius. You don’t need to completely change your life overnight, nor do you need to work on yourself to deserve love. May 10 inspires you to recognize just how beautiful your life already is.

Make the most of whatever you can, whether you’re single or in a relationship. Practice self-care, and let yourself smile because of the life that you’ve created.

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Pisces

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Speak from your soul, Pisces. You have a way of speaking that makes everyone around you believe in the possibility of dreams coming true.

You’re earnest and connected to the spiritual world. This quality allows you to make the most of Sunday's energy. Speak from your heart, and don’t hold back. One conversation changes everything.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.