3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On May 10, 2026

Starting on May 10, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering an inspiring new era. During Mercury direct, our minds are clear, and the ideas we come up with on Sunday are nothing short of stellar.

We are in the groove now! We all get into these slumps every now and then, and the worst part is that we believe this is all there is. We get lazy, and we don't even have the initiative to think our way out of it.

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Thankfully, the slump is over for three astrological signs and the days of intense thinking and brilliant ideas are here. On Sunday, novel thoughts come to us very easily, inspiring us with creativity and hope.

1. Gemini

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Gemini, you notice that you are a bank of unending great ideas on May 10. Brainstorming is effortless, and brilliant thoughts rapidly pop into your head. You've entered an inspiring new era, and that's exactly how you like it.

During Mercury direct, ideas are flowing, and your creativity is truly endless. You love it when stuff like this happens. You have an innate curiosity, and on Sunday, you lean into it.

The best part is that with you, ideas don't just pop up and then die out. You refuse to waste such genius. In your world, ideas are meant to be put into practice. So, expect to have your hands full for the next couple of weeks.

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2. Aquarius

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When you come up with a new idea, Aquarius, it's always something so out of the ordinary that other people can't help but stand back and gawk. You are free-thinking and innovative by nature. Finding inspiration is never a problem for you.

On Sunday, Mercury direct helps you find an answer you've been looking for. This is huge. You, in your infinite wisdom, have finally figured something out that is very important to your own life.

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Right now, you're able to think logically and see the bigger picture. This helps you put together a realistic plan. If you're to live out your fantasy, then you must proceed according to the set of rules you discover on May 10.

3. Sagittarius

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The biggest and best idea you have on Sunday tells you that it's OK to doubt an old idea. While that sounds convoluted, you can trust that this is going to work itself out. Doubt often sounds like a bad thing, but sometimes it's actually your intuition encouraging you to rethink something in your life.

You've been loyal to a certain way of thinking forever, so much so that you just never question it. Yet, during Mercury's direct energy on May 10, you finally have the nerve to question authority, and this gives you freedom.

You liberate yourself from your fear of speaking out. It's that simple. The philosophy that once ruled your world no longer feels applicable. You finally get up the nerve to walk away from it. Now that's a new idea!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.